Kansas men’s basketball, which clobbered Indiana by 22 points on Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse, has jumped from No. 8 to No. 4 this week’s Associated Press Top 25. Purdue (11-0) received 40 first-place votes and remained No. 1 this week. UConn (12-0) improved one slot and checked in at No, 2. The Huskies received 21 first-place votes.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 51 MINUTES AGO