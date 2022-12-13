Brookfield man receives jail time for fatal crash

(WKBN) – A Brookfield man is serving six months in jail for causing a fatal crash in Wayne County.

Zachary Carpenter had pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide, while the other charges against him — including OVI — were dismissed.

Carpenter was driving a box truck that crashed into a disabled semi-tractor trailer on Interstate 71 early in the morning on Oct. 24, 2021.

His passengers, 30-year-old Nicholas Holmes, of Girard; and 21-year-old Christopher Fox, of Youngstown, were killed. Carpenter was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to court documents, a trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported finding marijuana in a bag in the vehicle. The trooper collected a urine sample from Carpenter while he was at the hospital, but Carpenter’s attorney argued that it was collected outside of the three-hour time frame set by the Ohio Revised Code.

The judge ruled that the urine sample could not be introduced as evidence, though it could be used as part of expert testimony in the case.

His attorney also tried to suppress statements that Carpenter made to the trooper in the hospital, but the judge ruled that the statements were voluntary and admissible. According to the attorney’s suppression motion, the trooper had alleged that Carpenter admitted to smoking marijuana in the afternoon, on the day prior to the crash.

Carpenter ended up entering his plea on Oct. 19, before the trial began.

On Nov. 30, he was sentenced to jail time, as well as ordered to pay a $1,000 fine. His license will also be suspended for five years, according to court records.

Carpenter began serving his jail sentence on Dec. 1, court records state.

Carpenter is also facing charges in a separate local case after he was accused of hitting a woman with his car during an argument in Vienna on Oct. 31.

A woman who was at a dollar store on Warren Sharon Road told investigators that Carpenter hit her with his vehicle and then sped off after an argument.

A plea in that case is set for Thursday in Girard Municipal Court, according to court records.

