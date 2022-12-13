ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
westkentuckystar.com

Symsonia woman arrested on drug charge

A traffic stop Saturday night on Lovelaceville Florence Station Road East resulted in the arrest of a Symsonia woman. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department said the driver, 33-year-old Kaley M. Leek, was allegedly in possession of crystal methamphetamine. Leek was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail, charged...
SYMSONIA, KY
KFVS12

Two arrested by Carbondale Police Department after fight outside bar

Ag headlines & takeaways from the Missouri Farm Bureau meeting | By The Bushel 12/13. Barry Bean shares information about the MOFB meeting and more about events to come in the months ahead as the University of Missouri hosts crop conferences. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Mercy Health Groundbreaking ceremony...
CARBONDALE, IL
kbsi23.com

Cape Girardeau renter heads to court for renting issues

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A Cape Girardeau resident will soon be heading to court with her realtor after being summoned to court for back rent. Diane Holivway, the renter, says she hopes they come to a fair conclusion because she wants to stay in her home. “That’s just...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

11 year old girl facing charges in connection with Paducah school threat

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - An 11-year-old girl was charged in connection with an ongoing investigation into a threat made against a western Kentucky school. According to Paducah police, they received information from the Ballard County Sheriff’s Department of a possible threat related to St. Mary Schools. Detectives notified St....
PADUCAH, KY
Kristen Walters

Beloved Illinois grocery store set to close this month

A beloved grocery store in Illinois recently announced that it would be closing at the end of the month. Read on to learn more. The owners of Hometown Grocery, located at 101 W. Cross Street in Dongola, announced on their Facebook page earlier this week that they would be closing the local grocery store at the end of December.
DONGOLA, IL

