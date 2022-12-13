Read full article on original website
westkentuckystar.com
Symsonia woman arrested on drug charge
A traffic stop Saturday night on Lovelaceville Florence Station Road East resulted in the arrest of a Symsonia woman. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department said the driver, 33-year-old Kaley M. Leek, was allegedly in possession of crystal methamphetamine. Leek was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail, charged...
KFVS12
Two arrested by Carbondale Police Department after fight outside bar
Ag headlines & takeaways from the Missouri Farm Bureau meeting | By The Bushel 12/13. Barry Bean shares information about the MOFB meeting and more about events to come in the months ahead as the University of Missouri hosts crop conferences. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Mercy Health Groundbreaking ceremony...
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau renter heads to court for renting issues
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A Cape Girardeau resident will soon be heading to court with her realtor after being summoned to court for back rent. Diane Holivway, the renter, says she hopes they come to a fair conclusion because she wants to stay in her home. “That’s just...
KFVS12
11 year old girl facing charges in connection with Paducah school threat
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - An 11-year-old girl was charged in connection with an ongoing investigation into a threat made against a western Kentucky school. According to Paducah police, they received information from the Ballard County Sheriff’s Department of a possible threat related to St. Mary Schools. Detectives notified St....
kbsi23.com
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help locating 4 people
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a man. Robert L. Gifford is last known to be living within Franklin County in the Sesser area. Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to provide that via...
kbsi23.com
Paducah man facing drug charges after sheriff’s office receives tips of illegal drug sales
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah man faces drug charges after the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office began receiving information alleging illegal drugs were being sold out of a home on Linden Street in Paducah. Detectives identified the resident as Jerome R. Britt, 39, and obtained a search warrant...
This Small BBQ Joint in Kentucky has Been Named One of the Most Legendary Restaurants in the South
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Kentucky. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Beloved Illinois grocery store set to close this month
A beloved grocery store in Illinois recently announced that it would be closing at the end of the month. Read on to learn more. The owners of Hometown Grocery, located at 101 W. Cross Street in Dongola, announced on their Facebook page earlier this week that they would be closing the local grocery store at the end of December.
