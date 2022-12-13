ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

98.1 The Hawk

Brutal Arctic Air Will Blast Binghamton Just Before Christmas

Bundle up, Binghamton because we're in for an exceptionally cold Christmas this year. Forecasters are issuing warnings of life-threatening cold for huge chunks of the United States, including the Southern Tier. Meteorologists are predicting that temperatures in the Southern Tier will hoover around 50 degrees on Friday, December 23 before...
BINGHAMTON, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Holiday Happenings Right Here In The Greater Binghamton Area

I recently wrote an article about some really cool places to visit in Upstate New York that offer various holiday happenings, like drive-thru and walk-thru holiday light displays, holiday laser light shoes, holiday train rides, villages, and much more that would warrant a fun day all less than 3-hour drives from the Binghamton area.
BINGHAMTON, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Upstate New York Holiday Festivals Not Far From Binghamton

I sometimes complain about how long the holiday season is, but really, it goes by fast. I guess as I get older, it's nice to see and experience all that holiday spirit in our community. Especially since we know the following three months (at least) are going to be the most boring months of the year, at least in my opinion.
BINGHAMTON, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Dozens of Apartments Planned for Binghamton Office Building

A Broome County man has outlined a proposal to convert the upper seven floors of a downtown Binghamton office building into a residential complex. The potential project would reinvent the property at 59 Court Street which for decades was home to Sisson's Department store. After the retailer closed in January 1964, the lower level of the building was used by various businesses, including banks.
BINGHAMTON, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Winter Storm Brings Parking Tickets in Binghamton

As the City of Binghamton prepares for the impending winter storm conditions, Mayor Jared Kraham announced that the Binghamton Police Department handed out 97 parking tickets on Tuesday night. The City of Binghamton's alternate side parking rules went into effect on December 1st, but apparently not everybody in the area...
BINGHAMTON, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Twin Tiers & Central NY Under Winter Storm Warnings

As a big winter storm makes its way eastward, the National Weather Service in Binghamton has upgraded previous storm watches to Winter Storm Warnings for the Twin Tiers and Central New York. The National Weather Service office in Binghamton has a Winter Storm Warning in effect running from 7 a.m....
BINGHAMTON, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Tioga County Charity Looking at 3X Rent Hike

A Tioga County Charity is trying to drum up public support after it says it learned its rent may be going up over three-fold. Catholic Charities of Tompkins/Tioga says it was informed last month the rent on the building it has leased in the Nichols Elementary School on Roki Boulevard in Nichols for ten years would increase from $17,712 a year to $48,348 a year with additional charge for use of the kitchen space.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Owego Man Accused of Following Woman Home from Casino

Pennsylvania State Police say an Owego man is accused of following an elderly Bradford County woman home from a day at the casino and robbing her. According to a news release from the Pennsylvania State Police Towanda barracks, authorities say on November 22nd they responded to a home on Upper Mountain Road in Canton for a home invasion robbery.
OWEGO, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Is Jesus Birth the Biggest Miracle in the Bible?

Christmas is almost here and with all the uncertainty surrounding us (inflation/kids school curriculum/woke culture), many of us are turning to God and religion for comfort and hope. If your looking for a place to go this holiday season, I have the perfect place for imperfect people like you and...
JOHNSON CITY, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Broome to End COVID-19 Dashboard Updates

People who have been going to the Broome County government COVID Dashboard for daily updates of the progress of the coronavirus pandemic are going to have to get their information elsewhere soon. Other county health departments in the region have discontinued case numbers and death statistics on their Facebook accounts...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
98.1 The Hawk

98.1 The Hawk plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York.

