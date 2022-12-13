Read full article on original website
Brutal Arctic Air Will Blast Binghamton Just Before Christmas
Bundle up, Binghamton because we're in for an exceptionally cold Christmas this year. Forecasters are issuing warnings of life-threatening cold for huge chunks of the United States, including the Southern Tier. Meteorologists are predicting that temperatures in the Southern Tier will hoover around 50 degrees on Friday, December 23 before...
Holiday Happenings Right Here In The Greater Binghamton Area
I recently wrote an article about some really cool places to visit in Upstate New York that offer various holiday happenings, like drive-thru and walk-thru holiday light displays, holiday laser light shoes, holiday train rides, villages, and much more that would warrant a fun day all less than 3-hour drives from the Binghamton area.
Upstate New York Holiday Festivals Not Far From Binghamton
I sometimes complain about how long the holiday season is, but really, it goes by fast. I guess as I get older, it's nice to see and experience all that holiday spirit in our community. Especially since we know the following three months (at least) are going to be the most boring months of the year, at least in my opinion.
Dozens of Apartments Planned for Binghamton Office Building
A Broome County man has outlined a proposal to convert the upper seven floors of a downtown Binghamton office building into a residential complex. The potential project would reinvent the property at 59 Court Street which for decades was home to Sisson's Department store. After the retailer closed in January 1964, the lower level of the building was used by various businesses, including banks.
Winter Storm Brings Parking Tickets in Binghamton
As the City of Binghamton prepares for the impending winter storm conditions, Mayor Jared Kraham announced that the Binghamton Police Department handed out 97 parking tickets on Tuesday night. The City of Binghamton's alternate side parking rules went into effect on December 1st, but apparently not everybody in the area...
Twin Tiers & Central NY Under Winter Storm Warnings
As a big winter storm makes its way eastward, the National Weather Service in Binghamton has upgraded previous storm watches to Winter Storm Warnings for the Twin Tiers and Central New York. The National Weather Service office in Binghamton has a Winter Storm Warning in effect running from 7 a.m....
New Vestal Fire Station Being Built Next to Kohl’s, Target Stores
Workers are busy constructing a new fire station next to a busy shopping center in Vestal. The building will be located just south of the Kohl's department store in the Parkway Plaza. The site is east of the PetSmart, Dick's Sporting Goods Warehouse Sale and Target stores. A former American...
Time to Make the Ice: City Workers Out in the Cold at Rec Park
Binghamton parks department workers are preparing the ice for the start of skating at Recreation Park on the city's West Side. Employees started adding water to the rink off Beethoven Street Monday just before overnight temperatures plunged to about 10 degrees. A crew returned to the park Tuesday morning to...
How Many of Binghamton’s Historical Landmarks Have You Seen?
As I drive around the Triple Cities area every day, I tend to forget some of the beauty of our area. More specifically, I mean buildings that are architecturally beautiful. And I should be more aware since I originally pursuing a career in Architecture. Well, somehow that path went off the rails, but that's another story.
Binghamton, Vestal Traffic Delays Over for Now in “Greenway” Zone
Drivers won't encounter backups and lane closures for a few months along the route of the future Greenway trail between Binghamton and Vestal. The state Department of Transportation said construction work on the $25 million project has been completed for the season. Operations in on Route 434 are scheduled to...
Twin Tiers Man To Appear on CBS Show ‘Tough as Nails’
'Tough As Nails' is a competition television show on CBS on which "working-class Americans are tested for their strength, endurance, agility, and mental toughness" and the next season of the show will feature a man from the Twin Tiers. 'Tough As Nails' is from the same man who gave us...
Winter Storm With Potential of a Half-Foot of Snow Bears Down on Twin Tiers
As of 3 a.m. December 14, the National Weather Service office in Binghamton had a Winter Storm Watch in effect from 10 a.m. Thursday, December 15 until 1 a.m. Saturday December 17. According to the statement from NOAA, the storm system moving toward the area from the west was coming...
Tioga County Charity Looking at 3X Rent Hike
A Tioga County Charity is trying to drum up public support after it says it learned its rent may be going up over three-fold. Catholic Charities of Tompkins/Tioga says it was informed last month the rent on the building it has leased in the Nichols Elementary School on Roki Boulevard in Nichols for ten years would increase from $17,712 a year to $48,348 a year with additional charge for use of the kitchen space.
Two-Alarm Fire Claims the Home of a Johnson City Family
The parents of two little girls woke up this morning in utter disbelief as everything they owned went up in flames last night in the midst of a winter storm and only days before Christmas. Sadly, a two-alarm fire in Johnson City has destroyed a young family's home only days...
Some Cortland, Chenango & Broome Schools Locked for 2nd Time This Week
For the second time in the course of a week, some schools in the region had their students confined to inside the school buildings while police were investigating possible threats. On December 14, some schools in Cortland, Chenango and Broome Counties, including Norwich, Whitney Point and Chenango Forks were put...
Two Charged After Facebook Live Threats Prompt Broome Lockdowns
Police have arrested two Broome County men in connection with threats livestreamed while they drove around the Binghamton area. Authorities on Monday morning were advised that a Johnson City man was appearing on his Facebook page while operating a vehicle as he was armed with a handgun and wearing ballistic body armor.
What The ‘Twelve Days of Christmas’ Really Means
We are all familiar with the song "Twelve Days of Christmas." I remember in Sunday School, we would be assigned a character, dress up in costume and sing the song in church for our family and the rest of the congregation. I was one of the drummers drumming and I...
Owego Man Accused of Following Woman Home from Casino
Pennsylvania State Police say an Owego man is accused of following an elderly Bradford County woman home from a day at the casino and robbing her. According to a news release from the Pennsylvania State Police Towanda barracks, authorities say on November 22nd they responded to a home on Upper Mountain Road in Canton for a home invasion robbery.
Is Jesus Birth the Biggest Miracle in the Bible?
Christmas is almost here and with all the uncertainty surrounding us (inflation/kids school curriculum/woke culture), many of us are turning to God and religion for comfort and hope. If your looking for a place to go this holiday season, I have the perfect place for imperfect people like you and...
Broome to End COVID-19 Dashboard Updates
People who have been going to the Broome County government COVID Dashboard for daily updates of the progress of the coronavirus pandemic are going to have to get their information elsewhere soon. Other county health departments in the region have discontinued case numbers and death statistics on their Facebook accounts...
