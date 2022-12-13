Read full article on original website
“Everybody was disgusted”: Juror reveals how Trump Organization’s lawyers “pissed off” the jury
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On Tuesday, December 6, a Manhattan jury found two companies under the Trump Organization umbrella, The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp., guilty of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. Former President Donald Trump and his children Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump were not defendants in the case, which was prosecuted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. This was strictly a case against the Trump Organization itself.
Donald Trump had to be told a pool of reporters would no longer follow him around because he wasn't president anymore: report
Trump asked staff members if they could call on his press pool for a private event at his Palm Beach home, former aides told the Washington Post.
Kari Lake Can Be Governor Even if Hobbs Inaugurated, Trump Lawyer Claims
Trump-endorsed Lake is seeking to overturn Katie Hobbs' win in Arizona's gubernatorial race in a lawsuit.
SFGate
Amber Heard Settles Johnny Depp Suit With ‘No Restrictions or Gags With Respect to My Voice’
Amber Heard has reached a settlement with Johnny Depp that will keep their contentious defamation case from moving forward on appeal. Heard announced the settlement on Instagram Monday, Dec. 19, writing, “After a great deal of deliberation I have made a very difficult decision to settle the defamation case brought against me by my ex-husband in Virginia.”
SFGate
‘1776 Motherf–ker’: Proud Boys Jan. 6 Sedition Trial Ramps Up
The sedition trial of former Proud Boys national chairman Enrique Tarrio is ramping up in Washington, D.C., this week, with jury selection due to begin Monday. The federal government charges that Tarrio, along with four key deputies, conspired to oppose the transition of power from President Donald Trump to President-Elect Joe Biden by force — with several Proud Boys members wreaking havoc on Jan. 6, 2021, and celebrating afterward.
SFGate
Loud barks, few bites: Criminal referrals often don't lead to charges
The last time America heard from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, it was for a conclusory hearing summarizing months of work. The hearing built to a - perhaps literally - made-for-television moment: a committee vote subpoenaing former president Donald Trump to offer testimony.
SFGate
DOJ Preps Charges Against Former ABC News Producer
More than seven months after ABC producer James Gordon Meek was the subject of a dramatic Federal Bureau of Investigation raid, an indictment is being prepared by the Department of Justice to present to a grand jury, according to two sources familiar with the matter. The FBI had been tracking Meek for suspected criminal activity unrelated to his work as a journalist long before the April 27 raid, according to those sources as well as two others. Additionally, new details have emerged surrounding the matter. Rolling Stone has learned that the FBI seized nearly a dozen electronic devices belonging to the Emmy-winning investigative journalist during the predawn raid of his Arlington, Virginia, home, after which Meek abruptly resigned from ABC via email.
WGMD Radio
DE Supreme Court Justice to Step Down after Nomination by President Biden to US Third Circuit Court of Appeals
Delaware Supreme Court Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves has informed Governor John Carney that she will step down from the bench in early February of 2023. She plans to accept her nomination by President Biden to the U-S Third Circuit Court of Appeals. Montgomery-Reeves received U-S Senate confirmation on December 12th. She served on the Delaware Court of Chancery from 2015 to 2019 when she was elevated to the Delaware Supreme Court.
SFGate
7 big things to look for in the Jan. 6 report
- - - 1. What's the full picture of Trump's negligence during - or even approval of - the attack?. While the House impeached Trump in 2021 for allegedly inciting the Capitol insurrection, the committee has focused more on detailing what he knew and when, along with his failure to act.
