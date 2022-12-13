Lincoln Museum featuring 3-D artifacts

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Have you ever wanted to crawl under Abraham Lincoln’s desk or spin the chair where Adlai Stevenson III sat in the U.S. Senate?

The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum’s website now allows anyone in the world to view those items and explore treasures from Illinois history in 3-D.

The virtual gallery features about 100 artifacts that can be enlarged, turned upside down, or spun around with details about the item’s history and significance accommodating the image.

“Every museum visitor has seen some fascinating artifact they would like to pick up and examine more closely,” said Christina Shutt, executive director of the Lincoln Museum. “These 3D images offer the next best thing. They let all of us satisfy our curiosity by peering into the nooks and crannies of history.”

The U.S. Department of Education awarded grants to governors for the purpose of providing local educational agencies, institutions of higher education, and other education-related entities with emergency assistance during the pandemic. The museum said part of the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief grant funds made these new 3-D images possible.

“Nothing connects us to the past quite like artifacts,” said Lisa Horsley, the museum’s director of library services. “They add concrete details as we imagine Abraham Lincoln writing a speech, a soldier risking everything in war, or a lonely boy playing in the White House.”

Highlights of the virtual gallery include a bust of Lincoln that was a gift to his family from the sculptor and tools that thieves used in a failed attempt to steal Lincoln’s body from his Springfield tomb.

