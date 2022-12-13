Steelers lose defensive end for season after suffering injury
PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin announced Tuesday that defensive end Chris Wormley will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL.
Wormley suffered the injury on Sunday in the Steelers loss to the Ravens and will require surgery.
He is in the final year of a two-year, $4.5 million contract and will be a free agent this off-season.
This season, Wormley has played in 13 games with 29 tackles and three for a loss.
