Steelers lose defensive end for season after suffering injury

By Josh Frketic
 5 days ago

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin announced Tuesday that defensive end Chris Wormley will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL.

Wormley suffered the injury on Sunday in the Steelers loss to the Ravens and will require surgery.

He is in the final year of a two-year, $4.5 million contract and will be a free agent this off-season.

This season, Wormley has played in 13 games with 29 tackles and three for a loss.

Wormley has spent six seasons in the league, three with Pittsburgh and three with Baltimore.

