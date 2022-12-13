Read full article on original website
Are You As Excited As I Am For This Tea Location in Lubbock?
Tea people rejoice, one of Lubbock's favorites is adding another location to the area. Back in 2019, we got out first HTeaO location and people immediately fell in love. Every hour they have 27 flavors of fresh-brewed ice tea for you to try, mix and match and enjoy. This company's...
I’ll Bet You Won’t Take This Pre-New Years Challenge
You are made of some pretty strong stuff. Few people know that I hold "church" online every Sunday morning at 9:00. We talk about motivation, breaking bad habits, trying to get rid of anxiety, and more. I have no real training and don't really pretend that I do. What I actually do is read and study so that I personally go into each week with some goals, and if any of those things match up with what you need, then you're welcome to share.
Harperfest Announces Lineup for Music & Comedy Festival In Lubbock
Harperfest has released its lineup for its Comedy and Music Festival. The event will be held Sunday, January 15th, from 2 p.m. to 10:15 p.m. and will feature several comedians and musicians. The event will be held at Lubbock's The Garden (1801 Buddy Holly Ave). The event will benefit the HarperFest Unity Grant, a cause I believe in deeply.
Get Your Cameras Ready: Lubbock Now Has A Fun Edgy Pink Bar
A new Instagramable and girlie bar is now open in Lubbock. If you love pink, this is the place to be. It is called Mr. X and was started by Maribel Laznovsky. They are calling this new bar the grungy, stylish graffiti bar, which is amazing. It is located in the depot district and just opened up.
You Have To Check Out This New Lubbock Fluid Art Experience Opening This Week
Back in November, I told y'all about the new art place coming to Lubbock. I got a chance to check it out before anyone else and here is how it went. I had so much fun. I was so worried it was going to be hard because I have no artistic ability but the hardest part was picking out my paint.
Did West Texas Experience Another Strong Earthquake on Friday Afternoon?
Pray For West Texas, THE RAPTURE is upon us. As people all over West Texas asked one another "did you feel it"? A lot of people actually felt this temblor (yes, that's how you spell it) on Friday. The quake, which is the 4th largest ever recorded in the Lone...
Another Lubbock Business Sees Great Support from the Community
Times are hard for everyone right now, and many Lubbock businesses are feeling the pain. Fortunately, Lubbock has a great community that wants to see businesses thrive in the Hub City, and they have once again shown their support for a local restaurant. The pizza joint 1000 Degrees Pizza on...
Rare, Threatened & Endangered Animals That Can Appear In Lubbock
I recently discovered a really interesting online tool on the Texas Parks and Wildlife website. It allows you to search rare, threatened, and endangered animals (or candidates for those distinctions) by county. It was actually primarily created for, "entities that construct, plan, approve, permit, and/or fund development projects." But I...
Struggling Lubbock Pizza Joint Needs Help From Community To Get Through Christmas
According to a post shared on the LBK Foodies Facebook group,1000 Degrees Pizza on 114th and Indiana is struggling to get customers in the door. The post has garnered a ton of attention from local foodies and pizza lovers that have vowed in the comments to stop by and grab some food.
Where to Experience Lubbock’s Signature Cocktail, The Chilton
What defines Lubbock, Texas? Certainly Texas Tech University (wreck'em!), the occasional haboob, and the always infinite horizon. But Lubbock has a signature flavor experience too, and that is our beloved hometown cocktail, The Chilton. The Chilton, so the legends state, began at the Lubbock Country Club as a special order...
Does Lubbock Have A Strange Obsession With Deadly Shrimp And Rap Music?
So, yeah. We search for some CRAZY S#!T here in the Hubbaplex. Earlier, Kelsee Pitman gave us some insight as to Lubbock's Top 10 Google Searches of 2022. Actually, Number 1 didn't surprise me as much as the fact that we always seem to be on the hunt for a dispensary (They're in New Mexico, Cheech), or a Game Room (They ain't playing Parcheesi in there, Newb).
Boom: A Scandalous New Lubbock Restaurant & Bar Is Coming
A new riskay sports bar is coming to Lubbock. Will you be checking it out?. In Lubbock, we all love sports so when a new sports bar is coming we get excited. This new spot is called Bombshells. It's a restaurant that offers "an exciting atmosphere, great food, live entertainment...
Bruno Steel House Catches Fire Three Months After Being Bought
A fire occurred in Eastern Lubbock County at a very popular and one of a kind location. Emergency crews were dispatched at 3:47 p.m. to a grass fire near a home in Ransom Canyon. At the scene emergency crews discovered that the Bruno Steel House was actually on fire instead.
Family of Injured Lubbock First Responder Asking for Community’s Help
The family of a Lubbock First Responder that was injured in a car accident back on Friday, December 2nd is asking for the community's help. KAMC News reports that Spencer Henry, an AeroCare flight paramedic, is recovering from a traumatic brain injury on top of a spinal cord injury. Spencer's co-worker, Chase Harrison, said:
O’Donnell ISD Cancels Last day Before Break After Vehicle Crash
A vehicle roll over occurred involving three teenage girls in Lynn County. The roll over occurred Wednesday, December 14, at 7:45 p.m. on County Road 2053, Northeast of O’Donnell. KAMC news reported Texas Department of Public Safety's investigation into the incident did reveal that vehicle had drifted left into an eastbound lane before traveling into a south ditch. Once in the ditch the driver overcorrected in the opposite direction, right, which caused the vehicle to skid and spin on its side and come to a stop in a ditch .
The Top 5 Most Liked Lubbock TikToks
TikTok is one of everyone's favorite apps right now. It is full of entertaining videos that pull you in and leave you scrolling for hours on end. If you spend enough time scrolling through the app, you are bound to come across some interesting videos from here in Lubbock, Texas. Curious about what the most popular videos to come out of the Hub city are, I did some digging. Turns out that these are the top 5 most liked Lubbock videos on TikTok.
Insane Video Footage of Yesterday’s Tornado In The Dallas Area
Texas, Louisiana, and Oklahoma are recovering from terrible storms that ripped through yesterday, December 14th, 2022. Reports say that two people were killed and five were injured. Rescue and recovery teams are still at work today. Growing up in West Texas, tornados are just a fact of life. Lubbock has...
Two Local Fires are Under Investigation by Fire Marshal’s Office
Two fires occurred locally in less than 24-hours of each other. Lubbock Fire and Rescue crews were dispatched to the first fire at 10:22 p.m. in the 1500 block of 34th Street on Tuesday, December 13. KAMC news reported that the fire did cause some portions of the area to be closed off until early morning Wednesday, December 14. The fire did occur in an abandoned building and caused extensive damage to the facility.
