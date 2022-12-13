ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

What do ‘resign-to-run’ laws do? Does Pennsylvania need them?

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Should elected officials have to give up their state government seats before they can run for a higher office? It may seem like a straightforward question, however, it is a question that Pennsylvanians have been asking for decades. On Election Day this year, voters elected 102...
This Week in Pennsylvania: Interview with Gov. Tom Wolf

(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pennsylvania policy and politics. This week’s episode features an exit interview with Governor Tom Wolf. Governor Wolf will speak about his tenure as the governor of Pennsylvania, and what his final message is to the residents of the Commonwealth.
AG secures settlement with graduation company after Pa. data breach

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced on Friday, Dec. 16 a settlement with a graduation memorabilia company after a data security event discovered in April 2021 exposed Pennsylvanians’ private information. “Protecting Pennsylvanians’ personal information and financial data is a key priority of my office,” said...
Pennsylvania service members participate in ‘Wreaths Across America’

ERIE, Pa. (WHTM) — On Saturday, Dec. 17, members of the community and volunteers from the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) Pennsylvania Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home (PSSH) participated in the annual Wreaths Across America. “It is a joy every year to see the community come...
Most valuable crops grown in Pennsylvania

(STACKER) – The U.S. is projected to export a record $191.0 billion in agricultural products in 2022. More African Americans are operating farms now than ever before, likewise for Hispanic and Latino farm operators. One in four farmers are beginning farmers, a term that represents those with fewer than 10 years in agriculture work—their average age is 46.
Program for at-risk teens holds first graduation ceremony

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A first-of-its-kind graduation took place on Friday, Dec. 16, for some Pennsylvania kids who will now have a head start on life. The Keystone State Challenge Academy (KSCA), which was started in 2019, is a program that aims to improve the lives of at-risk teenagers.
Sunrise brief: California pulls the plug on rooftop solar

Ultium Cells closes on $2.5 billion DOE loan for three U.S. battery manufacturing plants The battery cell manufacturing company is a joint venture of LG Energy Solution and General Motors. Meta procures 720 MW of solar for southeast data centers from Silicon Ranch Silicon Ranch will build, own, operate and...
Big storm this week: What to expect across Ohio, Pa.

(WKBN) – A large storm is moving across the country with severe thunderstorms, tornadoes, heavy rain, gusty wind with colder temperatures and blowing snow. This storm will impact our region near Youngstown, Ohio into tonight and Thursday with rain and a wintry mix possible. Colder air will move in behind the storm into the weekend.
Pennsylvania State Police investigating Mifflin County death

LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of a 25-year-old woman in Mifflin County. Pennsylvania State Police say on Dec. 16, troopers responded to a reported deceased female. The woman’s body was located on River Road in Bratton Township. State Police say there is...
2 alarm fire damages building in Lancaster County

WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A 2-alarm fire damaged a structure during the morning hours of Saturday, Dec. 17. According to a Facebook post from West Willow Fire Company, the call came in around 10:47 a.m. on Saturday morning for a fire in the single block of Batt Avenue.
Pennsylvania theme parks named nation’s best holiday events

(WHTM) — USA Today’s 10Best has released its list of the top 10 best theme park holiday events in the United States. Three Pennsylvania parks have made the list: Hersheypark, Kennywood, and Dutch Wonderland have earned the eighth, ninth, and tenth place spots respectively. The full list can...
Snow pummels parts of Northeast; thousands without power

BOSTON (AP) — Utility crews raced Saturday to restore power to tens of thousands of customers across New England and New York after a powerful storm dumped 2 feet of snow in some places. More than 160,000 customers in New England were in the dark as of the afternoon...
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Pennsylvania

Raystown Lake is the largest man-made lake in Pennsylvania. The lake itself is 8,000 acres, but the area around the lake is 29,000 acres. Therefore, there are lots of things to do in and around the lake. There are many picnic areas, boat launchers, beaches, trails, and hunting opportunities. On...
