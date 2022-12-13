Read full article on original website
Related
Curfew in Place for New Iberia Subdivision Hit by Tornado
NEW IBERIA, La. (KPEL News) - After two tornadoes touched down in New Iberia, local officials worked to come up with a plan to help those affected by the storms and the resulting damage. New Iberia Mayor Freddie DeCourt and Police Chief Todd D’Albor have announced restrictions and a curfew...
New Beer Garden Coming to Bertrand Drive in Lafayette
A new beer garden will be opening in Lafayette on Bertrand Drive. According to a story from The Advocate, the new beer garden will be opened by the the owners of Wrong Iron on the Greenway, a beer garden based in New Orleans. The name of the new establishment will...
Chick-fil-A Planning to Open Location in Opelousas
We've heard the rumblings for a while now, and it appears that the noise is getting louder. Chick-fil-A is eyeing a location in Opelousas near I-49. According to The Acadiana Advocate, the property being looked at is located at the southwest corner at the intersection of Landry and Wallior streets next to the RaceTrac gas station.
Schools Announce Closure For Wednesday December 14 Due to Weather
Much of Acadiana is preparing for a round of severe thunderstorms on Tuesday night, and into early Wednesday morning. Knowing that, some school districts have announced that they will close on Wednesday out of caution for those who attend. Here's the list of closures thus far. We are updating the...
Severe Damage Caused by Tornadoes in New Iberia
Earlier today a large tornado was spotted in New Iberia. The New Iberia Police Department has confirmed that two tornados did touch down in New Iberia in the 11 am hour today. They are asking residents to stay in place as search and rescue efforts are underway at this time. The New Iberia Police Department is also asking the general public to please stay away from the area so as to not disrupt the search and rescue efforts.
Man Arrested in Lafayette Neighborhood Shooting
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - One man is behind bars and a victim is recovering from apparent gunshot wounds after a shooting happened in the 200 block of Martin Oaks Drive in Lafayette on Thursday. Lafayette Police say they were called to a local hospital around 1:30 p.m. then were...
Lafayette Duplex Fire on Saturday Afternoon Leaves Two Families Out of Home
The Lafayette Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 300 block of South Pierce Street on Saturday afternoon at 5:12 pm. Thankfully, everyone exited safely. The home, which was converted into a duplex, was occupied by two families -- a family of five on one side and one person on the other. The fire was reported by an occupant in the family of five side.
New Iberia Police Department Releases Important Message to Citizens After Tornadoes
We are continuing to follow what is going on in New Iberia after a large tornado hit parts of the city. The New Iberia has released this important message to all citizens in the area. Again, we ask that you avoid the areas hit or impacted and continue to check...
Louisiana Dept. of Health Releases Inspection Report After Photos from Youngsville Sonic Drive-In Go Viral
After a viral Facebook post accused a Youngsville Sonic Drive-In of numerous violations, the Louisiana Department of Health has now released an official inspection report. On Wednesday, December 7, Mitzi Vincent posted photos that were allegedly taken at a Sonic Drive-In restaurant located at 3016 E Milton Ave in Youngsville, LA. Among the numerous health violations that Vincent, a former employee of that store location, accused the fast food restaurant of was food being left out, thawed, then refrozen.
When Does it Feel Like Christmas in Lafayette?
Christmastime in Lafayette, Louisiana, can be a little tricky. When one thinks of Christmas, one often thinks of Christmas carols, gifts, and cold weather. Well, the weather in Acadiana very seldomly cooperates with the Christmas season as it's usually "unseasonably warm" during this time of year. By the time, I've...
Preliminary Plans for Brown & Moore ‘Super Parks’ Unveiled as Northside Lafayette Gets Major Investment
Brown and Moore Parks are looking at major upgrades in their future thanks to a "necessary and overdue" investment in northside Lafayette. Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory teamed up with Parks, Arts, Recreation, and Culture (PARC) Director Hollis Conway to unveil renderings of the new Brown Park Baseball and Softball Super Complex and Moore Park Soccer Super Complex.
Lafayette Parish School System Names Principals of the Year
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Three Lafayette Parish principals have earned top marks for their roles as leaders of their schools. The Lafayette Parish School System announced earlier this week that Alex Melton, Tia Trahan, and Christy Hayes are the district's Principals of the Year. All three principals have overseen tremendous growth at the schools they've led.
New Discount Store is Opening Today in Lafayette
Lafayette is getting a new discount store. Today's Big Deals is opening up at 9 am on Friday, December 19, 2022. This new store is being described as a "retail store for treasure hunters." Imagine black Friday not only better but EVERY week with Amazing merchandise, they stated on their...
Juvenile Arrested in Connection to Breaux Bridge Homicide
UPDATE: St. Martin Parish Sheriff Becket Breaux announced this afternoon that his office has arrested and booked a 16-year-old male juvenile suspect in connection with a homicide in Breaux Bridge yesterday afternoon. The juvenile was booked on the following charges:. One count of Second Degree Murder. One count of Obstruction...
Twin Tornados Seem to Come Together Near New Iberia [WATCH]
Watch as two tornados appear to come together near the Port of Iberia. KLFY-TV 10 had this video submitted to them and as you will see here, it appears that two tornados come together to form one huge one. An extensive amount of damage was done in the city of...
Tony Chachere’s Opening Country Store in Opelousas
Today is the day that has been in the works since 1905. If you've spent any amount of time in South Louisiana, you've heard about Tony Chachere's Famous Creole Seasoning mix. Whether you've used it as the main seasoning in your dish or just added a sprinkle to your plate, you've more than likely had a can of the delicious concoction in your kitchen at one time or another.
Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center is Looking for Fosters This Holiday Season
Are you looking to add to your family but aren't sure if you can fully commit to having a pet?. You may want to consider fostering an animal or two in the meantime. The Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center (LASCC) is asking the community to consider taking in a cat or dog this holiday season.
65-Year-Old Woman Saved by Neighbor in Lafayette House Fire
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Lafayette firefighters responded to a house fire that could have claimed an elderly woman's life, if not for the actions of an alert neighbor. Firefighters responded to a call around 3:23 p.m. Thursday afternoon after neighbors reported seeing smoke coming from a roof on Frank Street in Lafayette. The home was occupied by two sisters, both of whom are over 60 years old, according to reports.
Lafayette Therapist Shares Insight on Dealing With the Holiday Stress
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Christmas time is here and even the weather is starting to cooperate!. What's known as "the most wonderful time of the year" can also be the most stressful and depressing. From the pressures that come with gift-giving to hosting holiday parties to dealing with the loss of a loved one, the holidays can certainly bring on the anxiety and/or the blues for many people.
Popular Wing Restaurant Coming to Broussard
The City of Broussard is getting a new fan-favorite restaurant… Wing Stop. Wing Stop is one of the fast-growing restaurants around the world right now and is very well known for having the best wings and ranch around. We actually have two other Wing Stop locations, one on Ambassador Caffery and the other one in New Iberia off of Admiral Doyle.
KPEL 96.5
Lafayette, LA
20K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0