abc57.com
A cold weekend finish leads to a windy weekday start
The last of the lake effect flurries have dissipated, leaving Michiana with mostly cloudy skies and freezing temperatures. Although recorded temperatures have been in the mid-teens and low 20s for today, it feels closer to single digits in most places when combined with wind speeds throughout the region. Starting tonight, a short stretch of cloudy and cool conditions will last through Wednesday afternoon, with Monday and Tuesday expecting highs in the low 30s. Some roads and walking paths will remain partially frozen due to temperatures staying below the freezing line. After Wednesday afternoon, widespread cloud cover will eventually turn into a sleet/snow mix overnight into Thursday. Snow will become dominant early Thursday morning, although the total amount of snowfall is still somewhat uncertain.
abc57.com
The weekend finishes quietly, but snow and wind are on the way
The lake effect snow from Saturday has almost completely cleared out, although some lingering pockets of flurries are persisting through the overnight hours into early Sunday morning. Some lake effect snow will remain along the Michigan/Indiana state line until around midnight, while leftover system snow along the southern half of Michiana will dissipate by Sunday AM. With the (temporary) departure of the snow, Michiana will be left with overcast skies and sub-freezing temperatures for the next 24-48 hours. Winds will be relatively light and variable, resulting in overall quiet but chilly conditions for the rest of the weekend heading into the work week.
abc57.com
Cold weekend, heavy lake effect snow in Michigan
For most this is a cold weekend with a few snow showers. If you live or plan to travel towards northern Berrien county it will be very snowy. Travel along the I-196 corridor from Benton Harbor to Grand Rapids will be difficult with persistent lake effect snow. That area could get more than six inches by Sunday morning. The weather through next Wednesday is cold and mostly cloudy. Thursday-Friday before Christmas has consistently shown a snow storm plus lake effect combo, that lake effect could continue into Christmas Eve. There are still some IFs, but it is the highlighted period for greatest travel disruption.
abc57.com
Multi-week road closure announced in Elkhart
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The city of Elkhart office of Public Works & Utilities announced that starting Monday, part of County Road 15 will be closed between County Road 4 and Lake Shore Drive. The closure is expected to last for approximately three weeks and is being put in place...
abc57.com
North Webster man dies in crash on County Road 31
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - A North Webster man died in a crash on County Road 31 Friday morning, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 5:29 a.m., a 2004 Jeep SUV was traveling north on C.R. 31, north of C.R. 46, when the driver drove left of center and left the road, according to reports.
abc57.com
abc57.com
Passenger hospitalized following two-vehicle Cass county crash
CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle injury crash on Redfield Street on Saturday around 12:30 p.m., according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Investigations showed that one vehicle, driven by a 35-year-old man from South Bend, Indiana, was traveling westbound on Redfield Street at the time of the crash, and his vehicle contained a 63-year-old female passenger from Mishawaka.
WNDU
Early morning crash on Bypass
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A crash on the bypass had all Eastbound and one Westbound lane between State Road 23 and South Mayflower closed early this morning. According to dispatch there were multiple cars involved in this crash with one vehicle catching on fire. The call came in just...
abc57.com
South Bend introduces new interactive installation at Plaza Park
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - South Bend Venues Parks & Arts unveiled a new interactive installation at Plaza Park in collaboration with Montreal-based placemaking company, Daily tous les jours. The installation, called "Daydreamer" features three LED-illuminated, rotating benches accompanied by music. Daydreamer is the first of its kind in the world...
Taco giveaway turns into dip snit on South Side
Early in the week, Chef Michael Airhart and the organization he founded, Taste for the Homeless, gave food away at 63rd and Ashland. Left over were several pallets of avocado dip.
abc57.com
Cass County Toys for Tots serves record number of families in 2022
CASSOPOLIS, Mich., -- Cass County Toys for Tots reached new heights this year, serving more than 100 families in Cass County. Learn more about how you can help here. Interested in donating in style, using a decorative yard sign? You can pay to place a holiday sign in the yard of a friend, family or neighbor for a donation. To remove the sign, that person must pay it forward and donate to move it to another yard in the county. Message the organizers for more details.
abc57.com
South Bend Police investigating homicide on Johnson St
SOUTH BEND, Ind.,-- South Bend Police were called to the 700 block of Johnson St. on reports of a shooting Sunday morning around 3 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
abc57.com
Michiana's Jewish community celebrates beginning of Hanukkah
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- Sunday marks the beginning of Hanukkah! The Jewish community of Michiana came out to the Jon Hunt Plaza outside of the Morris Performing Arts Center to commemorate the start of the holiday, and they say that celebrating it with the rest of the South Bend community makes the meaning of Hanukkah even more special.
abc57.com
Fighting Irish football takes local children shopping
SOUTH BEND, Ind – Notre Dame Football goes shopping with the children for Christmas. Local children from the Pokagon band of Potawatomi and the Boys and Girls club of Saint Joe County had their Christmas wishes, come true today. It was all part of the shop with a player...
abc57.com
Notre Dame Men's Basketball shop for Coaches vs Cancer
SOUTH BEND, Ind – Fighting Irish giving back to a community of children during the holiday season. Before hitting the road for a few games, the Irish made an early morning stop at Meijer in Mishawaka. “It was just great. Going around the store, like we bonded, we told...
Chicago woman's Kia will be under repair until spring after being stolen, found
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CBS 2 Investigators have been tracking the spiking theft of Kias and Hyundais for months. Now, another Kia theft victim is coming forward. She is a single mom whose car was stolen two months ago, was found destroyed the next day, and is still in the shop waiting on backordered parts. As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported, Tina Swopes of the Auburn Gresham neighborhood took pictures of her 2021 Kia Forte when Chicago Police found it ditched and left running at a gas station in October. The car was damaged missing 25 parts, but not wrecked....
abc57.com
$6.4 million awarded in Elkhart Region READI Programming Funds in South Bend
ELKHART, Ind. --Eleven programmatic projects get funded by the South Bend - Elkhart Regional Development Authority, awarded $6.4 million in Regional Economic Acceleration and Develpoment initiative grant, during its meeting at the ETHOS Innovation Center in Elkhart. This $6.4 million is in addition to the $40 million in READI funds...
abc57.com
Fugitive Friday for December 16, 2022
This week’s Fugitive Friday features Dwight Caradine, Sr., Winstin Cartright, Allesha Carter, and Robert Harris III. Dwight Caradine, Sr. is wanted for aggravated battery. Winstin Cartright is wanted for probation violation for the original conviction of battery to a minor. Allesha Carter is wanted for probation violation for the...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 8:18 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, 100 block of EMS C31 Lane, Warsaw. Fraud occurred. 2:35 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 100 block of EMS W29b Lane, North Webster. A boat battery, tools and a kayak were stolen from a shed. Value of $850.
15-year-old girl found dead in Illinois hotel room
EVANSTON, Ill. (WTVO) — A 15-year-old girl who was reported missing was found dead in a hotel room in Evanston on Saturday. Police said Nyasia Jennings, from Chicago, was found by hotel cleaning staff at the Holiday Inn, at 1501 Sherman Avenue. According to WLS, the cause of her...
