Bills get penalty after fans throw snowballs at Dolphins players
The officials in Saturday night’s Miami Dolphins-Buffalo Bills game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York took action against the fans who were throwing snowballs on the field. The Bills were penalized 15 yards midway through the second quarter because of all the snowballs fans were throwing onto...
NFL coach taken to hospital after horrifying incident
A scary scene took place during the pregame warmups ahead of Sunday’s game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints when Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was taken out of the stadium on a cart after a collision with a Saints player. In a statement from the team shared by league insider Ian Read more... The post NFL coach taken to hospital after horrifying incident appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL Quarterback Will Reportedly Demand A Trade
Trade demands, especially at the quarterback position, are pretty rare in the National Football League. However, we could have one this offseason. According to a report out of Green Bay, Packers quarterback Jordan Love is expected to demand a trade if the team moves forward with Aaron Rodgers. Love will...
Max Duggan announces NFL Draft decision
TCU quarterback Max Duggan has made his decision about his football future. Duggan announced Sunday that he will declare for the NFL Draft after TCU’s College Football Playoff run, foregoing his final season of eligibility. The quarterback thanked fans, teammates, and coaches, and made clear that “we still have business to take care of.”
Eagles news: Nick Sirianni keeps impressing, Odell Beckham Jr. now wanted
History has a way of repeating itself. Once upon a time, many, many moons ago, the Philadelphia Eagles were looking to change course. Chip Kelly was out. Doug Pederson replaced him, and a man who Philly was criticized for hiring led the Birds to a Super Bowl win in his second season… Then, he was replaced. Just five years and six days after hiring Doug, Philly was introducing his replacement, a young man by the name of Nick Sirianni.
Russell Wilson Gambling Photo in Las Vegas Goes Viral, Becomes Latest Strange Moment for the NFL Star
Did you see this photo of Russell Wilson? He’s looking perplexed at a blackjack table at a Las Vegas casino. The snap is going viral. The Denver Broncos quarterback isn’t playing Sunday, so he has time for a gambling weekend. The Fox Sports NFL social media account shared...
Kirk Cousins rocking Vikings jacket: 'My wife dresses me'
Kirk Cousins: International man of mystery.
Charles Barkley loses it over Deion Sanders’ critics
Deion Sanders shocked the college football world earlier this month when he agreed to accept a head coaching job with the University of Colorado. While some understood Sanders’ decision and celebrated his ability to move up the coaching ranks in college football, many were critical of him leaving Jackson State. Charles Barkley came to Sanders’ Read more... The post Charles Barkley loses it over Deion Sanders’ critics appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Everything Bill Belichick said about insane Patriots last-second defeat
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick pointed to “too many mistakes” to explain New England’s jaw-dropping loss to the Raiders on the final play. No one could have predicted how the Patriots would lose to the Raiders on Sunday. But you could have predicted how Bill Belichick would react to the loss.
NFL Fans Feel Ripped Off by Seemingly Snowless Bills-Dolphins Game in Buffalo
NFL fans were expecting to see the second coming of the Ice Bowl in the Week 15 tilt between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins Saturday night. Nearly a quarter through, and no Ice Bowl. No snow at that, as the forecast of 70-100% chance of snow for the duration of the game has been a myth thus far. Instead, it’s a 31-degree night at Highmark Stadium — nearly perfect football weather for some.
NFL QBs who deserve to be benched after Week 15
Week 15 in the NFL clarified proved that Russell Wilson should stay seated while also making Robert Saleh’s QB decision much more clear. Quarterback play is life or death in the NFL. The right guy can take you to the promise land. The wrong guy can sink all your hopes.
Ron Rivera, Commanders players blast terrible officiating after SNF loss
The Washington Commanders weren’t happy after several calls went against them in the waning moments of their loss to the New York Giants on Sunday night. The Commanders fell victim of not one, but two questionable calls on Sunday night in an eventual loss to the Giants. With the defeat, Washington fell to the No. 7 slot in the NFC Playoff picture, and how hold just a narrow advantage over the likes of the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions.
Buffalo Bills Stadium Slammed by Blizzard Ahead of Tonight’s Game: PHOTOS
Less than a month after the Buffalo Bills were forced to relocate their game against the Cleveland Browns to Detroit due to snow, it’s looking like the team is once again dealing with some fresh powder that may impact their Saturday night again with the Miami Dolphins. “Oh we’ve...
Updated NFL Draft Order after Texans win at tanking, Jaguars actually win, Bears, Colts lose
The Jaguars won an overtime thriller, and the Houston Texans lost again. How does the action so far impact the draft order in Week 15?. Almost every game in the opening slate of Sunday’s slate of NFL games in Week 15 was competitive. Chiefs-Texans going to overtime? Who saw that one coming?
