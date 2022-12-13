Read full article on original website
Related
kmaland.com
KMAland Bowling (12/17): Denison-Schleswig sweeps Creston
(KMAland) -- Denison-Schleswig swept past Creston in KMAland bowling on Saturday. Denison-Schleswig scores: Brittany Musgrave 429, Brianna Musgrave 393, Nevaeh Brandt 312, Claire Miller 297, Leigha Brungardt 276, Alexis Hartwig 226. Creston scores: Not reported. Baker scores: Denison-Schleswig 844 Creston N/A. BOYS: Denison-Schleswig 3006 Creston 2293. Denison-Schleswig scores: Jake Fink...
kmaland.com
Women's College Basketball (12/17): Creighton, Northwest fall
(KMAland) -- Creighton and Northwest Missouri State lost in regional women’s college basketball on Saturday. Creighton (8-2): No. 16 Creighton lost to No. 21 Arkansas (13-0), 83-75. Morgan Maly scored 24 points and grabbed nine rebounds while Emma Ronsiek and Lauren Jensen had 13 points each. Jayme Horan tallied 11 points of her own for the Jays.
kmaland.com
KMAland Boys Wrestling (12/17): Shenandoah, Creston, JCC win tournaments
(KMAland) -- Shenandoah won the Mustang Invitational, Creston was the team champion at Central DeWitt and Johnson County Central won their home meet on Saturday. Shenandoah won their home meet with 153.5 points. All 12 Mustang wrestlers finished in the top two of their bracket. Ethan Laughlin (132), Owen Laughlin...
kmaland.com
Stanton boys outlast late-game surge from Fremont-Mills to win 79-70
(Tabor) -- Thanks to an electric offense through three quarters, the Stanton Vikings (4-2) survived a late surge from Fremont-Mills (4-3) to win 79-70. "Our offense was pretty good today and like I've always said all year, I trust our guys on offense -- they're all good shooters and they love to share the ball," said Stanton Co-Head Coach Donnie Weis. "For a while, we played some decent defense, but the end of the game was not ideal."
kmaland.com
Lewis Central uses suffocating defense to take down Atlantic
(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central (5-2) picked up another Hawkeye Ten win with a 49-34 triumph over Atlantic (5-3) Friday. The Titans used stellar defense and a big second quarter to secure the victory. “Early, [Atlantic] hit some big shots to kind of get going and they did some nice...
kmaland.com
Dorothy C. Hensen, 88, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Dorothy passed away on Saturday evening, December 17, 2022, at Accura Healthcare of Shenandoah, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
kmaland.com
Nicole Lee (Stierle) Bradshaw - Oppold, 50, Atlantic
Visitation Location:Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Atlantic. Memorials:Memorials may be directed to the family at this time to be directed at a later date to many of Nicole’s favorited charities and local organizations and may be mailed to Schmidt Family Funeral Home P.O Box 523, Atlantic, IA 50022. Funeral...
kmaland.com
Clarinda board adjusts meeting schedule
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials have adjusted when they will hold their regular meetings. During its latest regular meeting, the Clarinda School Board held its annual organizational discussion, which included the reappointment of Board Member Darin Sunderman as Board President and the appointment of Scott Honeyman as Vice President. Additionally, the board adjusted its meeting schedule to 5 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of the month at the McKinley Central Office. Sunderman says the current setup of a 4 p.m. meeting for the 2nd Wednesday and a 6 p.m. time for the 4th might have caused some confusion.
kmaland.com
kmaland.com
Amelia (Amy) Cooper, 81, Villisca, Iowa
Visitation Location: Villisca United Methodist Church. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Memorials: Animal Alliance Rescue/ Shelter - Villisca Fire and Rescue - Villisca United Methodist Church. Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels. Cemetery: Arlington Cemetery.
kmaland.com
Red Oak man arrested for OWI
(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man faces charges following his arrest Sunday evening. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 59-year-old James Franklin Durbin was arrested shortly after 6:15 p.m. for operating while intoxicated 2nd offense. Authorities say Durbin's arrest comes after an investigation at a traffic stop on 200th Street and Evergreen Avenue.
kmaland.com
Shenandoah man arrested following domestic disturbance
(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man was arrested following a domestic disturbance on Saturday night. According to the Shenandoah Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Maple Street for a domestic disturbance. Following an investigation, 35-year-old Frederick George Steven Billings II was arrested for domestic abuse s-- simple...
kmaland.com
Inside the Baird Christmas lights display
(Red Oak) --- For almost half a century, KMAland residents have included the Baird family's Christmas lights display on their holiday itinerary. From a simple string of lights donated to Montgomery County farmer Jack Baird, the display morphed into a vast menagerie of decorated buildings and animated characters. And, a steady stream of vehicles drove past the Baird residence at 1233 E Avenue north of Red Oak Sunday evening, when KMA News got a close-up glimpse at the entire operation. Jack Baird's son Chris tells KMA News visitation has been brisk since the display was lit for the first time this season December 10th.
kmaland.com
2 arrested for probation violation in Montgomery County
(Red Oak) – Two Iowa men are in custody on probation violation charges in Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested 50-year-old Kevin L. Ward of Urbandale and 30-year-old Justin Marsden of Council Bluffs in the 100 block of Coolbaugh Street around 2:30 p.m. Friday. Ward was arrested on a Montgomery County warrant for violation of probation on an original charge of control of a firearm by a felon – a Class D felony.
kmaland.com
1 arrested on Montgomery County warrants
(KMAland) -- One person was arrested on Montgomery County warrants in Shelby County on Saturday. According to the Red Oak Police Department, Anton Jason Ahlhelm was arrested at the Shelby County Jail on Montgomery County warrants for theft 5th degree and possession of a controlled substance -- methamphetamine. Anton was...
kmaland.com
Taylor County care facility fined over $900,000 for alleged abuse
(Lenox) -- A Taylor County nursing home has been hit with more than $900,000 in fines for alleged abuse. According to original reports, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has fined the Lenox Care Center a total of $909,600. The fine comes from state inspectors' recent findings that one of the home's residents was physically abused in August.
Comments / 0