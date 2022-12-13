(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials have adjusted when they will hold their regular meetings. During its latest regular meeting, the Clarinda School Board held its annual organizational discussion, which included the reappointment of Board Member Darin Sunderman as Board President and the appointment of Scott Honeyman as Vice President. Additionally, the board adjusted its meeting schedule to 5 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of the month at the McKinley Central Office. Sunderman says the current setup of a 4 p.m. meeting for the 2nd Wednesday and a 6 p.m. time for the 4th might have caused some confusion.

