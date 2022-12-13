Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major Walgreens Location Closing For Three WeeksJoel EisenbergSaint Paul, MN
Minnesota Twins Sign Star Free-Agent SluggerOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Rodent Problem Closes Walgreens - Twin Cities Location ShuttersTy D.Saint Paul, MN
Update: Longstanding Marshalls Location Permanently Closing on January 14, 2023Joel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Eagan resident is raising money for local families and individuals in need this holiday seasonLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
swnewsmedia.com
Talent returns for Prior Lake to make another state run on trails
Does the Prior Lake boys Nordic ski team have enough talent returning to get back to state for a sixth straight season?
stthomas.edu
St. Thomas Community Mourns the Loss of First-year Student Layla Julien
The University of St. Thomas community is mourning after learning that Layla Julien, a first-year student studying business administration and communication, passed away on Dec. 13 after a battle with cancer. Julien had been diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor during her senior year at Minnetonka High School. This fall...
swnewsmedia.com
Prior Lake-Savage Area School Board certifies levy, approves final 2022-23 budget
The Prior Lake-Savage Area School Board certified its levy after a Truth in Taxation presentation and unanimously approved the 2022-23 final budget at its latest meeting Monday, Dec. 12. Tammy Fredrickson, executive director of business services for PLSAS, presented to the board a background of the levy, school funding, adjustments...
University of Minnesota student leaders call on Regent Steve Sviggum to resign
The leaders said Sviggum’s continued presence on the board “will signal a hostile attitude toward diversity and deter prospective students from choosing one of the five University of Minnesota campuses.”
swnewsmedia.com
Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School Board approves 18.5% levy increase
After small or no levy increases over the last couple of years, the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School Board approved a 18.5% levy increase last week, over $7.5 million more than the 2022 levy. Ahead of the Truth in Taxation meeting, district officials made it known that the district had a 6.15% reduction...
swnewsmedia.com
What happened on this date in local history?
December 15, 1966: Minnesota’s baseball Twins will headline the Chaska Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Baseball Banquet here Wednesday, January 4, in Guardian Angels High School auditorium. Charles Borak, Chamber of Commerce Secretary, announced the two-time batting champion Tony Oliva will headline the entourage of Minnesota Twins personnel. The banquet will be prepared by Elizabeth Welter, Chaska’s major leagues chef. Tickets will be on sale this weekend in Chaska drug and liquor stores.
swnewsmedia.com
Commentary: Happy holidays and updates from city hall
How about those Minnesota Vikings! They are off to a tremendous start. Unfortunately, I’ve watched them for too many years to get too excited. We Vikings fans always wonder what disappointment is waiting around the corner. I hope I’m wrong, and we keep having a fabulous season. Skol!
mprnews.org
First Indigenous Miss Minnesota competes in Miss America pageant
Rachel Evangelisto is the first-ever Indigenous Miss Minnesota, a member of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe. Thursday night she'll compete for the title of Miss America; you can watch the Miss America Pageant at 7 p.m. Central. Evangelisto is from Hennepin County and was crowned Miss Minnesota 2022 in June....
State Patrol: 1 dead after 2-vehicle crash near Belle Plaine
BELLE PLAINE, Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) says one person is dead following a two-vehicle crash just north of Belle Plaine. Earlier Friday, MSP tweeted an update regarding statewide crash and spinout numbers as of 11:30. Around 5 p.m., a follow-up tweet was posted indicating one of the reported crashes had turned fatal.
There must be something in the water
People who grew up in the communities where 3M dumped chemical waste for decades wonder why so many of them got cancer as kids, and why justice is elusive. The post There must be something in the water appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
fox9.com
St. Louis Park announces cannabis business licensure requirements beginning Jan. 1
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Less than a year after the Minnesota Legislature approved the sale of THC-infused edibles throughout Minnesota, St. Louis Park is creating a licensure system. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, any business or person wanting to sell or offer to sell cannabinoid products of any...
Mayo Clinic and U of M Announce Nursing Collaboration
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota School of Nursing are expanding their long-standing partnership. The two organizations today announced they have formed a collaboration to "further advance nursing." A news release says the formal arrangement will utilize their academic-practice partnership "to generate, disseminate and apply knowledge for the improvement of nursing practice, education, and health outcomes.”
swnewsmedia.com
Where the heck it was
The correct answer to the quiz was the KinderCare Learning Center at 2800 Corporate Pl. in Chanhassen. Paulette Tomashko, Jeff Lineburg and Wanda May Hoskins guessed correctly!
swnewsmedia.com
Obituary for Barbara Runge
On December 8, 2022 in Shakopee, Barbara Koutnik Runge, age 95, joined her most beloved one, William (Bill) Runge (December 8, 2015) and now they are together again. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Mitchell Engelhart, and buoyed in life and death by dear friends and extended family. May she rest in peace, and may her memory be a blessing to those who knew and loved her.
swnewsmedia.com
Prior Lake police calls: Dec. 6-13
The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Dec. 6-13. The Prior Lake American doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
fox9.com
Mpls, St. Paul ‘side hustle’ economy, availability ranked according to new study
(FOX 9) - The gig economy, or side hustles, have become more prevalent since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and a new study sought to find which cities provide the most ideal environments for them. The study, conducted by LLC.org, analyzed key factors across 170 cities and created a...
Toxic: 3M knew its chemicals were harmful decades ago, but didn’t tell the public, government
3M knew its chemicals were toxic decades ago, but didn’t tell the public or government, internal documents show. The post Toxic: 3M knew its chemicals were harmful decades ago, but didn’t tell the public, government appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
fox9.com
Several counties reporting power outages in central and northeastern Minnesota
(FOX 9) - As a winter weather mix continues to pour down throughout most the state, forcing numerous cities to declare snow emergencies Thursday, several counties in central and northeastern Minnesota have reportedly lost power for thousands of customers. East Central Energy is a member-owned electric cooperative that currently provides...
Here's how much more snow is possible through Friday night in Minnesota
UPDATE: Snow emergencies have been declared in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and many other metro cities. The North Shore of Lake Superior continues to get slammed by a powerful winter storm, but snow is also accumulating everywhere else in Minnesota and up to 8 more inches could pile up in some places by the time the snow is done Friday night.
Minnesota based Candy Co Sold to a California based Company
Whether you like them or not (and who doesn't like them) Pearson's salted nut rolls have been around for what seems like the beginning of time. And it was something that we, as Minnesotans, could hang our hat on... Pearson's is (now was) a Minnesota candy company. The Nut Goodie Bars and the Salted Nut Rolls have been staples.
