ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shakopee, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stthomas.edu

St. Thomas Community Mourns the Loss of First-year Student Layla Julien

The University of St. Thomas community is mourning after learning that Layla Julien, a first-year student studying business administration and communication, passed away on Dec. 13 after a battle with cancer. Julien had been diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor during her senior year at Minnetonka High School. This fall...
SAINT PAUL, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Prior Lake-Savage Area School Board certifies levy, approves final 2022-23 budget

The Prior Lake-Savage Area School Board certified its levy after a Truth in Taxation presentation and unanimously approved the 2022-23 final budget at its latest meeting Monday, Dec. 12. Tammy Fredrickson, executive director of business services for PLSAS, presented to the board a background of the levy, school funding, adjustments...
swnewsmedia.com

Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School Board approves 18.5% levy increase

After small or no levy increases over the last couple of years, the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School Board approved a 18.5% levy increase last week, over $7.5 million more than the 2022 levy. Ahead of the Truth in Taxation meeting, district officials made it known that the district had a 6.15% reduction...
swnewsmedia.com

What happened on this date in local history?

December 15, 1966: Minnesota’s baseball Twins will headline the Chaska Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Baseball Banquet here Wednesday, January 4, in Guardian Angels High School auditorium. Charles Borak, Chamber of Commerce Secretary, announced the two-time batting champion Tony Oliva will headline the entourage of Minnesota Twins personnel. The banquet will be prepared by Elizabeth Welter, Chaska’s major leagues chef. Tickets will be on sale this weekend in Chaska drug and liquor stores.
CHASKA, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Commentary: Happy holidays and updates from city hall

How about those Minnesota Vikings! They are off to a tremendous start. Unfortunately, I’ve watched them for too many years to get too excited. We Vikings fans always wonder what disappointment is waiting around the corner. I hope I’m wrong, and we keep having a fabulous season. Skol!
mprnews.org

First Indigenous Miss Minnesota competes in Miss America pageant

Rachel Evangelisto is the first-ever Indigenous Miss Minnesota, a member of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe. Thursday night she'll compete for the title of Miss America; you can watch the Miss America Pageant at 7 p.m. Central. Evangelisto is from Hennepin County and was crowned Miss Minnesota 2022 in June....
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

State Patrol: 1 dead after 2-vehicle crash near Belle Plaine

BELLE PLAINE, Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) says one person is dead following a two-vehicle crash just north of Belle Plaine. Earlier Friday, MSP tweeted an update regarding statewide crash and spinout numbers as of 11:30. Around 5 p.m., a follow-up tweet was posted indicating one of the reported crashes had turned fatal.
BELLE PLAINE, MN
Minnesota Reformer

There must be something in the water

People who grew up in the communities where 3M dumped chemical waste for decades wonder why so many of them got cancer as kids, and why justice is elusive. The post There must be something in the water appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
OAKDALE, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Mayo Clinic and U of M Announce Nursing Collaboration

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota School of Nursing are expanding their long-standing partnership. The two organizations today announced they have formed a collaboration to "further advance nursing." A news release says the formal arrangement will utilize their academic-practice partnership "to generate, disseminate and apply knowledge for the improvement of nursing practice, education, and health outcomes.”
ROCHESTER, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Where the heck it was

The correct answer to the quiz was the KinderCare Learning Center at 2800 Corporate Pl. in Chanhassen. Paulette Tomashko, Jeff Lineburg and Wanda May Hoskins guessed correctly!
CHANHASSEN, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Obituary for Barbara Runge

On December 8, 2022 in Shakopee, Barbara Koutnik Runge, age 95, joined her most beloved one, William (Bill) Runge (December 8, 2015) and now they are together again. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Mitchell Engelhart, and buoyed in life and death by dear friends and extended family. May she rest in peace, and may her memory be a blessing to those who knew and loved her.
SHAKOPEE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Prior Lake police calls: Dec. 6-13

The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Dec. 6-13. The Prior Lake American doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Minnesota based Candy Co Sold to a California based Company

Whether you like them or not (and who doesn't like them) Pearson's salted nut rolls have been around for what seems like the beginning of time. And it was something that we, as Minnesotans, could hang our hat on... Pearson's is (now was) a Minnesota candy company. The Nut Goodie Bars and the Salted Nut Rolls have been staples.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy