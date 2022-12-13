On December 8, 2022 in Shakopee, Barbara Koutnik Runge, age 95, joined her most beloved one, William (Bill) Runge (December 8, 2015) and now they are together again. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Mitchell Engelhart, and buoyed in life and death by dear friends and extended family. May she rest in peace, and may her memory be a blessing to those who knew and loved her.

SHAKOPEE, MN ・ 20 HOURS AGO