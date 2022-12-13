Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Potomac is giving away most of his billion dollar fortuneAsh JurbergPotomac, MD
5 Christmas Eve Delicacies In Washington You Should Try With Your FamilyD_FoodVendorWashington State
Longstanding DSW Shoes Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Governor Abbott confirms he has sent 8,400 migrants to the D.C area, wants VP Kamala Harris to visit the Texas borderJalyn SmootTexas State
T.J. Maxx Permanently Closing on Christmas Eve - Friendship Heights Location ShuttersTy D.Washington, DC
NBC Washington
Pedestrian Dead After Crash in Falls Church
A pedestrian is dead after a crash in Falls Church, Virginia, on Sunday, police say. The crash happened on Arlington Boulevard near Annandale Road early in the morning, according to the Fairfax County Police. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity was not immediately released. Arlington Boulevard...
NBC Washington
‘Can't Hire Armed Guards to Protect Our Own Security': City Winery Shutting Down
The owner of City Winery is shutting down the restaurant’s Ivy City location at the end of the month over concerns about safety in the Northeast D.C. neighborhood. “Every week, a staff member’s car was broken into,” City Winery founder and CEO Michael Dorf said. “Couple of...
NBC Washington
The Weekend Scene: 15 Markets to Wrap Up Holiday Shopping & More to Do Around DC
‘Tis the last weekend before Christmas, and everyone is hustling to tie a bow on their to-do list. If you want to take a break, check out our roundups of the Top 12 Ice Skating Rinks Around the DC Area and 20 Merry and Bright Holiday Lights Displays in the DMV.
NBC Washington
Two People Seriously Injured in Rockville Crash
Two people were seriously injured in a two-car crash in Rockville, Maryland, on Friday, authorities say. The crash happened on Montrose Road near Interstate 270 at about 7:45 p.m. When Montgomery County Police and Fire arrived at the scene, they found one of the cars engulfed in flames. The drivers...
NBC Washington
Man Injured During Crash on I-270 in Frederick County
A crash on Interstate 270 injured a man and left a car damaged overnight Friday in Frederick County, Maryland, authorities say. The crash happened at about 3:30 a.m. on Southbound I-270 near the Urbana Exit, Frederick County Fire and Rescue said. Photos from firefighters show a mangled car in pieces...
NBC Washington
Police Investigate Antisemitic Graffiti on Bethesda High School Sign
Antisemitic graffiti was found spray painted on a high school sign in Bethesda, Maryland, on Saturday morning. Authorities responded at about 8:04 a.m. to Walt Whitman High School on Whittier Boulevard for the report of vandalism on the school’s sign board. The graffiti included the words "Jews not welcome,”...
NBC Washington
3 Gang Members Convicted in MS-13 Killing of Virginia Teen
A jury convicted three men in the brutal killing of a teenager in Maryland in March 2019, according to the Maryland U.S. Attorney's Office. Jose Domingo Ordonez-Zometa, 33, of Landover Hills, Maryland; Jose Rafael Ortega-Ayala, 30, of Greenbelt, Maryland; and Jose Henry Hernandez-Garcia, 29, of Annandale, Virginia, were convicted of murder and racketeering charges.
NBC Washington
Man Killed, Woman Hurt in Northwest DC Shooting: Police
One person was killed and another was shot Saturday after someone opened fire in Adams Morgan, according to authorities. D.C. police said they were alerted by ShotSpotter technology to a shooting at around 1:20 a.m. in front of 1608 Belmont Street NW. First responders found a man, identified as 30-year-old...
NBC Washington
Community Supports Jewish Residents in the Face of Antisemitism With Fire Department's Menorah Parade
A community came together in Bethesda, Maryland, to mark the first night of Hanukkah - and drive away hate with the light from a menorah. Crowds followed the joyful firetruck parade hosted by the Glen Echo Fire Department that included stops at two places where antisemitic graffiti was recently spray painted: the Bethesda Trolley Trail and Walt Whitman High School.
