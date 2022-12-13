ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

NBC Washington

Pedestrian Dead After Crash in Falls Church

A pedestrian is dead after a crash in Falls Church, Virginia, on Sunday, police say. The crash happened on Arlington Boulevard near Annandale Road early in the morning, according to the Fairfax County Police. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity was not immediately released. Arlington Boulevard...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
NBC Washington

Two People Seriously Injured in Rockville Crash

Two people were seriously injured in a two-car crash in Rockville, Maryland, on Friday, authorities say. The crash happened on Montrose Road near Interstate 270 at about 7:45 p.m. When Montgomery County Police and Fire arrived at the scene, they found one of the cars engulfed in flames. The drivers...
ROCKVILLE, MD
NBC Washington

Man Injured During Crash on I-270 in Frederick County

A crash on Interstate 270 injured a man and left a car damaged overnight Friday in Frederick County, Maryland, authorities say. The crash happened at about 3:30 a.m. on Southbound I-270 near the Urbana Exit, Frederick County Fire and Rescue said. Photos from firefighters show a mangled car in pieces...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Police Investigate Antisemitic Graffiti on Bethesda High School Sign

Antisemitic graffiti was found spray painted on a high school sign in Bethesda, Maryland, on Saturday morning. Authorities responded at about 8:04 a.m. to Walt Whitman High School on Whittier Boulevard for the report of vandalism on the school’s sign board. The graffiti included the words "Jews not welcome,”...
BETHESDA, MD
NBC Washington

3 Gang Members Convicted in MS-13 Killing of Virginia Teen

A jury convicted three men in the brutal killing of a teenager in Maryland in March 2019, according to the Maryland U.S. Attorney's Office. Jose Domingo Ordonez-Zometa, 33, of Landover Hills, Maryland; Jose Rafael Ortega-Ayala, 30, of Greenbelt, Maryland; and Jose Henry Hernandez-Garcia, 29, of Annandale, Virginia, were convicted of murder and racketeering charges.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
NBC Washington

Man Killed, Woman Hurt in Northwest DC Shooting: Police

One person was killed and another was shot Saturday after someone opened fire in Adams Morgan, according to authorities. D.C. police said they were alerted by ShotSpotter technology to a shooting at around 1:20 a.m. in front of 1608 Belmont Street NW. First responders found a man, identified as 30-year-old...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

Community Supports Jewish Residents in the Face of Antisemitism With Fire Department's Menorah Parade

A community came together in Bethesda, Maryland, to mark the first night of Hanukkah - and drive away hate with the light from a menorah. Crowds followed the joyful firetruck parade hosted by the Glen Echo Fire Department that included stops at two places where antisemitic graffiti was recently spray painted: the Bethesda Trolley Trail and Walt Whitman High School.
BETHESDA, MD

