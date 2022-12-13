ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Two shot in home invasion on St. Helena Island

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Two men were shot in a home invasion on St. Helena Island on Sunday, Dec. 18, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a home on Sea Island Parkway at approximately 9:50 p.m. When they arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
Union Mission serving holiday meals

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In the spirit of the holidays, local non-profits are busy preparing to serve up cheer in the form of meals this week. But they can’t do it without the community’s help. Union Mission President and CEO, Michael Traynor joined Morning Break with a look...
SAVANNAH, GA
UPDATE: Child reunited with guardian after being found on 36th St.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Update: The child has been reunited with his guardian, according to Savannah police. Savannah police are asking for the public’s help to find a child’s guardian. Officers located Chase Wilson at NE 36th St and Ash St. If you have any information call 911.
SAVANNAH, GA
DIGITAL EXTRA: Court transcripts of negotiated deals

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County District Attorney’s office has negotiated more plea deals in murder cases in 2022 than the last five years combined. Most of the offenders who took one of those plea deals agreed to a reduced felony charge and in several cases a drastically reduced sentence, including those who received a sentence of time served and went home on probation.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
Intersection of Wheaton and Mastick St. closed due to pedestrian crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The intersection of Wheaton and Mastick Streets is closed due to a pedestrian crash. Savannah Police say a motorcycle struck a pedestrian around 5 p.m. Sunday, and first responders transported the pedestrian to the hospital. No word yet on the extent of the pedestrian’s injuries. The...
SAVANNAH, GA
Fire crews investigating explosion at DRT America plant in Rincon

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - No injuries were reported after an explosion in Rincon Saturday according to fire officials. Rincon Fire responded to 400 Governor Treutlen Drive to a reported explosion around 8:15 a.m. Officials say they discovered an oxidizer tank fully engulfed and extinguished it with water and foam. The...
RINCON, GA
One dead, one in custody after Friday night homicide in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One man is dead and another has been arrested following a Friday night shooting, according to Chatham County Police. Police say 35-year-old Carey Powers, Jr. was found dead in his apartment in the 1000 block of King George Boulevard Friday evening. Officials say he had gunshot wounds.
SAVANNAH, GA
Holiday safety tips from Statesboro Police

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Parking lots for malls or shopping centers can be as busy as the highway during this holiday shopping season. But that also brings out the crooks who’ll steal the gifts you buy before you can even take them home. The closer we get to Christmas...
STATESBORO, GA
Trustees Garden Christmas Festival underway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If your kid has grown up in Georgia, there’s a good chance that they’ve never seen real snow. One group made it their mission Saturday to give kids in the Savannah area some snow-based fun. The Trustees Garden Christmas Festival, brought in an Atlanta-based...
SAVANNAH, GA
Feed the Hungry ready to host up to 10,000 for holiday meal

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On Monday, you and your family can get a free meal ahead of Christmas as a part of the 14th Annual Hope on a Plate. Organziers say this year will be bigger and better than ever. They have hundreds of volunteers ready to serve up to...
SAVANNAH, GA
Talking top trends on YouTube in 2022

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - YouTube recently revealed their Top Trending Videos that redefined pop culture in 2022. Madeline Buxton, a YouTube trends expert, spoke about the results.
SAVANNAH, GA
Bluffton hires new police chief

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The town of Bluffton announced their new police chief this week. Just more than one year ago, Joe Babkiewicz was leaving the Bluffton Police Department after almost 14 years of employment. Now, he’s coming to serve in a new role, the department’s chief. “I...
BLUFFTON, SC
Savannah Police arrest man in connection to violent crime spree

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police has arrested a man in connection to several violent crimes in the area, including homicide. Police say they arrested and charged Adaunte Jermain Kimble, 21, with two counts of aggravated assault and armed robbery. On December 13, officers responded to the 12400 block of...
SAVANNAH, GA
Menorah lighting kicks off Savannah Hannukah celebrations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sunday is the first night of Hannukah. The eight-night long Jewish celebration known as the “festival of lights” got underway at sundown. The lighting of the first two candles on Savannah’s giant Menorah meant the start of Hannukah celebrations in the Hostess City.
SAVANNAH, GA

