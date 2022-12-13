CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County District Attorney’s office has negotiated more plea deals in murder cases in 2022 than the last five years combined. Most of the offenders who took one of those plea deals agreed to a reduced felony charge and in several cases a drastically reduced sentence, including those who received a sentence of time served and went home on probation.

