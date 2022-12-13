Read full article on original website
Florida airports expected to set records during holidays
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The holiday travel season this year is expected to rival the busiest seasons before the pandemic at Florida's two most bustling airports, which will see millions of travelers passing through them, officials said. Orlando International Airport, the state's busiest airport and the seventh busiest airport...
Disaster scenarios raise the stakes for Colorado River negotiations
LAS VEGAS - The water managers responsible for divvying up the Colorado River's dwindling supply are painting a bleak portrait of a river in crisis, warning that unprecedented shortages could be coming to farms and cities in the West and that old rules governing how water is shared will have to change.
WA WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 19, 2022. The following message is transmitted at the request of Franklin. This is a test of the State of Idaho Emergency Alert System. In. the event of an emergency this system would bring you important. information. This test was conducted...
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST MONDAY... ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures 28 to. 32 degrees expected outside of major urban areas. For the Dense. Fog Advisory, visibilities are rising and dense fog is no longer.
Hearing date set for ex-UNLV recruit accused in fatal crash
LAS VEGAS (AP) — An April 6 preliminary hearing has been set for a former University of Nevada, Las Vegas basketball recruit accused of driving impaired and causing a deadly crash nearly two years ago. Prosecutors said Zaon Collins, a former Las Vegas high school star, is charged with...
