NY WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS. * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations. * WHERE...Northern Oneida county. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous. conditions could impact the morning or...
TX WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 19, 2022. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Gonzales. County through 845 AM CST... At 806 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near. Smiley, or 17 miles southwest of Gonzales, moving northeast at 50. mph.
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST MONDAY... ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures 28 to. 32 degrees expected outside of major urban areas. For the Dense. Fog Advisory, visibilities are rising and dense fog is no longer.
