Toni Braxton Reveals Which Rapper Wants Her To Sing At Their Wedding
Toni Braxton stopped by The Jennifer Hudson Show for Wednesday’s episode (Nov. 23) and shared fun facts about Thanksgiving with the Braxton family and her professional life. The Grammy Award-winning artist explained how her large family would have virtual and in-person celebrations this fall holiday season. “We’ve already started cooking,” the “Un-Break My Heart” singer began. “The Braxton family starts two weeks out.” More from VIBE.comToni Braxton To Star In New Anthology Movies On LifetimeSoulja Boy Says He's Leaving Twitter To Start His Own Platform, Calls Out Elon MuskElon Musk's Twitter Takeover Causes Celebrities To Bow Out From App She...
Complex
Tyler, the Creator Tells Fans to ‘Go Study’ Missy Elliott’s Music
It’s impossible to overstate the importance of the Missy Elliott catalog. In short, the celebrated artist’s boundary-pushing work is still routinely cited as among the most influential creations of their time, including by Megan Thee Stallion and more. On Wednesday, Tyler, the Creator took such talk a step further by urging fans to “go study” Missy’s entire discography.
The FADER
Watch SZA”s “Nobody Gets Me” music video
SZA's fantastic, just-released album SOS contains a lovely little Mazzy Star moment in "Nobody Gets Me," an acoustic ballad that could be the toxic sibling of "Fade Into You." That track got a set of visuals on Friday as the internet continued to digest SOS, and while the black-and-white clip is quite bare-bones (it's just SZA singing on some rooftops), so is the song, and it works really well. Check it out above.
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Get To Know Atlanta Artist Baby Tate
Rising rapper, singer, and songwriter Baby Tate dazzled fans at the 2022 Soul Train Awards pre-show performance presented by Spotify and hosted by veteran musician Tank. The Atlanta native initially caught buzz with a cover of Nicki Minaj’s 2019 “Megatron.” Several tracks later, including a women’s empowerment record that sparked a viral internal trend, eventually garnered her a record deal with actress, producer, and writer Issa Rae.
Beyoncé drops ‘Break My Soul’ visual with fan videos
Beyonce’s certified platinum hit ‘“Break My Soul” debuted on YouTube on Dec. 6 after reaching a massive milestone of over a million copies of the song sold. The song is the first on the Renaissance album to receive a Recording Industry Association of America award. The song was initially certified gold after reaching over 500,000 copies sold since the July 2022 release date.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Says He’ll Quit Rapping If Someone Buys His Hard Drive for $100 Million
If you have deep pockets, you could own YoungBoy Never Broke Again's music catalog and help him retire. Recently, the Louisiana rapper announced that he will quit rapping if someone buys his hard drive for $100 million. On Friday (Nov. 23), NBA YoungBoy shared a photo on his Instagram Story...
Pretty Vee Confirms She And Rick Ross Go Together Real Bad
During an appearance on REVOLT's 'Black Girl Stuff', Pretty Vee discussed what she admires about her new boo Rick Ross.
Tamar Braxton Said Her ‘Brother’ August Alsina Is ‘Free’ Amid Sexuality Speculations
Tamar Braxton posted and deleted a comment about August Alsina that has people further wondering if he is gay or not.
Beyonce and Jay-Z’s Rare Family Photos With Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir: Cutest Moments
Hollywood royalty! Beyoncé and Jay-Z keep their lives at home relatively under wraps, but the A-listers have given glimpses of their kids growing up over the years. The couple tied the knot in April 2008. Three years later, the "Love on Top" singer announced she was pregnant with a show-stopping onstage reveal during her performance […]
musictimes.com
Bobby Brown Reacts to Whitney Houston Movie: 'I'm Probably Gonna Watch It'
Countless Whitney Houston movies have been released since the singer's untimely demise 10 years ago, it must all be a blur at this point to her ex-husband, Bobby Brown. During an interview with E News, Brown did not say much about the upcoming biopic, "I'm probably gonna watch it," he said.
Complex
Boosie Badazz Says Jay-Z and Nas Aren’t Relevant in Today’s Landscape
Boosie Badazz has thoughts on Jay-Z and Nas’ status in the game. The Baton Rouge artist caused a stir this week when he addressed 21 Savage’s controversial comments about Nas. The drama began when 21 participated in a Clubhouse chat that questioned whether Nasir was the greatest rapper of all time. Though he acknowledged the Queens native as a legendary MC, the Savage Mode rapper wasn’t convinced he’s relevant among the younger generation.
Ciara Was Set To Join Chris Brown For Axed Michael Jackson Tribute, Shares Rehearsal Clip
Ever since Chris Brown revealed that his surprise Michael Jackson tribute was unexplainably canceled at the 2022 American Music Awards, many have spoken out in support of his artistry. Besides Kelly Rowland — who voiced her appreciation for his many talents during the ceremony — Ciara has now revealed a dance rehearsal video of her and CB. The “Level Up” singer hinted that she was set to join Breezy on stage in homage to the King of Pop’s 40th anniversary of Thriller.More from VIBE.comAMAs Production Company Addresses Cancelled Chris Brown PerformanceKelly Rowland Says "Everybody Deserves Grace" In Support Of Chris...
Tokyo Vanity Swung At Karlie Redd On ‘Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition’ For Being ‘A Real Mean Girl’
Tokyo Vanity took a swing at 'Love & Hip Hop Atlanta' co-star Karlie Redd after she had had enough of Redd's antics.
Who Is Pregnant Keke Palmer’s Boyfriend? 5 Things to Know About Darius Jackson
A match made in Hollywood. Keke Palmer has kept her romance with boyfriend Darius Jackson relatively private, but their relationship started at a party filled with famous figures. The Scream Queens alum and the writer reportedly first met at a May 2021 party hosted by Issa Rae and Diddy. The duo went public with their […]
Essence
WATCH: Lori Harvey Is The Moment | Essence Uncovered
We get up close and personal with Lori Harvey. Our January/ February Essence Cover Star. Make Sure You Tap In!
HipHopDX.com
Dr. Dre Anchors Trailer To Lauren London & Jonah Hill Comedy ‘You People’
Dr. Dre‘s “What’s The Difference” has been featured in the teaser trailer to the new Netflix film You People, starring Lauren London and Jonah Hill. The trailer, released Monday (December 5), finds Hill opposite his girlfriend’s parents — played by Eddy Murphy and Nia Long — inside of Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles. The instrumental to Dr. Dre’s 1999 single plays in the background as Hill awkwardly tries to get the parents’ blessing to ask their daughter for her hand in marriage.
Love Shows Up ‘In A New Way’ For August Alsina And Fans Wonder If He’s Come Out — Meet ZaZa
August Alsina has shared a new love interest with the world -- a man named ZaZa.
iheart.com
Jeezy, Future & More Join Icewear Vezzo On 'Paint The City' Mixtape
After prepping his fans for months, Icewear Vezzo's long-awaited Gangsta Grillz project has finally arrived. On Thursday, December 8, the Detroit native dropped off his new mixtape Paint The City (Gangsta Grillz). The collaborative effort with DJ Drama has Vezzo going off on 15 tracks including his previously released singles "Its All on U" featuring Kodak Black and "One Time" featuring Jeezy. Vezzo also recruited Future, 2 Chainz, Peezy and G.T. to hop on the tape. His latest collection of songs comes months after Vezzo signed to Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “Pee” Thomas’ Quality Control.
Essence
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss’ Mother Speaks Out For The First Time Following His Death
Connie Boss Alexander, who had a close relationship with her son, says she ‘can’t use words right now’ following his passing. The news that Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss died last week shook the internet and saddened loved ones and fans. His mother, Connie Boss Alexander, is breaking her silence for the first time since her son’s passing.
Tia Lee (Lee Yu Fen) Releases Music Video for Her New Single “Goodbye Princess”
Tia Lee (Lee Yu Fen) is a global c-pop singer, actress, and fashion icon. Over the years and also very recently, Tia Lee has graced the covers of global fashion, beauty, and lifestyle magazines like Vogue, Rollacoaster Magazine, and Elle. The highly-anticipated music video for Tia Lee’s new song “Goodbye Princess” was released exclusively on YouTube and Weibo. “Goodbye Princess” is an official farewell note written by Tia Lee to her old self, as she says goodbye to the past and reinvents herself to explore a new world. Themed around female empowerment, the song aims to encourage all women to build a...
