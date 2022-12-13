ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Driver's ed student enrollment down at Tennessee schools

By Alexandra Koehn
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W9KuM_0jhVONYD00

Some Tennessee schools still offer driver’s ed, but others do not. Tennessee lawmakers asked for a study to be done to better understand how driver’s ed is handled across the state.

Apparently, less students are enrolling in driver education classes at school. In some cases, it's due to lack of funding, according to the state comptroller’s report .

Madeleine Collins believes driver's ed is important.

“I think it should be offered because it’s a big safety thing for drivers, and making the roads safe, and people to be educated, and the students — especially when you’re younger— you’re a little bit more reckless," Collins said.

She took classes at her school.

"Coming from Pennsylvania and Pittsburgh, the drivers are a lot crazier here,” Collins said. “I had to get used to driving on the roads and the highways. (I am) definitely a lot more careful, and try to be cautious of my surroundings."

For students who don't have driver's ed at school, they go to places like Brentwood Driver Training.

"I thought it was great, we had a class we learned in, had a simulator that helped, and I had great training," Zach Smith said.

While parents get an insurance discount, there are costly barriers. The comptroller stated the average fees at private companies cost more than $460 for the course.

"I think for people who have trouble paying for it, it would be great to have it offered in schools," Smith said.

Currently, more than a million in tax revenue is distributed to school districts that still have the classes. In Rutherford County, they had thousands of students enrolled for the 2021-2022 school year, which was the most in the state.

Mackenzie Hutson thinks it's imperative because more than 20% of Tennessee traffic crashes each year involve teen drivers, according to the comptroller.

“It’s very much needed,” Hutson said. "And now there are ways to get around it: you just wait until you turn 18 and then you just memorize a couple of answers for the test, and then you’re ready to go on the road.”

Lawmakers will look at the study and how tax dollars are used in the next legislative session.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now , wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Comments / 3

pop. pa
5d ago

there SHOULD be drivers ed in all school's. with all the traffic in today's world , kids should have the opportunity to get some experience in driving.

Reply
4
Related
wjhl.com

Tennessee revokes license of travel nurse who Ballad says stole drugs

Tennessee revokes license of travel nurse who Ballad says stole drugs. Tennessee revokes license of travel nurse who Ballad …. Tennessee revokes license of travel nurse who Ballad says stole drugs. ‘Grinchmas in the Park’ held in Elizabethton on Saturday. ‘Grinchmas in the Park’ held in Elizabethton on Saturday...
TENNESSEE STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Human heart found on salt pile in Tennessee, TDOT says

HUMPHREY'S COUNTY, Tenn. — A human heart was found on a salt pile in Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). The department of transportation said that the heart was found on a TDOT salt pile in Humphrey’s County, Tennessee. That’s about two-and-a-half hours east of Memphis in between Jackson and Nashville.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

TN Democrats propose Cannabis Access Bill

Cannabis legalization has been debated in Tennessee's legislature several times, but every year its come up- it failed. That's not stopping Democratic lawmakers who plan to file cannabis access legislation again. TN Democrats propose Cannabis Access Bill. Cannabis legalization has been debated in Tennessee's legislature several times, but every year...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Missing Murfreesboro woman found overnight

The Murfreesboro Police Department says a woman reported missing earlier this week was found safe overnight. The Murfreesboro Police Department says a woman reported missing earlier this week was found safe overnight. Pedestrian struck, killed in Old Hickory; Driver …. The driver in a deadly crash that killed a pedestrian...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WBBJ

FBI: New type of sextortion emerging in Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — In recent years there’s been an increase on sextortion cases among youth. But Federal Bureau of Investigation agents are seeing a new type of financial sextortion coming across social platforms called deepfake images. The FBI Memphis office is seeing emerging financial type of sextortion. Instead...
MEMPHIS, TN
freightwaves.com

Mysterious fog caused one of Tennessee’s deadliest crash 32 years ago

On Dec. 11, 1990, an unusual weather event caused one the deadliest crashes in Tennessee history when a dense fog fell near Calhoun, Tennessee. The 99-vehicle pileup caused 12 deaths and 42 injuries, according to the Chattanooga Times Free Press. It began in the southbound lane of Interstate 75 when an unusually dense fog fell rapidly, reducing visibility to almost nothing in a very short time.
CALHOUN, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

39K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy