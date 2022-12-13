Still Searching For Best Christmas Gifts For Dad? The Entire James Bond Movie Collection Is Just $60 Today

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links.

Looking to gift a James Bond fan this holiday season? You’re in luck. Right now, you can buy the James Bond movie collection from Dr. No to Spectre at 48% off. That’s 24 movies (every release from 1962 to 2015) — for just $59 via Amazon Prime. That’s about $2.46 per movie. By comparison, Amazon usually charges $3.99 to rent a movie, whereas this box set gives you access to the entire Bond collection (with the exception of 2021’s No Time To Die ) for years to come.

With Christmas now less than two weeks away, this is the perfect gift for dads and a great stocking stuffer for James Bond fans or film lovers.

This comprehensive James Bond Blu-Ray Collection is easily one of the best Amazon Christmas deals of the season. The 24-movie collection usually sells for $115, which means it’s now available at a $55 discount.

About the James Bond Blu-Ray Collection

The James Bond Blu-Ray box set is certainly a collection of a lifetime for movie buffs. It includes every movie in the 007 franchise except the most recent release, No Time To Die, which debuted in September 2021.

No Time To Die stars, Daniel Craig, in his fifth and final appearance in the franchise and can be purchased separately on Blu-Ray for $9.99 ($7.99 on DVD) — 50% off its original price of $19.98. This means you could essentially get the entire James Bond movie collection for less than $70 in total.

Since the release of Dr. No in 1962, the role of Bond has been played by several actors, including Sean Connery, Roger Moore, and Pierce Brosnan. With a total of 25 movies under its belt, the franchise, which recently celebrated its 60th anniversary, has become one of the most beloved movie series in the world.

If you’re new to the franchise or looking to watch just a few of the films, but don’t know where to begin, check out our guide to the most essential James Bond movies to watch.

The box set includes the following James Bond movies:

Dr. No

From Russia with Love

Goldfinger

Thunderball

You Only Live Twice

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

Diamonds Are Forever

Live and Let Die

The Man with the Golden Gun

The Spy Who Loved Me

Moonraker

For Your Eyes Only

Octopussy

A View to a Kill

The Living Daylights

License to Kill

GoldenEye

Tomorrow Never Dies

The World Is Not Enough

Die Another Day

Casino Royale

Quantum of Solace:

Skyfall

Spectre

A 24-movie box set for just $60 is unheard of, so be sure to act quickly if you’re interested. Also, don’t forget that the latest James Bond film, No Time to Die can be purchased at 50% off for a limited time.