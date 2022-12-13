ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Illinois Homeowners Be Aware of New Smoke Detector Law for 2023

If you own a home in Illinois that you need to be aware of the new smoke detector law which starts Jan. 1, 2023. In 2017, there was a new act stating that all Illinois homeowners had which requires all residents to replace their old smoke alarms with the type that has a long-term battery life by Jan 1.2023. The 10-year batteries are supposed to make it easier for homeowners to not worry about changing batteries twice (or more a year). You will want to make sure that you are in compliance. According to WCIA, you will be fined for not having these smoke detectors installed.
Which City in Illinois is Shrinking the Fastest?

No, it's not Chicago, but the city that is shrinking quickly can probably blame Chicago for some of its issues. People are leaving Illinois in droves, but which city here in the Land of Lincoln is shrinking the fastest?. According to the website earnspendlive.com, the town of Thorntonship is the...
Wisconsin and Illinois Gas Prices and Unemployment Rates Remains Vastly Different

(Chicago, IL) Gas prices on both sides of the state line continue to fall, as winter driving season officially begins and demand remains low. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois dropped 16-cents from this point last week, and currently stands at $3.38. That number is 19-cents above the national average, and the highest in the Midwest. Lake County also dropped 16-cents over the last week to $3.28. In Wisconsin, an average gallon of gas dropped 14-cents from this point last week to $2.80. That number is 39-cents below the national average. Kenosha County currently stands at an even lower $2.71.
It Is Illegal To Throw These 8 Things Away In Illinois

There are a lot of things you shouldn't throw away, glass bottles, glass, nails, tacks,. wire, cans, and other recyclables. It is important to try and follow guidelines about things that are safe to throw away. Some things, however, can get you in some real trouble if you throw them...
Thanks to property taxes, Illinois ranks 36th out of all 50 states

CHICAGO -- As Illinois residents get ready to pay their taxes next year, they could be in for some sticker shock. The 2023 State Business Tax Index survey, out this week, ranked Illinois 36th out of the 50 states for the efficiency and competitiveness of its tax code. The results showed while wage earners are doing well, small businesses, homeowners, and consumers are shouldering an outsized share of the state's tax burden.
Central Illinois company’s workers vote to oust union

(The Center Square) – Another group of workers in Illinois have rallied and voted to kick a union out of their workplace. Workers at Tri-State Asphalt in Morris voted to cut ties with Teamsters Local 179. The vote – conducted by the National Labor Relations Board Region 25 – was one-sided, with 80% of the employees voting to reject the union.
New Illinois laws beginning in the New Year

2023 is quickly approaching and Illinoisans can expect to see some changes when it arrives. The New Year will not only bring new beginnings, but it will bring 185 new laws for the state.   More than 180 new laws go into effect on January 1, 2023, and many are expected to impact existing policies on […]
