Illinois Homeowners Be Aware of New Smoke Detector Law for 2023
If you own a home in Illinois that you need to be aware of the new smoke detector law which starts Jan. 1, 2023. In 2017, there was a new act stating that all Illinois homeowners had which requires all residents to replace their old smoke alarms with the type that has a long-term battery life by Jan 1.2023. The 10-year batteries are supposed to make it easier for homeowners to not worry about changing batteries twice (or more a year). You will want to make sure that you are in compliance. According to WCIA, you will be fined for not having these smoke detectors installed.
Which City in Illinois is Shrinking the Fastest?
No, it's not Chicago, but the city that is shrinking quickly can probably blame Chicago for some of its issues. People are leaving Illinois in droves, but which city here in the Land of Lincoln is shrinking the fastest?. According to the website earnspendlive.com, the town of Thorntonship is the...
wlip.com
Wisconsin and Illinois Gas Prices and Unemployment Rates Remains Vastly Different
(Chicago, IL) Gas prices on both sides of the state line continue to fall, as winter driving season officially begins and demand remains low. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois dropped 16-cents from this point last week, and currently stands at $3.38. That number is 19-cents above the national average, and the highest in the Midwest. Lake County also dropped 16-cents over the last week to $3.28. In Wisconsin, an average gallon of gas dropped 14-cents from this point last week to $2.80. That number is 39-cents below the national average. Kenosha County currently stands at an even lower $2.71.
The Second Coolest Neighborhood In America Is In Illinois
It's easy to say you live in the best neighborhood ever, but what if we told you one of the coolest was not to far away and located in Illinois? Who knows, you may even live there!. timeout.com got the numbers, and we have the answer. It's time to see...
Illinois Motorists Could See 2 Tax Increases on Fuel in 2023
As part of the state of Illinois’ 2023 fiscal-year budget, an inflation-related gas tax increase was suspended for six months, but that suspension is about to come to an end when the calendar flips to January, and it may not be the only time motorists see an uptick in fuel taxes.
Why Are Flags Flying at Half-Staff in Illinois, But Not Wisconsin?
While driving around Rockford today I noticed flags flying at half-staff, but when crossing over into Wisconsin all of the flags were at full-staff. What is up with that? Or what I suppose I should ask is, what is half up with that?. Before personally doing the research to see...
It Is Illegal To Throw These 8 Things Away In Illinois
There are a lot of things you shouldn't throw away, glass bottles, glass, nails, tacks,. wire, cans, and other recyclables. It is important to try and follow guidelines about things that are safe to throw away. Some things, however, can get you in some real trouble if you throw them...
stlpublicradio.org
Group pushing secession from Illinois says Madison County is a key target
Lori Fuller started to consider the idea of seceding from Illinois when state legislators doubled the gas tax in 2019. “A lot of people started getting really angry,” said Fuller, a retired high school English teacher. Fuller, who lives in Highland on the eastern edge of Madison County, is...
10 Things You Should Never Say to Someone From Illinois
As an Illinois native, I've heard my fair share of questionable comments from outsiders who may not be fully aware of our state's rich history and culture. Here are 10 things you should never say to someone from Illinois:. "Is Chicago the only city in Illinois?" No, no it is...
fox32chicago.com
Truck makers Rivian, Lion call on Pritzker to move faster on phaseout of gas and diesel-fuel engines
CHICAGO - Two electric truck makers with Illinois operations are pressuring Gov. J.B. Pritzker to commit to more aggressive state policies that phase out large gas and diesel-engine vehicles. Rivian, with almost 6,000 employees in Normal, and Lion Electric, which is beginning to build electric school buses in Joliet, along...
Contested Spire natural gas pipeline granted permanent certificate
ST. LOUIS — Federal officials on Thursday granted Spire Inc. a permanent certificate to operate a natural gas pipeline in Missouri and Illinois, angering the environmental group that had sued over the project. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission first granted approval for the Spire STL Pipeline in 2018 and...
Illinois’ Circle K gas stations to offer 40 cents off each gallon of fuel on Friday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Circle K will give motorists 40 cents off per gallon of gas on Friday, December 16th, as part of Circle K Fuel Day. The company said the promotion will be active between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at participating Illinois, Iowa and Missouri locations, approximately 300 stations in total. You can […]
Thanks to property taxes, Illinois ranks 36th out of all 50 states
CHICAGO -- As Illinois residents get ready to pay their taxes next year, they could be in for some sticker shock. The 2023 State Business Tax Index survey, out this week, ranked Illinois 36th out of the 50 states for the efficiency and competitiveness of its tax code. The results showed while wage earners are doing well, small businesses, homeowners, and consumers are shouldering an outsized share of the state's tax burden.
wmay.com
Central Illinois company’s workers vote to oust union
(The Center Square) – Another group of workers in Illinois have rallied and voted to kick a union out of their workplace. Workers at Tri-State Asphalt in Morris voted to cut ties with Teamsters Local 179. The vote – conducted by the National Labor Relations Board Region 25 – was one-sided, with 80% of the employees voting to reject the union.
This Is The Coldest City In Illinois
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
If You See a Purple Fence Post in Missouri or Illinois, Leave Now
I've seen a few fence posts that had a rather peculiar color on the top and never knew what it meant until now. The color in question is purple and if you see it on a the top of a fence post in Missouri or Illinois, you need to turn around immediately and leave. It's a law.
Illinois Neighborhood Named Coolest In United States 2nd In World
A neighborhood in Illinois was named the coolest in the United States and the second coolest in the world. I like my neighborhood. I think it is a cool place to live but I know it is not making any cool lists. It is not even the coolest neighborhood in Rockford, let alone Illinois, the United States, or in the world.
Illinois helpless to stop panhandling thanks to U.S. court ruling
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Municipalities across Illinois are still struggling to find ways to stop panhandling. But, because of two federal court rulings, their hands remain tied. “What we used to do in the past is send out Health and Human Services staff and go out and talk to (panhandlers) and say, ‘Do you need help?’ […]
southarkansassun.com
$700 One-Time Direct Payments, Illinois Officials Roll Out Payment Tracking System
Illinois residents may be eligible for a one-time payment of up to $700 from the state’s tax rebates. The payments for these rebates were sent out in September, but it can take months to process the checks for all residents, according to Illinois Government. To be eligible for the...
New Illinois laws beginning in the New Year
2023 is quickly approaching and Illinoisans can expect to see some changes when it arrives. The New Year will not only bring new beginnings, but it will bring 185 new laws for the state. More than 180 new laws go into effect on January 1, 2023, and many are expected to impact existing policies on […]
