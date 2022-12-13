Read full article on original website
Related
wastetodaymagazine.com
Certified Waste Solutions acquires FRG Waste Resources
Anaheim, California-based Certified Waste Solutions, a leading sustainability-oriented recycling and waste solution services provider, has announced it has acquired FRG Waste Resources Inc. Founded in 1996 and based in Napa Valley, California, FRG has more than 26 years of sustainability expertise and provides customized waste diversion and recycling solutions across...
Flying Magazine
Lilium Says eVTOL on Track for Certification
Lilium N.V. (Nasdaq: LILM), the Munich, Germany-based eVTOL developer, said it spent a total of about $72.2 million during the third quarter compared with $69.5 million during the previous quarter. The company said the increase reflects a “ramp-up in one-time supplier payments” and that its results are in line with its budget of $261.6 million for the year.
Quantix builds on warehousing and trucking operation through acquisition
Chicago-based Quantix announced Wednesday it would be reinforcing its geographic presence and building on its warehousing and trucking operations through its acquisition of Mid-States Packaging. Quantix, a leading chemical industry supply chain services company, said Mid-States full-service dry bulk transportation, warehousing, and export services would reinforce its position in the industry. Mid-States has 11 locations […] The post Quantix builds on warehousing and trucking operation through acquisition appeared first on Transportation Today.
AGC to Exhibit Next-generation Mobility-enabling Products & Technologies at CES2023
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- AGC, the provider of a wide range of solutions from automotive and display glass to the cutting-edge materials essential for next-generation mobility, will exhibit at CES2023, the world’s leading technology trade show, being held in Las Vegas during January 3-8, 2023. The 3rd and 4th will be reserved for media and pre-show keynotes; the fair will be open to the public from the 5th. The company will exhibit 17 of its products, including several brand new releases. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221204005064/en/ AGC‘s booth at CES2023 (#4377, Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility, LVCC - West Hall) (Graphic: Business Wire)
csengineermag.com
Arcadis completes the acquisition of DPS Group, creating a leading position in the Life Sciences and Semiconductor manufacturing market
Creates a full-service advisory for high-tech industrial manufacturing clients, combining DPS Group’s (DPS) and Arcadis’ complementary service offerings. DPS’s high growth and resilient Life Sciences and Semiconductor manufacturing expertise will become part of Arcadis’ Places Global Business Area (GBA) Arcadis adds an extra 2,850 talented employees...
Communications Firm The Lippin Group Promotes Group Of Senior Execs
Communications firm The Lippin Group has promoted longtime senior executives Pam Golum, Jim Benson and Jennifer Price-Keith as well as upping Nazli Simno to VP of business operations. Golum’s new title is President, Global Entertainment; Benson is now President, Corporate Communications, West Coast; and Price-Keith is President, Television & Events. All will continue to report to Chairman-CEO Dick Lippin. Simno reports to CFO Shelly Saarela. In their new roles, Golum, Benson and Price-Keith will each continue working closely with the company’s teams across its New York, LA and London offices. Benson will liaise with senior colleagues including Don Ciaramella, East Coast president of corporate communications; Debbie...
ctemag.com
Jorgensen names company president and COO
Jorgensen Conveyor and Filtration Solutions has promoted Karl Kleppek to the position of company president and COO. Kleppek, formerly the director of sales and marketing, takes over for former president Charles D’Amico. D’Amico maintains an active role in the company as CEO and chairman of the board and will focus on strategy development and direct customer relationships.
Workhuman Completes Workday Certified Integration
In full transparency, the following is a press release submitted to SOURCE media through its business wire service. FRAMINGHAM. & DUBLIN, IRELAND – Workhuman, a Workday certified software partner, today, December 8, announced that it has recertified its Workday integration to continue providing customers with a seamless experience that connects Workday HCM with the Workhuman Cloud.
scaffoldmag.com
US software house buys Mistral
US software company Aptean has acquired Mistral Group, the French developer of ERP software for rental companies and distributors of construction and agricultural equipment. The seller was private equity company Omnes Capital and other private shareholders. Mistral’s software is used by more than 500 dealers, distributors, rental companies and workshops...
Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Continental tracks rubber supply chain to verify responsible sourcing
KORBACH, Germany (BRAIN) — Continental Tires teamed with a digital tracking platform to develop a technology to verify the origin of responsibly sourced natural rubber at every stage of the supply chain leading to the customer. Security Matters, the tracking platform developer, specializes in digital tracking by using unalterable...
wastetodaymagazine.com
Mobile Mini Tank and Pump Solutions relaunches business under new brand
Following its recent acquisition of Mobile Mini Tank and Pump Solutions from WillScot Mobile Mini, Kinderhook Industries, New York City, has announced a rebranding of the company with the launch of Ironclad Environmental Solutions. Headquartered in Baytown, Texas, Ironclad Environmental Solutions is an industry-leading provider of waste management solutions for...
salestechstar.com
Planview Named a Leader in Value Stream Management by Independent Research Firm
Planview Tasktop Viz and Planview Tasktop Hub received highest possible scores in the criteria of Value Stream Management (VSM) dashboard, analytic capabilities, KPI tracking, third-party tool integration, product vision, innovation roadmap, and three more. Planview, a global leader in Portfolio Management and Work Management solutions, has been named a Leader...
disruptmagazine.com
Visionary Tech Entrepreneur Spencer Steliga on Utilizing Web3.0 to Promote and Enforce Sustainability in the Supply Chain
In recent years, various changes in the world have made it apparent that the supply chain is limited and finite. Because of this, sustainability has risen to the top of the priority list of many enterprises. In fact, more than half of executives identify it as one of their most pressing areas of concern. Among these organization leaders, 95% have shared that they plan to implement tactics that help curb unsustainable practices and replace them with a more environment-friendly approach. Yet despite these noble efforts and attempts, only a measly 23% have followed through with their promises.
How Express Plans to Transform Its Business Through New ‘Large-Scale Partnership’ With WHP Global
After a tough third quarter, Express is launching a “large-scale transformation” through a new partnership with WHP Global. According to Express, the two-part deal will see WHP Global invest a total of $260 million into the fashion retail chain to form an intellectual property joint venture and a “mutually transformative” strategic partnership to launch a new omnichannel platform. The multi-layered deal includes a $235 million investment from WHP Global for a 60% stake in an intellectual property joint venture. Express will retain a 40% stake and said the deal will allow it to scale internationally and into non-core categories by way of...
wastetodaymagazine.com
Outweighing the competition for more than 30 years
As the leading provider in the weighing and routing industry, Paradigm Software LLC continues to serve solid waste and recycling customers by providing software solutions with the latest technologies available. Paradigm offers a complete solution from capturing the initial weight, invoicing, receipt of payment and regulatory reporting. Pair its superior software with an industry-leading staff and customers creates an unbeatable combination. Paradigm's customers recognize its commitment, dedication and attention to detail and realize a return on investment quickly after implementation.
mrobusinesstoday.com
Collins Aerospace inaugurates new engineering and international operations center in India
The new Collins Aerospace GETC is built with an aim to optimize cooperation and innovation while offering customers cutting-edge solutions and expanding STEM-based employment opportunities. Collins Aerospace, a division of Raytheon Technologies Corp., has formally opened its new Global Engineering and Technology Center (GETC) and Collins India Operations Center in...
salestechstar.com
KlariVis Announces Matthew Wheeler as Senior Sales Executive
KlariVis, a fast-growing enterprise dashboard and analytics solution for the financial services industry, announced that Matthew Wheeler has joined the company as Senior Sales Executive and will be responsible for Texas and all bordering states. Wheeler brings nearly 30 years of experience in fintech and financial services, including leadership roles...
3printr.com
Xaar: New laboratory for inkjet printing opened in China
Xaar, manufacturer of piezo-based drop-on-demand inkjet technologies, has opened a state-of-the-art inkjet printing laboratory in Shenzhen, China, comprising the latest printhead test equipment and print process experimentation platforms. Utilising its own printheads, ink recirculation system and fluids, Xaar will collaborate with leading local electronics companies to achieve synergy across the industry supply chain.
cryptobriefing.com
Huobi Announces Partnership With Tafabot
Revolutionary Artificial Intelligence trading and portfolio management company, Tafabot, has partnered with China’s leading Crypto exchange company, Huobi, to provide automated trades to crypto enthusiasts. Tafabot started as an idea during the COVID19 lockdown in 2020 and, after having been in the beta phase for nearly 2 years, went...
45% of Transportation and Logistics Planning Is for AP Automation
Transportation and logistics firms with soaring payables are embracing the automation trend. This is according to the new study “AP Automation: Transportation Companies Innovate To Drive Growth,” a PYMNTS and Routable collaboration, based on a survey of executives from transportation, shipping and logistics companies. According to the study,...
