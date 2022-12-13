Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wxxinews.org
Coming up on Connections: Monday, December 19, 2022
First hour: Special programming - "Hanukkah Lights 2022" Second hour: NPR's live coverage of the House Select Committee's business meeting investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. We have special programming today. In the first hour, "Hanukkah Lights," an NPR favorite, returns with the best of the best...
wxxinews.org
Previewing the film, "Cultural Expressions: Kwanzaa"
How much do you know about Kwanzaa? And when did you first learn about it? A new documentary produced by a WXXI team explores the roots of the celebration and the values it promotes. Kwanzaa was created in the U.S. in 1966, following the uprisings of the early 60s. It promotes unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity, and faith.
wxxinews.org
Watkins & the Rapiers hits a perhaps world record 100th Christmas song
And the 100th Christmas song written and performed by Watkins & the Rapiers is…. OK, we’ll have to wait for that answer until Tuesday, when the Rochester band presents its annual “Biggest Little Holiday Christmas Show” at The Little Theatre. The band has five brand-new Christmas songs to unveil, although it has already revealed a couple of them during its December Monday-night residency at The Little Café.
wxxinews.org
West Webster firefighters plan activities to mark the 10th anniversary of the ambush that killed 2 of their members
Later this week, first responders and others in the community will mark the 10th anniversary of the ambush in West Webster that killed two firefighters who responded to a fire on Lake Road. On Christmas Eve of 2012, authorities said that William Spengler set a fire at his house to...
Comments / 0