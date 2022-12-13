ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wxxinews.org

Coming up on Connections: Monday, December 19, 2022

First hour: Special programming - "Hanukkah Lights 2022" Second hour: NPR's live coverage of the House Select Committee's business meeting investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. We have special programming today. In the first hour, "Hanukkah Lights," an NPR favorite, returns with the best of the best...
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

Previewing the film, "Cultural Expressions: Kwanzaa"

How much do you know about Kwanzaa? And when did you first learn about it? A new documentary produced by a WXXI team explores the roots of the celebration and the values it promotes. Kwanzaa was created in the U.S. in 1966, following the uprisings of the early 60s. It promotes unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity, and faith.
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

Watkins & the Rapiers hits a perhaps world record 100th Christmas song

And the 100th Christmas song written and performed by Watkins & the Rapiers is…. OK, we’ll have to wait for that answer until Tuesday, when the Rochester band presents its annual “Biggest Little Holiday Christmas Show” at The Little Theatre. The band has five brand-new Christmas songs to unveil, although it has already revealed a couple of them during its December Monday-night residency at The Little Café.
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy