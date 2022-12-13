ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Monroe man accused of possessing nearly 2 pounds of marijuana and meth; arrested

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
5 days ago
 5 days ago
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 13, 2022, the Metro Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant on a home located on the 500 block of Delwood Drive in Monroe, La. Upon arrival, authorities made contact with 43-year-old Christopher Charles Jackson and he was immediately placed into custody.

According to authorities, they observed marijuana, scales, and plastic bags inside the residence. Agents went on to search the home and located the following items:

  • 4 grams of marijuana on the nightstand beside Jackson’s driver’s license
  • 26 grams of marijuana in a black backpack beside a nightstand
  • 196 grams of marijuana in the same bedroom in a container
  • 530 grams of methamphetamine in a container

Authorities located approximately 226 grams of marijuana and 530 grams of methamphetamine during the search. Jackson allegedly advised officials that the narcotics belonged to him.

He was placed under arrest and charged with two counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance.

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Police arrest Ouachita Parish man and woman for allegedly using counterfeit bills to purchase items

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 19, 2022, at 3:22 AM, West Monroe Police were dispatched to Basic Drive regarding a theft complaint involving fake money, reports say. According to the West Monroe Police dispatch, a female, later identified as Leigh Anne Coleman, allegedly paid […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Former Monroe Applebee’s employee accused of making bomb threat to the restaurant, police say

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, December 18, 2022, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched to Applebee’s Grill and Bar due to a bomb threat. Upon arrival, police learned that a former employee, 38-year-old Jacoby D. Davis, allegedly called the establishment from a block number and […]
MONROE, LA
myarklamiss.com

Monroe SuperSave assault caught on security footage; Baton Rouge man arrested

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 15, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a SuperSave on Reddix Lane in Monroe in reference to a large disturbance involving multiple people. Security footage gathered from the store shows 40-year-old Hung Van Vu, accompanied by Jake Rodriguez, near the gas pumps, approaching a Black male who appears to be backing away from the two subjects.
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

DuceFive gang leader and Monroe woman arrested for drug and gun offenses after two-year investigation, police say

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Over the past two years, the Monroe Police Department investigated the DuceFive gang and its members and learned that 20-year-old Kaniellous “BabyBoy” Walker is allegedly the leader of the gang. According to officials, officers obtained arrest warrants on Walker for drug distribution […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe man accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend at IHOP; arrested

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On December 12, 2022, around 4:21 PM, West Monroe Police were dispatched to IHOP in West Monroe due to a domestic disturbance. Once officers arrived, they made contact with the victim. According to the officers, the victim had a verbal altercation with her ex-boyfriend, […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe woman accused of attempting to set bed on fire while victim lays down; jailed

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence on Selman Drive in Monroe, La. Upon arrival, deputies located the victim who advised them that 30-year-old Laquita L. Dawson allegedly assaulted them. According to reports, Dawson […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Criminal charges brought in the Ronald Greene case

UPDATE (12/15/2022; 6:00 PM) (KTVE/KARD) — According to Louisiana officials, the State of Louisiana is filing for Negligent Homicide and 10 counts of Malfeasance against Kory York in the Ronald Greene case. Chris Harpin, John Clary, Dakota DeMoss, and John Peters will also face criminal charges in the case. York’s bond was set at $60,000. […]
UNION PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

School drop-off line disturbance lands two Monroe residents in jail

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 16, 2022, officers were dispatched to an elementary school on Reddix Lane in reference to a man disturbing a school drop-off line. The suspect was described as a barefoot Black male wearing shorts and a tank top.  The suspect was later identified as 38-year-old David Ford III. According to […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

State Police execute search warrant; Monroe duo arrested for allegedly possessing one pound of narcotics and firearm

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, Louisiana State Police executed a search warrant at a residence on the 100 block of Palmwood Drive in Monroe, La. Once authorities arrived at the scene, 21-year-old Cierra S. Brown and 28-year-old Rodderick Bradley exited the home […]
MONROE, LA
WEHT/WTVW

Monroe man sentenced to 14 years for drug trafficking; agents discovered over 1,000 ecstasy pills and more narcotics, reports say

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, United States Attorney General announced the sentencing of a Monroe man for his role in trafficking narcotics in the Monroe, La, area. According to a release, 46-year-old Oterrance Jackson of Monroe, La., was sentenced to 14 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe man accused of assaulting pregnant girlfriend

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 13, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Langford Drive in Monroe, La. due to a disturbance. Once deputies arrived at the location, the suspect and victim were located and interviewed separately. According to deputies, they were advised […]
MONROE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Sentenced to 14 years in Prison for Drug Trafficking After Authorities Found Over 19 Pounds of Marijuana, Ecstasy Pills, Cocaine, and Crack

Louisiana Man Sentenced to 14 years in Prison for Drug Trafficking After Authorities Found Over 19 Pounds of Marijuana, Ecstasy Pills, Cocaine, and Crack. Monroe, Louisiana – Oterrance Jackson, 46, of Monroe, Louisiana was sentenced to 14 years in prison for drug trafficking. Authorities found over 19 pounds of marijuana, 1,710 ecstasy pills, 64 grams of powder cocaine, and 54 grams of crack cocaine in his possession. He was also in possession of two firearms.
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Suspicious person arrested on warrants

A Ruston man was arrested Monday morning after police spotted him hiding in a vacant building. A Ruston Police shift supervisor was on patrol about 8:45 a.m. when he saw the man crouched down in a vacant building on E. Mississippi Avenue. Jabarri Thurman, 23, was found on the old city power plant property now owned by a Monroe development company. Thurman was not authorized to be in the building.
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Woman arrested twice Saturday

A local woman was arrested twice Saturday after Ruston Police received complaints on her behavior. An officer on patrol was flagged down at the E-Z Mart on S. Farmerville Street about 10:00 a.m. Saturday. The manager reported Martha Jackson, 34, of Dubach, was in the store’s parking lot. He asked her to leave several times, but she refused. The manager had previously banned Jackson from the property because of disruptive behavior.
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

