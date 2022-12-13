Read full article on original website
Toon Finance DEX smashes CEX’s Coinbase Kraken, SBF incarcerated as FTX crumbles employees detained
The cryptocurrency world is constantly evolving. With new DEXs popping up, it can be hard to keep up with the latest changes. But don’t worry, we’ve got you covered!. In this blog post, we’ll introduce you to Toon Finance DEX and explain how it’s changing the game. But let’s first understand what Toon Finance is.
Ripple And Cardano Continues To Plummet While Big Eyes Coin Show Strength Amidst Crypto Market Dump
Cryptocurrencies are getting mainstream media attention. Ripple (XRP) and Cardano (ADA) have been top-tier cryptocurrencies for many years. However, a new meme cryptocurrency Big Eyes Coin (BIG), jumped into the crypto market, and the community has already measured its potential and believes it could achieve more success than Ripple (XRP) and Cardano (ADA). Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is on stage 6 of the presale and has generated over $11 million and has appeared on a 3D billboard in the centre of New York. It is an Ethereum-based token that will attract more users to the DeFi ecosystem through its features and real-life application.
XRP To Decline Further? Whales Deposit $32 Million To Coinbase
Data shows XRP whales have deposited around $32 million in the token to crypto exchange Coinbase, a sign that could lead to further decline in the asset’s price. As per data from the crypto transaction tracker platform Whale Alert, two large XRP movements have been spotted during the past day. The first of these transfers involved 43,974,224 coins moving on the Ripple blockchain, worth almost $15.5 million at the time of the transaction.
Bitcoin Open Interest Falls 8%, Can BTC Still Finish Strong?
Bitcoin open interest has been on a steady decline since last week. After hitting a peak of $10.2 billion in early December, a swift reversal has seen open interest fall to monthly lows. Now, the decline in less than a week has put some pressure on the price of the pioneer cryptocurrency.
Uniswap (UNI) BigEyes (BIG) Toon Finance (TFT) DogeCoin (DOGE) will skyrocket 2023
Top Crypto Coins projected to bring massive returns this Christmas. As the cryptocurrency industry evolves, investors and analysts are constantly on the lookout for new crypto projects that could offer a good return on investment. Among the many cryptocurrencies currently in circulation, Dogecoin (DOGE), Uniswap (UNI) and others have all recently seen their value fall. As a result, analysts may be turning their attention to alternatives such as Big Eyes Coin (BIG) and Toon Finance Coin.
Get the Security of Stacks and Speed of Solana on Snowfall Protocol
The crypto market is a hot ground for innovation. Developers are always trying to create better platforms for traders. Exchange owners try to offer advanced features to provide faster speed and more secure services for crypto lovers. While Stacks (STX) has aced the security aspect, Solana (SOL) has delivered by speeding up the transactions.
Shiba Inu and Fantom Holders Highly Interested in Oryen Network Presale Since +400% Surge
At the beginning of Oryen’s eighth presale round, the value of its native cryptocurrency, ORY, increases by 400% to $0.25. Due to the substantial price gain, both Shiba Inu and Fantom investors purchased shares. To maximize their profits, investors seek the coins with the highest expected returns. Experts and...
Unlocking Higher APY As A Liquidity Provider Without Relinquishing Governance Powers
The primary reason people are drawn to decentralized finance is the opportunity to make money. Providing liquidity enables users to earn trading fees and earn yield. However, there are ways to boost that APY, and not all options require users to relinquish their associated governance power either. Higher APY or...
Shiba Inu Falls Out Of Favor With Ethereum Whales, Will This Affect SHIB Price?
For the longest time, the meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) had been an Ethereum whale favorite. This support was driven by the rapid growth of the cryptocurrency that netted some of these whales millions of dollars in profit. However, with the crypto winter, SHIB has suffered one of the worst declines, causing Ethereum whales to move away from the meme coin.
Five Cryptocurrencies To Make You Smile Through 2023: Decentraland, Axie Infinity, Binance, Solana and Big Eyes Coin
Although most cryptocurrencies are more than 80% below their all-time high, predictions are that this will be the last dip before a price rally in 2023. The bear market has lasted even longer than many predicted, and with the year approaching an end, now could be the best time to secure your spot for the bull run in 2023. Looking to invest in profitable tokens for higher gains? Here are five crypto projects that could make you smile through 2023.
SmarterWorx, Shiba Inu, and SushiSwap – Three Tokens Dominating DeFi in 2023
Decentralized finance projects nosedived in 2022. In context, the total value locked (TVL) across DeFi projects fell by 75% to $40 billion in the past year. Still, this performance provides an opportunity for hawk-eyed investors to buy the dip on projects with massive growth potential. Projects that are likely to...
Why Binance US Will Acquire Voyager’s Assets And Take Over FTX
According to a press release, Binance US will buy Voyager’s assets as part of the bankruptcy proceedings. The company will seek legal approval for the purchase to “the value returned to customers and other creditors.”. The collapse of Three Arrows Capital (3AC) negatively impacted crypto lender Voyager. The...
XT.COM Lists MEGA in its Main and Web3.0 zones
XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of MEGA on its platform in the Main and Web3.0 zones and the MEGA/USDT trading pair & MEGA/ETH trading pair will be open for trading from 2022-12-19 10:00 (UTC). Users can deposit MEGA for trading...
Dogeliens Token Is A Canine With Aspirations Of Following Polygon and Polkadot
Polygon (MATIC) – the consummate platform for Ethereum scaling. Polygon is a top ten token and provides token holders with plenty of options. For starters, Polygon is built as an adaptable and user-friendly platform meant for Ethereum scaling and development. The project’s key component is Polygon SDK, a flexible framework for the facilitation of numerous applications. The platform enables users to create standalone chains, ZK rollup chains, optimistic rollup chains, or any other infrastructure.
Earn 175% APR Through ApeCoin (APE) Staking on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Dec 14, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has recently launched ApeCoin (APE) staking in its “Earn” – “Flexible” section, users will be able to earn APE token with an annual return of 175% (floating adjustment), and withdraw anytime without locking.
Tezos and The Sandbox Could Bow to Rocketize Token Soon, Here Is Why
Tezos (XTZ) and The Sandbox (SAND) are two powerful ecosystems/networks in the Web3 space. Bowing down to newcomers like Rocketize Token (JATO) is rare for these legacy Web3 innovations. This speaks volumes about Rocketize Token and its mission for the community. Rocketize Token is a meme coin with a distinction....
Oryen Network Presale is Live and Takes Market Shares from Uniswap and Fantom.
The crypto market is highly competitive despite its volatility. Many people are investing in cryptocurrencies, and the demand for DeFi platforms is also increasing. The market share of DeFi projects has increased significantly with the presales going live. One project with high performance and going live is Oryen Network. Uniswap...
Two Ecological Cryptos: IMPT Token And Big Eyes Coin
Last year, it was estimated that Bitcoin mining consumes as much energy as Norway. The United Nations has called for reducing carbon emissions to curb global warming. Therefore, some crypto projects are proposing green and efficient solutions to solve the problem of crypto energy consumption through crypto mining. IMPT Token (IMPT) leverages blockchain technology to tokenize carbon credits and protect the environment, while Big Eyes Coin (BIG) donates to ocean-preserving charities and spreads awareness about the climate.
What Differences Are Big Eyes Coin, IOTA, And Cardano Making In The Crypto Market?
The adaptability of the cryptocurrency industry has garnered a lot of attention recently. Users can pick from tens of thousands of different projects. These tokens provide unique benefits to the economy. Some blockchain solutions emphasise speedier transactions, while others stress lowered transaction costs. Everyone should keep an eye on cutting-edge...
