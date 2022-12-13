ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, MI

WILX-TV

Charlotte Boys, Portland Girls each win in CAAC-White Clash

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - In Charlotte the boys took care of business against the Portland Raiders. In a low scoring affair the Orioles took control in the second half pushing their lead to double digits leading by as many as 13. The Orioles would get the win 42-30 the final,...
CHARLOTTE, MI
WILX-TV

In My View: MSU needs more quarterback help

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State can sign football players beginning Wednesday and in my view, the number one incoming player comes Oregon, quarterback Sam Leavitt. He de-committed from Washington State. He’s a four-star and he at least gives the Spartans some more hope to either spell Payton Thorne or beat him out altogether. MSU needs more quarterback help for next fall and down the road and they can only hope Leavitt will be that guy based on his recruitment by other schools.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Mason Bulldogs sweep Fowlerville Gladiators

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The Mason Bulldogs hosted the Fowlerville Gladiators in CAAC-Red action on a snowy Friday, and snowed the Gladiators out. The Girls won 37-21, and the Boys followed with a 65-40 win as the Bulldogs swept the Glads. The Girls team is now 2-3, and the boys...
MASON, MI
soultracks.com

Motown singer Bertha Barbee-McNeal of The Velvelettes dies

(December 16, 2022) She was a part of one of the great early Motown acts, and went on to a career helping other artists find their voices. Tonight we mourn the passing of Bertha Barbee-McNeal, co-founder of the Velvelettes. Barbee-McNeal grew up in Flint, Michigan, where she was a child...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WILX-TV

Spartan Gymnastics Makes Season Debut at the Green and White Meet

LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Michigan State gymnastics opened up its season with its annual Green and White meet held at Jenison Field House on Saturday afternoon. “I’m just really thrilled with how it turned out today. We tried our best to balance the teams to be competitive against each other,” said head coach Mike Rowe. “We were thrilled with all the all-arounders that we had going out there and the depth that we have on each event right now.”
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Studio 10 celebrates Hanukkah with MSU Hillel

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The countdown to Hanukkah is almost done. There’s just two days left until the start of a week of celebrating. Nate Strauss, Assistant Director of the MSU Lester and Jewell Morris Hillel Jewish Center, has some fun ways to celebrate with you and your family.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Volunteers of America Michigan needs help for its Adopt-A-Family program

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Instead of making a wish list of things they want, there are many people this Christmas with a wish list of things they need. Volunteers of America currently has its Adopt-A-Family program going on, but they’re struggling to help enough families this year given the low number of sponsors.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

MSU: ‘no viable’ option to bring back swim and dive team

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State University swim and dive team members aren’t giving up their fight to get their team re-instated. Background: MSU Swim and Dive lawsuit ‘substantially likely to succeed’. Many showed up to the MSU Board of Trustee meeting making their plea. “We...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Spring Arbor Women’s Soccer brings home NAIA National TItle

SPRING ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - The Spring Arbor Women’s Soccer team returned from the Gulf Coast early December to cold weather, but not without some hardware. The Cougars won their third national title, following up on championships in 2015 and 2017. “I have not really wrapped my head fully...
SPRING ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

Wreaths laid for veterans at Lansing’s Little Arlington at Evergreen Cemetery

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People laid wreaths at the graves of fallen heroes and service members for Wreaths Across America. Volunteers at Lansing’s Little Arlington at Evergreen Cemetery laid 146 wreaths on the graves of veterans. According to organizers, this was the first year wreaths laid there. The event is a way to honor veterans and prisoners of war for their services during the holidays.
LANSING, MI
98.7 WFGR

Michigan Mom Of 8 Still Missing Since December 10th

A Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th, and the police need your help to try and find her. The Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office are both involved in the investigation but are not releasing much information about this missing person case.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
mibiz.com

Michigan Chamber CEO hopes Lansing brushes politics aside to ‘govern soundly’

As Democrats prepare to take control of the state Legislature come January, Michigan Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jim Holcomb hopes they will govern from the middle of the political spectrum in Lansing, and that legislators can move beyond political differences. Holcomb became the Michigan Chamber’s CEO in January 2022, succeeding long-time leader Rich Studley.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Aviation Careers Institute opens to Mid-Michigan high school students

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new aviation program launched Friday that encourages more high school students in Mid-Michigan to be pilots. Background: Free flight school for Mid-Michigan high schoolers aims to address pilot shortage. Classes will be held at the Capital Region International Airport. The Aviation Careers Institute is open...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Four Spartan Reach Double Figures in Dominating Win over Detroit Mercy

EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - With four players in double figures, the Michigan State women’s basketball team returned to its winning ways with a definitive 91-41 win over Detroit Mercy Sunday afternoon at the Breslin Center. With the win, the Spartans snapped their five-game losing streak, improving to...
EAST LANSING, MI

