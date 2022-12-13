Read full article on original website
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State survives late scare from Spartans, moves to 10-0 on the seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in MichiganTravel MavenPotterville, MI
Jim Harbaugh's Latest Quote Makes It Great to be a Michigan WolverineTracy StengelEast Lansing, MI
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
Racist taunts at Jenison and Wyoming basketball game caught on video
In the video you hear a number of students making monkey noises and gestures to an African-American athlete.
WILX-TV
Charlotte Boys, Portland Girls each win in CAAC-White Clash
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - In Charlotte the boys took care of business against the Portland Raiders. In a low scoring affair the Orioles took control in the second half pushing their lead to double digits leading by as many as 13. The Orioles would get the win 42-30 the final,...
WILX-TV
In My View: MSU needs more quarterback help
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State can sign football players beginning Wednesday and in my view, the number one incoming player comes Oregon, quarterback Sam Leavitt. He de-committed from Washington State. He’s a four-star and he at least gives the Spartans some more hope to either spell Payton Thorne or beat him out altogether. MSU needs more quarterback help for next fall and down the road and they can only hope Leavitt will be that guy based on his recruitment by other schools.
WILX-TV
Mason Bulldogs sweep Fowlerville Gladiators
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The Mason Bulldogs hosted the Fowlerville Gladiators in CAAC-Red action on a snowy Friday, and snowed the Gladiators out. The Girls won 37-21, and the Boys followed with a 65-40 win as the Bulldogs swept the Glads. The Girls team is now 2-3, and the boys...
soultracks.com
Motown singer Bertha Barbee-McNeal of The Velvelettes dies
(December 16, 2022) She was a part of one of the great early Motown acts, and went on to a career helping other artists find their voices. Tonight we mourn the passing of Bertha Barbee-McNeal, co-founder of the Velvelettes. Barbee-McNeal grew up in Flint, Michigan, where she was a child...
Jay Harbaugh swings by the school of five-star target on Friday
The Michigan Insider has confirmed safeties coach Jay Harbaugh stopped by Tampa (Fla.) Zephyrhills to check on 2025 five-star safety DJ Pickett on Friday. The Wolverines offered the elite 6-foot-2, 170-pounder back in February and then got him up to campus for a return trip for the Penn State game in October.
WILX-TV
Spartan Gymnastics Makes Season Debut at the Green and White Meet
LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Michigan State gymnastics opened up its season with its annual Green and White meet held at Jenison Field House on Saturday afternoon. “I’m just really thrilled with how it turned out today. We tried our best to balance the teams to be competitive against each other,” said head coach Mike Rowe. “We were thrilled with all the all-arounders that we had going out there and the depth that we have on each event right now.”
WILX-TV
Experience the Michigan International Speedway Nite Lites aboard their new train
BROOKLYN, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan International Speedway is once again being transformed into one of the most festive tracks this holiday season. Running through December 31, the NASCAR track, located in the lush Irish Hills of Brooklyn, will host Nite Lites, Michigan’s largest Christmas Light displays. The 5-mile route,...
WILX-TV
Studio 10 celebrates Hanukkah with MSU Hillel
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The countdown to Hanukkah is almost done. There’s just two days left until the start of a week of celebrating. Nate Strauss, Assistant Director of the MSU Lester and Jewell Morris Hillel Jewish Center, has some fun ways to celebrate with you and your family.
Say hi to Tipperary, a cute dog in search of a home
She's a mysterious mix of breeds, but he has a big heart and would do great with a family.
WILX-TV
Volunteers of America Michigan needs help for its Adopt-A-Family program
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Instead of making a wish list of things they want, there are many people this Christmas with a wish list of things they need. Volunteers of America currently has its Adopt-A-Family program going on, but they’re struggling to help enough families this year given the low number of sponsors.
WILX-TV
Game of the Week: Haslett depth too much for Williamston; stays unbeaten
HASLETT, Mich. (WILX) - For her first three years of high school, Haslett senior guard Isabel Lindo donned a Williamston Hornets jersey. In her final year on the hardwood, she’s the newest Haslett Viking and chipped in 10 points to lead the Vikings to a 49-28 win over Williamston.
WILX-TV
MSU: ‘no viable’ option to bring back swim and dive team
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State University swim and dive team members aren’t giving up their fight to get their team re-instated. Background: MSU Swim and Dive lawsuit ‘substantially likely to succeed’. Many showed up to the MSU Board of Trustee meeting making their plea. “We...
WILX-TV
Spring Arbor Women’s Soccer brings home NAIA National TItle
SPRING ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - The Spring Arbor Women’s Soccer team returned from the Gulf Coast early December to cold weather, but not without some hardware. The Cougars won their third national title, following up on championships in 2015 and 2017. “I have not really wrapped my head fully...
WILX-TV
Wreaths laid for veterans at Lansing’s Little Arlington at Evergreen Cemetery
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People laid wreaths at the graves of fallen heroes and service members for Wreaths Across America. Volunteers at Lansing’s Little Arlington at Evergreen Cemetery laid 146 wreaths on the graves of veterans. According to organizers, this was the first year wreaths laid there. The event is a way to honor veterans and prisoners of war for their services during the holidays.
Michigan Mom Of 8 Still Missing Since December 10th
A Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th, and the police need your help to try and find her. The Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office are both involved in the investigation but are not releasing much information about this missing person case.
mibiz.com
Michigan Chamber CEO hopes Lansing brushes politics aside to ‘govern soundly’
As Democrats prepare to take control of the state Legislature come January, Michigan Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jim Holcomb hopes they will govern from the middle of the political spectrum in Lansing, and that legislators can move beyond political differences. Holcomb became the Michigan Chamber’s CEO in January 2022, succeeding long-time leader Rich Studley.
‘Almost glowing’: Water in Michigan creek mysteriously turns bright green
Officials and local residents are searching for answers after multiple people noticed a creek in Michigan turn an eye-popping shade of green.
WILX-TV
Aviation Careers Institute opens to Mid-Michigan high school students
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new aviation program launched Friday that encourages more high school students in Mid-Michigan to be pilots. Background: Free flight school for Mid-Michigan high schoolers aims to address pilot shortage. Classes will be held at the Capital Region International Airport. The Aviation Careers Institute is open...
WILX-TV
Four Spartan Reach Double Figures in Dominating Win over Detroit Mercy
EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - With four players in double figures, the Michigan State women’s basketball team returned to its winning ways with a definitive 91-41 win over Detroit Mercy Sunday afternoon at the Breslin Center. With the win, the Spartans snapped their five-game losing streak, improving to...
