ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Glenn: 10 ways THIS audience altered America & THE WORLD

Despite some challenges facing his personal life, Glenn says that today he’s feeling "surprisingly, very hopeful." Why? Because of YOU. In this clip, Glenn explains exactly why he’s incredibly grateful for THIS audience and all the ways you have altered not only America — but the world. He provides several examples of the amazing feats you’ve helped to accomplish, but the list is seemingly never-ending. So, in what ways do YOU believe the world would be different if not for this amazing audience?
iheart.com

Toilet Paper First Sold On This Date In 1857

Today in 1776, Thomas Paine published his first "American Crisis" essay, in which he wrote, "These are the times that try men's souls." Today in 1857, the first roll of commercially produced toilet paper was sold. Today in 1973, Johnny Carson started a fake toilet-paper scare on the "Tonight Show."...
WISCONSIN STATE
iheart.com

CNN Senior Investigative Correspondent Drew Griffin Dead At 60

Award-winning CNN Investigative Correspondent Drew Griffin died Saturday (December 17) at the age of 60 following a long battle with cancer, his family confirmed via CNN. “Drew’s death is a devastating loss to CNN and our entire profession,” CNN CEO Chris Licht said in a note to staff shared in the network's report. “A highly acclaimed investigative journalist, Drew’s work had incredible impact and embodied the mission of this organization in every way.”
iheart.com

Oregon In Top 10 Of The Country's Most Dishonest States

We've all heard the old mantra that "honesty is the best policy." But some states are better at following it than others. 24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the most dishonest states in America. The website states, "Determining the most dishonest states in America is a tricky and somewhat subjective undertaking. Honesty speaks to one’s character – about whether a person would lie, deceive, cheat, or steal if given the opportunity. Honesty implies honor and integrity."
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy