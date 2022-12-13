Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Baltimore Ravens make huge Lamar Jackson decision
The Baltimore Ravens have been impressive as of late, winning six of their last seven games despite the absence of star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who missed last week’s game with a knee injury. They will look to keep things rolling on Saturday in a division matchup against the Cleveland Browns, but they will need to do so without Jackson yet again.
Browns add veteran linebacker to roster amidst injuries
The Cleveland Browns announced the signing of linebacker Jermaine Carter Jr. to the active roster from the practice squad on Wednesday.
What channel is the Browns vs. Ravens game on Saturday? It depends where you live in Ohio
The Cleveland Browns play rival Baltimore on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. It's the second year in a row the Browns have played a December Saturday NFL game. The Browns are one of six teams to play on Saturday on NFL Network. Here's what the schedule looks like:. Indianapolis Colts at...
Browns star offers hilarious comparison for Ravens QB
The Baltimore Ravens will be without star quarterback Lamar Jackson yet again this week for their upcoming matchup against the Cleveland Browns. While some may see this as a negative, Browns star pass rusher Myles Garrett gave Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley a bizarre but nice compliment on Thursday. Garrett was asked about the matchup Read more... The post Browns star offers hilarious comparison for Ravens QB appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Weather or not, Deshaun Watson makes home debut with Browns against Ravens
CLEVELAND — Deshaun Watson's last game in Cleveland was quite the weather event. "Yeah, that was crazy," Watson recalled this week. "That was something I wasn't nowhere close to expecting and wasn't used to. So, yeah, it was like five different weather changes in an hour, so it was pretty nuts."
