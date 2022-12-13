ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore Ravens make huge Lamar Jackson decision

The Baltimore Ravens have been impressive as of late, winning six of their last seven games despite the absence of star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who missed last week’s game with a knee injury. They will look to keep things rolling on Saturday in a division matchup against the Cleveland Browns, but they will need to do so without Jackson yet again.
Browns star offers hilarious comparison for Ravens QB

The Baltimore Ravens will be without star quarterback Lamar Jackson yet again this week for their upcoming matchup against the Cleveland Browns. While some may see this as a negative, Browns star pass rusher Myles Garrett gave Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley a bizarre but nice compliment on Thursday. Garrett was asked about the matchup Read more... The post Browns star offers hilarious comparison for Ravens QB appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
