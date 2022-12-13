Read full article on original website
Brendan Fraser gets emotional as he tells fans he didn't know they loved him so much
Editor's note: This article was originally published on March 10, 2022. It has since been updated. Trigger warning: This story contains themes of sexual assault that some readers may find distressing. Brendan Fraser is a "pure soul," as his ardent fan puts it, and we couldn't agree more. The actor...
Brendan Fraser Shocked To Discover Adam Sandler Threatened To Quit A Movie For Him
Sandler revealed to “The Whale” star that he had to fight a director — and Pauly Shore — to get Fraser one of his earliest roles.
Golden Globes nominate Brendan Fraser after The Whale star said he won't attend ceremony
Brendan Fraser has been nominated for Best Actor at the 2023 Golden Globes, despite The Whale star pledging to skip the upcoming ceremony after he previously accused one of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's former presidents of sexual assault. The actor, who was nominated for Best Actor in a Drama...
Brendan Fraser praises Matt Damon for helping him get his big break in School Ties: 'I have him to thank for that'
The school ties are still strong for Brendan Fraser and Matt Damon. Fraser, who's in the thick of the awards circuit for his starring role in the Darren Aronofsky drama The Whale, recently credited Damon with helping him land his first leading role in 1992. "When I did my screen...
Viewers are 'crying like a baby' to Kevin Costner film that's topping the Netflix charts
A new movie has just shot to the top of the Netflix charts and it's leaving everyone in floods of tears, so if you're looking for a good cry, Kevin Costner has got you covered. Overtaking every Christmas film that's made it to the top ten in the last few...
John Leguizamo calls Steven Seagal a 'horrible human' and said he based his 'washed up' character in 'The Menu' on him
Leguizamo once said watching Steven Seagal film his death scenes in "Executive Decision" was a "fantasy" in a 2012 interview with the AV Club.
Ellen DeGeneres Mourns Stephen “tWitch” Boss: “Pure Love And Light. He Was My Family”
Ellen DeGeneres paid tribute to her show’s longtime DJ, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who died today at 40. “I’m heartbroken,” she wrote on Twitter. “tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.” Boss, better known as DJ tWitch, joined The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2014 as a guest DJ and remained with the show through its conclusion in 2022. He was named an executive producer in 2020. In May, as the show...
'He stays, live with it': Betty White refused to remove Black dancer from her show in 1954
Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 3, 2022. It has since been updated. Betty White was one of a kind, and no incident highlights that better than her refusing to give in to demands for a Black dancer to be removed from her show in the 50s. At a time when racial segregation was at boiling point, there were strong calls from different quarters to remove a tap dancer named Arthur Duncan from her show. She had helped secure his first television job on her variety show 'The Betty White Show' and wasn't going to give in to the mob even if there was considerable opposition to it. "I'm sorry, but he stays...Live with it!" she bluntly told those that brought the matter to her, reported PEOPLE. Betty White died on December 31, 2021, a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday.
Mariah Carey's Twins Moroccan and Monroe Steal the Show at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
As Mariah Carey performed her hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You" at the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City Nov. 24, her and ex-husband Nick Cannon's twins, Moroccan and Monroe, stole the show with adorable onstage cameos. Appearing on either side of their mother, the...
Kate Winslet thought she'd died filming 'Avatar: The Way of Water' after holding her breath for over 7 minutes
The actor set a new record for a person holding their breath for a film, besting Tom Cruise's record for "Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation."
Kenan Thompson Opens Up About Missing Old SNL Chums And Why Pete Davidson Gets So Much Attention From The Ladies
Saturday Night Live icon Kenan Thompson reminisced about past co-stars, and offered explanation for why Pete Davidson gets so much attention fro the ladies.
Will Smith Wells Up Recalling What His Nephew Asked Him After Oscars Slap
"Why you trying to Oprah me?" the "Emancipation" actor joked to "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah as he revealed what he's learned since the slap.
Jamie Lee Curtis and Colin Farrell Open Up About the 'Legacy' and 'Gift' of Sobriety
Jamie Lee Curtis and Colin Farrell are reflecting on how their respective experiences with sobriety have impacted their lives today. In an Actors on Actors conversation with Variety, the Everything Everywhere All at Once actress, 64, and The Banshees of Inisherin actor, 46, opened up about being sober in the context of the messages behind their films.
Tom Cruise, Will Smith, Jennifer Lawrence snubbed in the 2023 Golden Globes nominations
Christmas came early for some of Hollywood’s biggest stars. Cate Blanchett (“Tár”), Daniel Craig (“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”) and Margot Robbie (“Babylon”) are just of the few A-list actors who landed spots in Monday’s Golden Globes nominations. The controversial...
Cecily Strong leaves SNL after 11 seasons
The last Saturday Night Live of 2022 will also be the last episode featuring Cecily Strong on the cast. The show announced the comedian's exit after 11 seasons just hours before she was set to take the stage at Studio 8H on the Austin Butler-hosted episode featuring musical guest Lizzo.
Aubrey Plaza Reveals What Really Happened Between Cameron And Harper In ‘White Lotus’
“I think I grabbed a little more than that,” Plaza said while describing a moment in Season 2 that viewers never got to see.
Shirley Eikhard Dies: Songwriter For Grammy-Winning ‘Something To Talk About’ Was 67
Shirley Eikhard, the songwriter behind Bonnie Raitt‘s Grammy-winning 1991 hit “Something to Talk About,” has died. She was 67 and died Thursday at Headwaters Health Care centre in Orangeville, Ontario from cancer complications. In addition to Raitt, Eikhard had songs covered by Cher, Emmylou Harris, Anne Murray, and Chet Atkins. Eikard wrote “Something to Talk About” in 1985, but initially had trouble placing it with talent. Years later, Raitt left a message on Eikhard’s phone saying she she’d just recorded it from a demo Eikhard had sent. The song was the first single from Raitt’s 1991 album Luck of the Draw...
Rydell High is back in a first look at Grease prequel series Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies
The idea of a Grease prequel gives us chills, they're multiplying. So, it's a good thing that new prequel series Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies promises to be electrifying. EW has an exclusive first look at the series, which was created by Annabel Oakes and returns audiences to Rydell High — this time in 1954 when the girl gang known as the Pink Ladies is first being formed. But just because it's a prequel doesn't mean they'll forget what came before.
Elizabeth Olsen and Lesli Linka Glatter preview the 'American tragedy' at the center of Love & Death
An affair between two Texans in 1980s suburbia turns deadly in Love & Death, the upcoming HBO Max miniseries based on the real-life murder of Betty Gore. The story goes like this: Candy Montgomery, a dissatisfied housewife, began an affair with Allan Gore, husband of her friend and fellow congregant Betty. On a Friday the 13th in June of 1980, Montgomery — who ended the trysts months before that summer morning — swung by the Gore house in Wylie, a manicured suburb in Dallas, to pick up a swimsuit for Gore's daughter, who was set to spend the day with her children after swim practice. While there, Betty confronted her about the affair. Later that evening, Betty's body was discovered in her blood-soaked utility room with 41 ax wounds.
Rom-com multiverses collide with Diane Keaton, Richard Gere, and Susan Sarandon in Maybe I Do
Thank god romantic comedies are back. Where else can you get veteran movie stars charming the pants off of audiences with the most improbable storylines?. Fresh off the cooling breeze of the Julia Roberts-George Clooney romp Ticket to Paradise, rom-com all-stars Diane Keaton and Richard Gere star as a married couple each having an affair with, unbeknownst to them, another dissatisfied couple, Susan Sarandon and William H. Macy in Maybe I Do.
