“Cops and Kids” shopping event lets children shop with a cop this Christmas
TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. (WTRF) – Santa gets a little extra help in Ohio County every year from the Ohio County Sheriff’s Department and Wheeling Police Department. Walmart in The Highlands was filled with law enforcement volunteering their time to the annual “Cops and Kids” shopping event. Hundreds...
The castles of West Virginia
When someone thinks of castles and palaces, they often think of medieval knights, chivalry, siege warfare, etc. However, that didn't stop some people from constructing these great feats of architecture right in the midst of the Appalachian Mountains.
Carts of Christmas cheer for kids at Belmont County Shop with a Deputy
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — We all deserve the wide-eyed Christmas wonder of playing with presents as children on Christmas Day. And today Belmont County deputies brought that to more than five dozen kids by taking them shopping today. The Shop with a Deputy event started out at Eat and Park for breakfast, before moving […]
150 million shoppers checking their lists twice the weekend before Christmas
TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. (WTRF) – With exactly one week left until Christmas, shoppers were out this weekend crossing off their last-minute to do’s and grabbing those final gifts before time runs out. Each year on average, 150 million people are out shopping the weekend before Christmas which tails right...
Wheeling Park’s Festival of Sound is a crowd-pleasing holiday tradition
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s a holiday tradition that brings Christmas joy to the community. The Wheeling Park Festival of Sound has been going on for 28 years, and they closed out this year’s performance today. Each section of the music department comes together to play collaboratively,...
11-year-old cancer survivor sworn in as honorary member of Wheeling Police Department
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — During Lt. Josh Sanders graduation from the National FBI Academy he had the privilege of honoring 11-year-old Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel from Pearland, Texas. DJ was sworn in as an honorary member of the Wheeling Police Department and 52 other agencies during a special...
1 injured in Moundsville house fire Sunday night
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — One person was injured following a house fire on the 1400 block of 7th St. in Moundsville. Captain Cody Williams of the Moundsville Volunteer Fire Department says the call came in at around 6:15 Sunday evening. It was put out in around 10 minutes, and crews found no one else in […]
Christmas-themed Hills Department Store tribute brings back all the memories
Many of you have been sharing your memories of Hills Department Store on our WTAE Facebook page. You got to see some of our memories as well. Shannon Perine's old Hills pencil from her junk drawer. And Chandi Chapman's basketball hoop from when she was 3 years old. We're fortunate...
West Virginia church fills over 100 cars with hams: “They would go hungry” on Christmas
BETHLEHEM, W.Va. (WTRF) — Over 100 families just picked up their Christmas hams, and an abundance more, at the Mount Olivet United Methodist Church. Some of the food is donated by Mountaineer Foodbank, and much of the rest is gathered by churchgoers. Since 1992, this congregation has made it their mission to feed the hungry, […]
3 Christmas Towns In Ohio. They’re Magical.
Ohio is home to many charming towns that come alive during the holiday season. Here are three Christmas towns in Ohio that are worth visiting:. A Beautiful Christmas TownPhoto byJamie Davies/Unsplash.
Lane Restriction on WV 2, Follansbee
Brooke County, W.Va. – A portion of WV 2, at the intersection with Allegheny Street, will have a lane restriction from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. beginning on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, for fiber optic installation. Flaggers will maintain traffic. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays.
Winter Freeze Shelter to open soon in its new Wheeling location
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) The Winter Freeze Shelter, in its new location in the Catholic Charities Center ballroom, is expected to open early in the week of December 19. Because the decision about the new location was made only recently, they had a lot of preparations to make in a short time.
50 years since Brown’s Island explosion in Weirton
WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — A disaster on Brown’s Island in Weirton on December 15th, 1972 still echoes 50 years later. During construction of a coke facility for Weirton Steel, 19 workers lost their lives when the plant exploded. It was a region-wide tragedy, with contractors from Wheeling, Wellsburg, Steubenville, Wintersville and Pittsburgh among the victims. […]
Lane Closure on Alternate WV 2 (Round Bottom Hill)
Marshall County, W.Va. – A portion of Alternate WV 2 (Round Bottom Hill), south of Moundsville, will have lane closures. They will begin at the intersection with WV 2 to milepost 0.00, County Route 88/5 (Lindsay Lane Road), from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., beginning Monday, December 19, through Friday, December 23, for a tree trimming project.
First Fridays’ ‘January Jam’ coming to Clarksburg
On January 6, 2023, First Fridays Downtown Clarksburg will host "January Jam," a day of music, art and crafts.
Family pets die in house fire in Washington County
LOWELL, Ohio (WTAP) - No people were hurt, but several family pets passed away in a Friday morning fire. Lowell Adams Fire Chief Josh Harris says the fire happened on the 14000 block of State Route 60. That is just north of Lowell. He says the first responders were called...
InWheeling Magazine prepares to explore the history of retail in the Friendly City
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The newest issue of InWheeling Magazine is out now, and it features a detailed look at the Friendly City’s most iconic events. But it’s also teasing its upcoming Spring issue, which should offer plenty of nostalgia for residents. It will feature an exploration of the history of Wheeling retail establishments, specifically, […]
3-alarm fire in Pittsburgh kills 3
PITTSBURGH (WTRF) — During a three alarm fire in Pittsburgh overnight, three people were killed, according to NBCNews. The fire broke out at the 3400 block of McClure Avenue stated the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire, and many calls were made to emergency services alerting them. It was stated by...
Officials warn parents of marijuana-infused gummies that look like candy
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) A drug bust in Steubenville led police to find what they are calling a grocery store of drugs. Now Jefferson County officials are warning parents about the packaging of marijuana. The drug, what they call edibles, look like candy and the packaging appeals to kids. Some look like Jolly Ranchers, and […]
