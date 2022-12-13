ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio County, WV

WBOY 12 News

The castles of West Virginia

When someone thinks of castles and palaces, they often think of medieval knights, chivalry, siege warfare, etc. However, that didn't stop some people from constructing these great feats of architecture right in the midst of the Appalachian Mountains.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

1 injured in Moundsville house fire Sunday night

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — One person was injured following a house fire on the 1400 block of 7th St. in Moundsville. Captain Cody Williams of the Moundsville Volunteer Fire Department says the call came in at around 6:15 Sunday evening. It was put out in around 10 minutes, and crews found no one else in […]
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
WTRF

Lane Restriction on WV 2, Follansbee

Brooke County, W.Va. – A portion of WV 2, at the intersection with Allegheny Street, will have a lane restriction from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. beginning on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, for fiber optic installation. Flaggers will maintain traffic. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays.
FOLLANSBEE, WV
WTRF

Winter Freeze Shelter to open soon in its new Wheeling location

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) The Winter Freeze Shelter, in its new location in the Catholic Charities Center ballroom, is expected to open early in the week of December 19. Because the decision about the new location was made only recently, they had a lot of preparations to make in a short time.
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

50 years since Brown’s Island explosion in Weirton

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — A disaster on Brown’s Island in Weirton on December 15th, 1972 still echoes 50 years later. During construction of a coke facility for Weirton Steel, 19 workers lost their lives when the plant exploded. It was a region-wide tragedy, with contractors from Wheeling, Wellsburg, Steubenville, Wintersville and Pittsburgh among the victims. […]
WEIRTON, WV
WTRF

Lane Closure on Alternate WV 2 (Round Bottom Hill)

Marshall County, W.Va. – A portion of Alternate WV 2 (Round Bottom Hill), south of Moundsville, will have lane closures. They will begin at the intersection with WV 2 to milepost 0.00, County Route 88/5 (Lindsay Lane Road), from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., beginning Monday, December 19, through Friday, December 23, for a tree trimming project.
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
WTAP

Family pets die in house fire in Washington County

LOWELL, Ohio (WTAP) - No people were hurt, but several family pets passed away in a Friday morning fire. Lowell Adams Fire Chief Josh Harris says the fire happened on the 14000 block of State Route 60. That is just north of Lowell. He says the first responders were called...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
WTRF

3-alarm fire in Pittsburgh kills 3

PITTSBURGH (WTRF) — During a three alarm fire in Pittsburgh overnight, three people were killed, according to NBCNews. The fire broke out at the 3400 block of McClure Avenue stated the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire, and many calls were made to emergency services alerting them. It was stated by...
PITTSBURGH, PA

