ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Grizzly Bear Interrupts Montana Wedding, Starts Mauling A Moose Behind The Bride & Groom

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 5 days ago

When you’re in your 20s (or even 30s these days), you feel like you’re getting wedding invitations left and right, as a number of your best friends growing up, from college, or from work are getting hitched.

With that being said, you get to witness first hand all of the stress that goes into putting together a wedding, and how the bride and groom do everything in their power to make sure it’s perfect.

Of course, it typically never turns out to be 100% perfect, whether it’s because of weather, issues with the venue or catering, dealing with your annoying parents or your drunk uncle who cuts into the cake too early, or you know… a grizzly bear mauls a poor elk calf in the middle of the ceremony.

I guarantee that last one is something both the bride and groom could’ve never imagined…

A wedding was being held at a place in Montana’s Glacier National Park this month, when a grizzly bear came from the woods and brutally attacked a moose calf.

Wildly enough, the videographer, Stanton Giles, caught the whole altercation on video, and posted it to YouTube.

The attack occurred during the middle of the ceremony, which was on the south shore of Two Medicine Lake.

The groom is concluding his vows, when everything comes to a halt after moans and groans began to surface from behind.

Sure enough, it was the grizzly bear viciously attacking the moose calf.

I guess the worst part about it for bride and groom, is that the ceremony was so close to ending perfectly, and then mother nature decided to unleash its brutality.

“A wedding ceremony was taking place on the shore of Two Medicine Lake in Glacier National Park, when most of the way through the groom’s vows, a grizzly charged out of the brush onto the north shore and attacked a moose calf as the mother looked on.

We had spotted the moose and calf 10 minutes before moving briskly through the forest further up the mountain – the bear must have been chasing them for at least a little bit.”

Needless to say, it’ll forever be an unforgettable day for the bride and groom…

The post Grizzly Bear Interrupts Montana Wedding, Starts Mauling A Moose Behind The Bride & Groom first appeared on Whiskey Riff .

Comments / 7

Related
101.9 KING FM

Focus On This Fast Wyoming Grizzly Bear Seen On Video

The worlds fastest recorded top average speed for a human is 23.4 mph, that was Usain Bolt at the 2009 World Championships in Berlin, Germany. The average Grizzly Bear can sprint at speeds between 35 - 40 mph. Even though there's not a whole lot of research on the speed of a grizzly and there's never been a sanctioned race to see how fast the bears are, there have been a couple documented instances.
WYOMING STATE
Whiskey Riff

Droptine Mule Deer Shedding Its Antler Is An Absolute Must Watch

What a cool moment. A hunter in what I believe to be Canada had been seeing a droptine mule deer on his trailcam and was then able to get some hunting footage of the same deer when something incredible played itself out right in front of him. Droptine is a condition where one or more of a buck’s antlers begin to grown downward instead of up, a rare occurrence that makes them a much sought after prize in the community. […] The post Droptine Mule Deer Shedding Its Antler Is An Absolute Must Watch first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MONTANA STATE
The Independent

Woman falls foul of surprising Disney World dress code rule

A Disney World visitor has revealed a surprising clothing item that is not allowed at the resort - but which landed her with a free t-shirt.Jordyn Graime, from New Jersey, shared her experience on TikTok after visiting Epcot theme park in Florida.She arrived in a backless blue crop top with spaghetti straps, but was informed by staff that her outfit went against the dress code. @jordyngraime Disney doesn’t like backs I guess…. #epcot #disneyworld #disney #dresscode #fyp #foryoupage @jessiedipasquale ♬ Castaways - The Backyardigans Workers at the park then gave her a voucher to buy a...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New York Post

Dozens of cattle slaughtered by mystery creature that left no tracks

Dozens of cattle in Colorado have been slaughtered over the past two months by an elusive predator that has left no tracks. In October, 18 dead cows were found just outside the town of Meeker. Some looked as though they were killed by wolves, but officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife found no wolf tracks or evidence of the predator in the area. In the two months that local wildlife experts have searched for a culprit, at least 40 calves have died. The rancher who lost those calves, Jerry Klinglesmith, wrote in The Fence Post that what he thinks may have...
MEEKER, CO
Whiskey Riff

Colorado Man Finds Whole Family Of Mountain Lions On His Porch

Mountain lions are some of the most feared predators in our forest and there’s a good reason for it. They are trained killers who attack quickly using their leaping ability, speed and powerful bite to their advantage. They often take down their prey fast, grabbing onto their neck and holding their jaws tight until it’s all over.
CONIFER, CO
natureworldnews.com

Black Sprinkles on Yellowstone Snow Not Poppy Seeds, National Park Explains

Snow in Yellowstone has black sprinkles, according to witnesses. The National Park's representatives clarify that these are not poppy seeds. But they certainly look the part!. On Facebook, Yellowstone National Park shared a photo that looks like someone dropped all the poppy seeds from their bagel on top of a snowy patch. Others compared the minute black flecks that were dispersed throughout the snow to pepper.
Whiskey Riff

Tibetan Mastiff Relentlessly Protects Elder Pack Leader From Other Wolves

When I think of Tibetan Mastiffs, I think of massive dogs that are really just big teddy bears. However, that’s not quite the case. Originally bred as guard dogs in the Himalayan Mountains, they grow to an average height of 26 to 30 inches and between 90 to 150 pounds as males, and 24 to 28 inches tall and 75 to 120 pounds as females.
Laramie Live

What Has Park Rangers In Wyoming SCARED?

There are plenty of stories of stupid tourists doing stupid things resulting in injury, and in the worst cases, death. But then there are just strange things that happen in Wyoming parks, Yellowstone among them. Park rangers don't like to talk about these events. Some of the stories you'll hear...
WYOMING STATE
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

243K+
Followers
13K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy