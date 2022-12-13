ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

“Everybody was disgusted”: Juror reveals how Trump Organization’s lawyers “pissed off” the jury

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On Tuesday, December 6, a Manhattan jury found two companies under the Trump Organization umbrella, The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp., guilty of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. Former President Donald Trump and his children Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump were not defendants in the case, which was prosecuted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. This was strictly a case against the Trump Organization itself.
MANHATTAN, NY
iheart.com

CNN Senior Investigative Correspondent Drew Griffin Dead At 60

Award-winning CNN Investigative Correspondent Drew Griffin died Saturday (December 17) at the age of 60 following a long battle with cancer, his family confirmed via CNN. “Drew’s death is a devastating loss to CNN and our entire profession,” CNN CEO Chris Licht said in a note to staff shared in the network's report. “A highly acclaimed investigative journalist, Drew’s work had incredible impact and embodied the mission of this organization in every way.”
iheart.com

Toilet Paper First Sold On This Date In 1857

Today in 1776, Thomas Paine published his first "American Crisis" essay, in which he wrote, "These are the times that try men's souls." Today in 1857, the first roll of commercially produced toilet paper was sold. Today in 1973, Johnny Carson started a fake toilet-paper scare on the "Tonight Show."...
WISCONSIN STATE
iheart.com

Twitter Reinstates Accounts Of Several Journalists Suspended By Elon Musk

Elon Musk announced that Twitter would reinstate the accounts of several journalist whom he had banned in relation to accusations of violating the social media platform's rules on personal privacy. The billionaire revealed his intention to restore most of the accounts -- which belonged to journalists had covered his Twitter...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy