World's Largest Free-Standing Aquarium Bursts, Dumps 1,500 Fish and 264,000 Gallons of Water
The AquaDom, the world’s largest cylindrical aquarium, burst on Friday morning in Berlin, releasing more than 264,000 gallons of water (a million liters) onto the premises, which also house a hotel, museum, and cafes. On Twitter, the Berlin police said that there had been “unbelievable maritime damage.”. Videos...
An enormous fish tank in a Berlin hotel lobby burst, spilling 250,000 gallons of water and likely killing all its 1,500 tropical fish
Two people were injured by shards of glass after the 14-meter-high tank exploded in a hotel lobby in Berlin, Germany, on Friday.
Aquarium Explosion Unleashes 1,500 Fish Into Hotel, Video Shows
AquaDom, in Berlin, was the world's largest freestanding aquarium.
Fully digitalized hotel opens in Brussels
Berlin-based NUMA Group, Europe’s leading fully digital boutique apartment operator and technology developer, has launched the NUMA brand in the Benelux region, with the opening of a hotel in Brussles. For its launch in Brussels, the group has secured an elegant historic building in a prime location right on...
ETC releases report on European tourism over summer 2022
After two years of pandemic, the travel and tourism sector has started recovering this year. Over the summer months, Europe has seen a strong rebound, some destinations even exceeding pre-Covid levels, in part due to people wanting to make up for the lost time during lockdown. At the same time,...
Cooperation on connectivity and digitalization between Kazakhstan and the EU
Ahead of celebrating the 30th anniversary of dynamic and trustful relations, Kazakhstan and the European Union consider digital connectivity as one of the most powerful bridges to connect Europe and Asia through Central Asia, as well as a sustainable tool to access this strategic location itself and its vast market and resource potential.
How will commercial aviation reach net-zero emissions by 2050?
The introduction of low-cost flights opened the door to millions of people who wanted to travel without having to spend too much time on the journey. A wide variety of destinations became available to different social strata, and at affordable prices. The only limit was airline capacity and, as we now know, the externalities costs of such extensive use of jet fuel causing significant Green House Gas emissions. According to the World Economic Forum (WEF), aviation is responsible for roughly 2.5% of global CO2 emissions.
National riots cause travel disruptions in Peru
Since Peru’s president Pedro Castillo was removed from office last week, facing an impeachment trial, his supporters have been taking over the streets in protest. The situation has gravely impacted free movement around the country, with roads and airports having to close down. 1. Disruptions across the country. Apurimac,...
EU law agrees on law to make car batteries cleaner
A new law passed by the European Union is bound to make car batteries more sustainable throughout their entire lifecycle. Manufacturers will need to show that the materials used to produce their batteries were sourced responsibly. 1. Sustainable batteries. The new law builds on the European Commission’s proposal from December...
EU agrees on carbon border tax to curb polluting imports
EU legislators reached an agreement to tax carbon under the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), which will apply to imports across several sectors, forcing polluters to comply with EU environmental standards. 1. CBAM. CBAM will cover iron and steel, cement, aluminium, fertilisers and electricity, as proposed by the European Commission,...
EU unifies rules on access to emergency ID for travelers abroad
The European Commission notified EU governments about the latest measures on consular protection. EU citizens who happen to lose their passport when travelling outside the EU will be able to request a single-journey document which will be valid for 15 days. As of the end of 2025, the EU Emergency Travel Document (EUTD) will be issued by EU countries’ embassies and consulates to unrepresented citizens.
United and Boeing announce largest widebody aircraft order in US commercial aviation history
On 13 December, United Airlines and Boeing announced the largest widebody order by a US carrier in commercial aviation history, the airline ordering 100 Boeing 787 Dreamliners with options to purchase 100 more. United expects to take delivery of the new widebody planes between 2024 and 2032 and can choose...
World’s first Chinese-made commercial aircraft makes maiden flight
On Friday December 9th, the world’s first COMAC C919, a Chinese-made narrow-body jet, was delivered to customer China Eastern Airlines in Shanghai. The plane made a 15-minute flight by three senior CEA pilots from the Shanghai Pudong International Airport to the Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport. The short flight was meant to celebrate the historic moment.
What is ‘Paris syndrome’?
Breathtaking TikTok videos and glamorous Instagram reels and photos can set high expectations for tourist destinations. But what if visitors’ expectations are not met?. When visiting a place that does not meet the expectations, some people might feel real physical and mental pain, including nausea and increased heart rate. This intense disappointment is known as Paris syndrome, since many people visiting the City of Lights experience this condition.
