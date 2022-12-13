Toppenish teacher asks district to investigate alleged retaliation by superintendent

Read full article on original website
A special investigation into how the Special Investigation Unit works
KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Special Investigation Unit, commonly known as SIU looks into officer-involved incidents that happen in Benton, Franklin, and Walla Walla counties. These incidents are investigated when bodily harm or death happens at the scenes. Commander Lee Cantu of the Benton County Sheriff’s office is a member...
Authorities May Drain Pond At Park in Search For Yakima Boy
At the end of the 13th week and a 5-year-old Yakima boy is still missing still no answers from Yakima Police as they say the search continues. Lucian Mungia has been missing since September 10 from the play area at Yakima's Sarge Hubbard Park. Is the boy's body in the...
Over 1,000 people sign up for the Cable Bridge Run on Saturday
KENNEWICK, Wash. – Over 1,400 people signed up for either the 1 mile, 5k or 10k during Saturday morning’s Cable Bridge Run. Take a look out very own Tracci Dial who was one of the participants in the run. Did you sign up? Send us your pictures!. FOX41...
Felony Suspect Nabbed in Kennewick, Also Wanted in Yakima
Kennewick Police did not divulge what led to his apprehension, but a wanted suspect is now behind bars. Yakima hit-and-run and auto theft suspect captured. Thursday, Kennewick Police released information about James Jonathan Curran, 36, who was being sought by Yakima authorities related to a felony hit-and-run case. He was also being investigated in Kennewick in connection with some auto theft.
2 Tri-Cities businesses fail their food safety inspections
Benton Franklin Health District inspectors awarded 21 perfect scores.
Yakima Police searching for two teen sister runaways
The Yakima Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating 16-year-old Jezirae Mares and her sister, 13-year-old Gloriana Mares. According to police, they were last seen in the area of the Lodges on 72nd avenue. If you have any information on their whereabouts police say please call 911...
Gunman faces attempted murder after Pasco police shootout. Hostage still critical
An alleged gunman accused of opening fire on Pasco police while holding a woman hostage is now in the Franklin County Jail. Jose Jara-Delacruz, 49, made his first appearance Wednesday afternoon in Superior Court on two counts of attempted first-degree murder. He was brought back from King County on Tuesday...
Tri-City Herald death notices Dec. 14, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
100,000 Fentanyl Pills and Meth Seized in Huge Eastern Washington Bust
Four accused Tri-Cities drug traffickers were arrested this week in one of largest drug busts in Eastern Washington history. FBI agents and local police officers seized more than 100,000 fentanyl-laced pills and more than 50 pounds of methamphetamine during a series of searches in the Tri-Cities, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Staffing shortages causing mail delays around the Tri-Cities
PASCO, Wash. - The Post Office in Pasco has been delivering parcels by the thousands every day. They have also been dealing with a shortage of mail carriers which is a factor in why your mail has been delayed. The workers that are working are pulling long hours to try...
WB I-90 at Ellensburg on Snoqualmie Pass reopens following crash
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — If you drove westbound on Snoqualmie Pass, you might have seen experienced long delays in the area. WSDOT said WB I-90 was closed at Ellensburg because a semi-truck crashed and it is fully blocking the road. The road has since reopened. A detour was available via US 97 to SR 970. WSDOT says chains are required...
Crash on Washington Street in Kennewick sends two to hospital
KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. 12:45 p.m. Washington Street is now reopen for traffic from 1st to 4th Street. According to Commander Aaron Clem with the Kennewick Police, the drivers of both cars were transported to the hospital with "non-life threatening injuries." The crash was a partial head-on collision where one driver...
Pasco DUI Driver Causes Blocking Crash in Kennewick
A 42-year-old woman is in the Benton County jail after a Tuesday evening crash. Shortly after 8 PM, Kennewick officers responded to the intersection of West Kennewick Ave. and North Olympia for a two-vehicle crash. The at-fault driver, the woman from Pasco, hit another vehicle, and the crash ended up...
Man faces up to 15 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter on Umatilla Indian Reservation
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A resident of Umatilla Indian Reservation pleaded guilty Wednesday after repeatedly hitting a fellow resident with his fists, causing the person’s death. Tom Redhawk Tias, age 22, pleaded guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter. According to court documents, Tias called law enforcement on January...
A 3.5-million-pound problem: More than a million chickens near Pasco have bird flu
More than a million chickens at a farm in Franklin County, Washington, are set to be destroyed because of bird flu. Officials are deliberating how to transport, bury, compost, or incinerate the birds. Hoar frost collects like armored spikes on the trunks of rural poplars. The stout trees define the...
Need thoughtful, local gifts? Check out our Tri-Cities holiday shopping guide
From recently opened stores to longtime favorites, your gift is sure to be a hit.
The Top 3 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in the Yakima Valley
The Yakima Valley is a beautiful place with so much to see and dive into, however, there is some danger to living here, and all the residents and locals know this. But do they know the most dangerous areas in their own backyard? A new study came out grading the areas around the Yakima Valley.
Is Kennewick’s Popular Just Joel’s Diner Shutting Down for Good?
Is Just Joel's Closing For Good In The Tri-Cities?. A popular diner in Kennewick Washington might be shutting its doors forever. Popular Just Joel's Dinner In Kennewick Announces Closure. Joel Watson, owner of Just Joel's on Kennewick Ave posted on the Just Joel's Facebook page that the beloved breakfast and...
