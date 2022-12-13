ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toppenish, WA

Toppenish teacher asks district to investigate alleged retaliation by superintendent

By VANESSA ONTIVEROS Yakima Herald-Republic
Yakima Herald Republic
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 11 and 41

A special investigation into how the Special Investigation Unit works

KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Special Investigation Unit, commonly known as SIU looks into officer-involved incidents that happen in Benton, Franklin, and Walla Walla counties. These incidents are investigated when bodily harm or death happens at the scenes. Commander Lee Cantu of the Benton County Sheriff’s office is a member...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Over 1,000 people sign up for the Cable Bridge Run on Saturday

KENNEWICK, Wash. – Over 1,400 people signed up for either the 1 mile, 5k or 10k during Saturday morning’s Cable Bridge Run. Take a look out very own Tracci Dial who was one of the participants in the run. Did you sign up? Send us your pictures!. FOX41...
YAKIMA, WA
NEWStalk 870

Felony Suspect Nabbed in Kennewick, Also Wanted in Yakima

Kennewick Police did not divulge what led to his apprehension, but a wanted suspect is now behind bars. Yakima hit-and-run and auto theft suspect captured. Thursday, Kennewick Police released information about James Jonathan Curran, 36, who was being sought by Yakima authorities related to a felony hit-and-run case. He was also being investigated in Kennewick in connection with some auto theft.
KENNEWICK, WA
KIMA TV

Yakima Police searching for two teen sister runaways

The Yakima Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating 16-year-old Jezirae Mares and her sister, 13-year-old Gloriana Mares. According to police, they were last seen in the area of the Lodges on 72nd avenue. If you have any information on their whereabouts police say please call 911...
98.3 The KEY

Yakima Suspect Also Wanted in TC, Theft and Hit-And-Run

Yakima Police and Sheriff's Deputies are looking to locate this guy. Kennewick Police say 36-year-old Jonathan Curran has an active warrant out of Yakima for a felony hit-and-run incident, and he's also suspected in some auto thefts. KPD says their CAT (Criminal Apprehension Team) is looking closely at him concerning...
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

MISSING: Runaway sisters in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. – The Yakima Police Department is asking for help locating two runaway sisters, Jezirae and Gloriana Mares. The two were last seen around the Lodges apartments on 72nd Avenue, according to YPD. Jezirae is 16 and Gloriana is 13, according to YPD. Anyone with information regarding their...
YAKIMA, WA
Chronicle

100,000 Fentanyl Pills and Meth Seized in Huge Eastern Washington Bust

Four accused Tri-Cities drug traffickers were arrested this week in one of largest drug busts in Eastern Washington history. FBI agents and local police officers seized more than 100,000 fentanyl-laced pills and more than 50 pounds of methamphetamine during a series of searches in the Tri-Cities, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Staffing shortages causing mail delays around the Tri-Cities

PASCO, Wash. - The Post Office in Pasco has been delivering parcels by the thousands every day. They have also been dealing with a shortage of mail carriers which is a factor in why your mail has been delayed. The workers that are working are pulling long hours to try...
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Crash on Washington Street in Kennewick sends two to hospital

KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. 12:45 p.m. Washington Street is now reopen for traffic from 1st to 4th Street. According to Commander Aaron Clem with the Kennewick Police, the drivers of both cars were transported to the hospital with "non-life threatening injuries." The crash was a partial head-on collision where one driver...
KENNEWICK, WA
97 Rock

Pasco DUI Driver Causes Blocking Crash in Kennewick

A 42-year-old woman is in the Benton County jail after a Tuesday evening crash. Shortly after 8 PM, Kennewick officers responded to the intersection of West Kennewick Ave. and North Olympia for a two-vehicle crash. The at-fault driver, the woman from Pasco, hit another vehicle, and the crash ended up...
KENNEWICK, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy