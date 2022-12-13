NFL rumors: Tom Brady reportedly wants Byron Leftwich gone from Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Here’s one out of left field.

It’s not hard to argue that Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers haven’t had nearly the same success in 2022 as we witnessed during the first two years of their relationship. While no team can win the Super Bowl every year, Brady does technically average a Lombardi every 3.14 seasons in his career.

While Brady is in a league of his own when it comes to Super Bowl rings , the point remains that this year falls well short of TB12’s excellent standards.

Many are working overtime, trying to identify a reason why Brady and the Bucs are suddenly struggling so much. But one Buccanneers source may have the inside track as to what’s going on in South Florida.

Insider suggests Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers hoped Byron Leftwich would leave in 2021

According to former NFL QB Brady Quinn, the Buccaneers secretly hoped offensive coordinator/playcaller Byron Leftwich would land a head coaching gig during last season’s hiring cycle. This is notable, as Leftwich was viewed by many as a serious candidate to get a promotion elsewhere.

Obviously, it didn’t quite happen, but Quinn says Brady preferred Leftwich would leave, partially because the 23-year-vet knew it would give him more control of the offense. Here’s what Quinn had to say.

“From what I’ve heard, they were hoping maybe Byron Leftwich would get a head coaching job so Brady could have more control over things as far as playcalling goes. He hasn’t been overly impressed with that. So maybe that’s part of it; there’s some frustration there [with Leftwich playcalling].” Former NFL QB Brady Quinn on Tom Brady’s Bucs struggles

Interestingly enough, this idea has some legs. It was also recently reported that TB12 often does his own thing when it comes to game-planning the night before kickoff. If what Quinn says is true, the Buccaneers have a problem on their hands, and it’s one they’ve seemingly known about since before the regular season even kicked off.

While many didn’t foresee the season Brady and the Bucs are having, Tampa Bay officials should have known they were headed for a disaster all along.

