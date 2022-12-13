Read full article on original website
Man injured in Orange County shooting, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was taken to the hospital after suffering injuries in a shooting in Orange County, according to deputies. Officials from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said that they responded to the 2600 block of Silver Hills Drive in reference to the shooting on Saturday at 11:41 p.m.
Man sent to hospital after shooting in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man is in serious condition after being shot in Orange County, deputies said. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to the 13000 block of Bayview Isle Drive on Sunday at 3:23 a.m. in reference to a shooting. [TRENDING: ‘Toby did...
4 injured when pickup truck crashes into Hideaway Bar in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A pickup truck smashed into the Hideaway Bar near downtown Orlando, injuring four people and leading to a DUI arrest for the driver, according to police. The Orlando Police Department said officers responded to 516 Virginia Drive just before 6 p.m. Sunday after a vehicle crashed into a building.
Missing Sumter teen found dead in apparent homicide, deputies say
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A Sumter County teen reported missing on Friday was found dead later that day in an apparent homicide, the sheriff’s office said in an update on Facebook. According to deputies, 15-year-old Jontae Haywood was initially reported missing around 1:20 a.m. Friday in Bushnell and...
1 killed, 1 injured after car ends up in ditch in Seminole County crash, FHP says
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed and a woman was injured after their car ended up in a ditch in a Seminole County crash on Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the wreck occurred shortly after 9:30 a.m. on State Road 46 and Richmond...
Off-duty Volusia deputy arrested on DUI charge in Seminole County, sheriff’s office says
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An off-duty Volusia County deputy was arrested Saturday by troopers on a charge of driving under the influence in Seminole County, according to the sheriff’s office. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Julia Curtin, 23, was stopped by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper...
Body ID’d as man missing in Osceola County since Thanksgiving, deputies say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County deputies identified a body found over two weeks ago in a swampy area in Kissimmee as a 73-year-old man who was reported missing on Thanksgiving Day. On Dec. 1, Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said deputies found an unidentified body about one mile...
Man killed, 2 others injured in wrong-way crash in Orange County, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed and two others were injured in a wrong-way crash in Orange County Saturday morning, according to troopers. The Florida Highway Patrol said the wreck occurred on State Road 417 at mile marker 36 around 3:42 a.m. [TRENDING: Christmas miracle? Arctic blast...
Volusia deputies seek man accused of impersonating power worker, robbing senior at gunpoint
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County deputies are searching for a man they said impersonated a power worker before approaching and robbing an 87-year-old with a handgun in his DeLand garage. The sheriff’s office said the robbery occurred around 1 p.m. Wednesday at a home on Twin Oaks Drive....
‘No longer poses a risk:’ Records show ‘brutal rapist’ arrested in Orange County was released in May
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Following the arrest Thursday of a man accused of raping and mutilating a woman in Orange County, News 6 gathered court documents that show he was released from a state facility for sexually violent offenders earlier this year. Whitehead, 54, is accused of raping and...
‘Toby did this:’ 17-year-old stabbed mother multiple times, attacked her with frying pan, police say
COCOA, Fla. – Tobias Brewer – the 17-year-old accused of stabbing and beating someone in Cocoa back in November – tried to kill his own mother, police said. Brewer was arrested on Nov. 30 when police said they responded to a Cocoa home at 1202 Japonica Lane after receiving a call from the mother of one of the suspect’s friends, saying the boy told her “Toby” killed his mother.
Jury selection to begin in trial for Ormond Beach Proud Boy leader
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Joseph Biggs is expected to be in federal court in Washington, D.C., Monday as jury selection in his trial begins. Bigss is a Florida leader of the Proud Boys. He was arrested at his Ormond Beach home just weeks after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
1 killed, 2 injured in Osceola County crash, troopers say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed and two other people were injured in an Osceola County crash Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the wreck occurred around 5:30 a.m. at Simpson Road and Eagle Bay Boulevard. [TRENDING: ‘Toby did this:’ 17-year-old stabbed mother...
Man found dead at DeLand home after fight with resident, deputies say
DELAND, Fla. – The sheriff’s office in Volusia County is looking into the death of a man in a DeLand-area home. Deputies said Daniel Dangerfield, 43, was found unresponsive at a home on Third Avenue Wednesday afternoon. [TRENDING: Man washing hands in Florida pond bitten by alligator, police...
New program makes Seminole State Forest more accessible for people with mobility issues
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A nonprofit group is launching a new program to make one of Florida’s state parks more accessible to people with mobility issues. Friends of Seminole State Forest are launching a tracked chair program, a first for any of the 38 state forests in Florida, according to a news release.
Disaster Recovery Center to open in Brevard County for residents impacted by Hurricane Nicole
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A new FEMA Disaster Recovery Center is set to open Sunday in Brevard County for residents impacted by Hurricane Nicole. The center will be situated at the UF/IFAS Brevard County Extension Center, located at 3695 Lake Drive in Cocoa. [TRENDING: Christmas miracle? Arctic blast could...
Woman accused of manslaughter after daughter’s death in May, Orlando police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A woman was arrested Friday after her daughter died in the hospital back in May, according to the Orlando Police Department. Police said they responded to the Arnold Palmer Hospital in early May of this year after reports came in about a 7-year-old girl who had died there.
Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando sees fewer adoptions during the holidays this year
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando believes inflation and higher costs of living could be contributing to lower adoption numbers this December. Steve Bardy, executive director of the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando, said the organization is seeing fewer adoptions this December compared to years past despite it usually being its busiest time of the year.
Law enforcement activity prompts lockdown at Winter Park High School
WINTER PARK, Fla. – Law enforcement activity near Winter Park High School on Friday prompted a lockdown at the campus. Orange County Public School officials said the school was placed on lockdown due to authorities “pursuing an individual in close proximity.” The district said in an update at 2:10 p.m. that the lockdown was lifted.
It’s gonna get how cold? Arctic blast to bring Christmas-time freeze to Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing the coldest air of the season across Central Florida over the next few days. But first, a pleasant Monday with a high of 72 in Orlando after starting mostly in the 40s across the region. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Rain chances...
