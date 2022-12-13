ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
click orlando

Man injured in Orange County shooting, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was taken to the hospital after suffering injuries in a shooting in Orange County, according to deputies. Officials from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said that they responded to the 2600 block of Silver Hills Drive in reference to the shooting on Saturday at 11:41 p.m.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

4 injured when pickup truck crashes into Hideaway Bar in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A pickup truck smashed into the Hideaway Bar near downtown Orlando, injuring four people and leading to a DUI arrest for the driver, according to police. The Orlando Police Department said officers responded to 516 Virginia Drive just before 6 p.m. Sunday after a vehicle crashed into a building.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Missing Sumter teen found dead in apparent homicide, deputies say

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A Sumter County teen reported missing on Friday was found dead later that day in an apparent homicide, the sheriff’s office said in an update on Facebook. According to deputies, 15-year-old Jontae Haywood was initially reported missing around 1:20 a.m. Friday in Bushnell and...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

‘Toby did this:’ 17-year-old stabbed mother multiple times, attacked her with frying pan, police say

COCOA, Fla. – Tobias Brewer – the 17-year-old accused of stabbing and beating someone in Cocoa back in November – tried to kill his own mother, police said. Brewer was arrested on Nov. 30 when police said they responded to a Cocoa home at 1202 Japonica Lane after receiving a call from the mother of one of the suspect’s friends, saying the boy told her “Toby” killed his mother.
COCOA, FL
click orlando

1 killed, 2 injured in Osceola County crash, troopers say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed and two other people were injured in an Osceola County crash Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the wreck occurred around 5:30 a.m. at Simpson Road and Eagle Bay Boulevard. [TRENDING: ‘Toby did this:’ 17-year-old stabbed mother...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Man found dead at DeLand home after fight with resident, deputies say

DELAND, Fla. – The sheriff’s office in Volusia County is looking into the death of a man in a DeLand-area home. Deputies said Daniel Dangerfield, 43, was found unresponsive at a home on Third Avenue Wednesday afternoon. [TRENDING: Man washing hands in Florida pond bitten by alligator, police...
DELAND, FL
click orlando

Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando sees fewer adoptions during the holidays this year

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando believes inflation and higher costs of living could be contributing to lower adoption numbers this December. Steve Bardy, executive director of the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando, said the organization is seeing fewer adoptions this December compared to years past despite it usually being its busiest time of the year.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Law enforcement activity prompts lockdown at Winter Park High School

WINTER PARK, Fla. – Law enforcement activity near Winter Park High School on Friday prompted a lockdown at the campus. Orange County Public School officials said the school was placed on lockdown due to authorities “pursuing an individual in close proximity.” The district said in an update at 2:10 p.m. that the lockdown was lifted.
WINTER PARK, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy