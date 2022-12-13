Read full article on original website
Army Soldier From New York Allegedly Charged For Murdering of a Sergeant
Fort Stewart, GA
Army soldier accused of killing sergeant on Georgia base
FORT STEWART, Ga. — An Army soldier is accused of fatally shooting a sergeant at a Georgia military base on Monday, authorities said. Spc. Shay A. Wilson, 28, of Cambria Heights, New York, was identified as the shooter on Friday by officials at Fort Stewart, WJCL-TV reported. He was charged in a military court with murder in the shooting death of Sgt. Nathan Hillman, 30, of Plum, Pennsylvania.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Army soldier charged with murdering sergeant from Plum
Fort Stewart Soldier Charged With Killing His Superior
Georgia Today: Murder charges for Georgia mother, Savannah rewriting racist past, holiday traveling
On the Friday Dec. 16 edition of Georgia Today: Murder charges for the mother of the toddler found in a landfill, one of Savannah’s iconic town squares may be taking a big step to rewrite its racist past, and 5.2 million people will travel through ATL this holiday season.
WJCL
When will Quinton Simon be laid to rest? Murdered toddler's remains still with FBI
SAVANNAH, Ga. — More than two months after a Savannah toddler was allegedly killed by his mother, Quinton Simon has yet to be laid to rest. The 20-month-old was reported missing during the morning hours of Oct. 5 by Leilani Simon, 23. But according to an indictment handed up...
3 Killed In Pittsburgh House Fire
Three people were killed in relation to an overnight three-alarm fire in Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Working for peace with police
This letter is to inform Allegheny and Westmoreland counties about our organization. The Race for Peace Committee is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization formed in 2016 to enrich the lives of people through programs, resources and activities for the family that help us reach an understanding between law enforcement and the communities they serve.
2 arrested after SWAT called to Pittsburgh home
PITTSBURGH — SWAT was called to a Pittsburgh home early Monday morning when a person refused to leave during a warrant arrest. Police went the home in the 3500 block of Brighton Road in the city’s Brighton Heights neighborhood around 1:20 a.m., according to Pittsburgh Public Safety. The...
Pittsburgh man accused of harassing judge
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh man has been charged with harassing a judge. On Friday, the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office announced John Rehak of Mt. Washington was charged via summons with harassment and obstruction of justice.In a release, the sheriff's office said Rehak earlier this month parked a vehicle on the street where an Allegheny County Commons Plea Court judge lives. The vehicle had a sign on top that claimed the judge "had abused their power and was biased and racist among other things," the sheriff's office said.Officials added that the vehicle had cameras in it, including one pointed toward the home. The sheriff's office said it learned Rehak has an ongoing case with the judge and had previously been told by the judge's staff to stop personal emails and handle his affairs through an attorney. "Ensuring the safety of judges, their homes and their staffs is one of the most important duties we carry out," Sheriff Kevin Kraus said in the release. "Anytime a judge is targeted in any way that is inappropriate and unlawful, we will do what is necessary to hold people accountable."
Mom used drugs, assaulted Ga. toddler before dumping his body in landfill, according to indictment
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A Chatham County grand jury indicted the mother a toddler found dead in a landfill on 19 charges in his murder Wednesday, WJCL-TV reported. Quinton Simon, who was 20 months old when he vanished from his home in October, was later found dead. New documents...
1 dead in Hinesville shooting
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – One person is dead following a shooting in Hinesville Thursday morning. According to Hinesville Police Maj. Tracey Howard, the incident happened around 10 a.m. at an apartment on the 100 block of Hall Street. Witnesses said they heard one to two gunshots and watched the victim exit the apartment into a […]
WJCL
Rincon Fire responds to an explosion at DRT America plant
RINCON, Ga. — Rincon Fire was called to the scene of an explosion Saturday morning. According to the Rincon Fire Department, crews responded to 400 Governor Treutlen Drive, the address of DRT America, at 8:15 a.m. When they arrived, they found an oxidizer tank was fully engulfed. They were...
wtoc.com
Savannah Police arrest man in connection to violent crime spree
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police has arrested a man in connection to several violent crimes in the area, including homicide. Police say they arrested and charged Adaunte Jermain Kimble, 21, with two counts of aggravated assault and armed robbery. On December 13, officers responded to the 12400 block of...
Hinesville children take part in ‘Shop with a Cop’
HINESVILLE, Ga (WSAV) — The Walmart Super Center in Hinesville was abuzz with the excitement of children Saturday morning while children and Hinesville police officers took part in the Shop with a Cop program. 140 children were treated to a shopping spree capped at $150 per child. The youngsters, many of who would have had […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Zappala criticizes Gainey administration, Pittsburgh police over response to city violence
Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr. on Friday criticized Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey and the city’s police department for failing to curb violence and ensure that the public feels safe. “You have to have the cooperation of the elected officials,” Zappala said. “The city’s a problem right...
WJCL
Liberty County elementary school student found with gun
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. — Video above: Savannah firefighters rescue man stuck in chimney. The Liberty County School District released the following statement Friday afternoon regarding a student who was found with an unloaded gun at Lyman Hall Elementary:. "The safety of our students and staff is a priority in...
Will she be the 1st nonwhite or female namesake of a Savannah square? Learn about Susie King Taylor
LISTEN: GPB's Benjamin Payne sits down with activist Rozz Rouse to learn more about the woman she would like to see become the namesake of the former Calhoun Square in downtown Savannah. —— Walk through downtown Savannah, and it won't take long before you reach one of the city's iconic...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Man wounded in Turtle Creek shooting
Allegheny County police are investigating a shooting on Sunday afternoon in Turtle Creek that left one man injured. Police were called to the intersection of Highland Avenue and Sanderson Alley at 4:54 p.m. for the report of a shooting. First responders found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Joseph Sabino Mistick: Safe communities at top of holiday wish list
Everyone has a personal holiday wish list, but we all should have a wish list for our communities, as well. These are not luxury items at all. Those who live in Pittsburgh’s East End or pass through it for work or pleasure or to shop will have one wish come true with the opening of the new Fern Hollow Bridge in the coming weeks. The bridge collapsed less than a year ago on the very morning that President Joe Biden was headed to Pittsburgh to tout his $1.2 billion infrastructure bill.
Unloaded gun confiscated from Hinesville elementary school student
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — An unloaded gun was confiscated on Friday from a student at a Hinesville elementary school. The Lyman Hall Elementary School student brought the gun to school to show it off to their classmates, according to the Liberty County School District (LCSD). The school district and police are still determining what the […]
