ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plum, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Army soldier accused of killing sergeant on Georgia base

FORT STEWART, Ga. — An Army soldier is accused of fatally shooting a sergeant at a Georgia military base on Monday, authorities said. Spc. Shay A. Wilson, 28, of Cambria Heights, New York, was identified as the shooter on Friday by officials at Fort Stewart, WJCL-TV reported. He was charged in a military court with murder in the shooting death of Sgt. Nathan Hillman, 30, of Plum, Pennsylvania.
FORT STEWART, GA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Army soldier charged with murdering sergeant from Plum

FORT STEWART, Ga. — The Army has charged a 28-year-old soldier with murder in the fatal shooting of a sergeant at a Georgia base. Officials at Fort Stewart identified the suspected gunman Friday as Spc. Shay A. Wilson of Cambria Heights, New York. He has been charged in a military court in the Monday killing of Sgt. Nathan Hillman, 30, of Plum.
FORT STEWART, GA
TheDailyBeast

Fort Stewart Soldier Charged With Killing His Superior

A 28-year-old U.S. Army soldier has been charged with murder for allegedly gunning down his sergeant at Georgia’s Fort Stewart, the largest Army base on the eastern seaboard. It's unclear what prompted Spc. Shay A. Wilson to allegedly kill Sgt. Nathan Hillman, 30, on Monday but the Army said Wilson used a personal weapon to kill his superior. The shooting occurred in a building that houses the 2nd Brigade Combat Team of the 3rd Infantry Division, to which both soldiers belonged. The Army said Wilson's colleagues subdued him after he fired, holding him until authorities arrived. No other details about the incident were released. It’s at least the second death to rock Fort Stewart in recent years, after a former U.S. Army sergeant stabbed a fellow soldier to death in 2020 for snitching on his drug use. Read it at Associated Press
FORT STEWART, GA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Working for peace with police

This letter is to inform Allegheny and Westmoreland counties about our organization. The Race for Peace Committee is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization formed in 2016 to enrich the lives of people through programs, resources and activities for the family that help us reach an understanding between law enforcement and the communities they serve.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

2 arrested after SWAT called to Pittsburgh home

PITTSBURGH — SWAT was called to a Pittsburgh home early Monday morning when a person refused to leave during a warrant arrest. Police went the home in the 3500 block of Brighton Road in the city’s Brighton Heights neighborhood around 1:20 a.m., according to Pittsburgh Public Safety. The...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh man accused of harassing judge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh man has been charged with harassing a judge. On Friday, the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office announced John Rehak of Mt. Washington was charged via summons with harassment and obstruction of justice.In a release, the sheriff's office said Rehak earlier this month parked a vehicle on the street where an Allegheny County Commons Plea Court judge lives. The vehicle had a sign on top that claimed the judge "had abused their power and was biased and racist among other things," the sheriff's office said.Officials added that the vehicle had cameras in it, including one pointed toward the home. The sheriff's office said it learned Rehak has an ongoing case with the judge and had previously been told by the judge's staff to stop personal emails and handle his affairs through an attorney. "Ensuring the safety of judges, their homes and their staffs is one of the most important duties we carry out," Sheriff Kevin Kraus said in the release. "Anytime a judge is targeted in any way that is inappropriate and unlawful, we will do what is necessary to hold people accountable."
PITTSBURGH, PA
WSAV News 3

1 dead in Hinesville shooting

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – One person is dead following a shooting in Hinesville Thursday morning. According to Hinesville Police Maj. Tracey Howard, the incident happened around 10 a.m. at an apartment on the 100 block of Hall Street. Witnesses said they heard one to two gunshots and watched the victim exit the apartment into a […]
HINESVILLE, GA
WJCL

Rincon Fire responds to an explosion at DRT America plant

RINCON, Ga. — Rincon Fire was called to the scene of an explosion Saturday morning. According to the Rincon Fire Department, crews responded to 400 Governor Treutlen Drive, the address of DRT America, at 8:15 a.m. When they arrived, they found an oxidizer tank was fully engulfed. They were...
RINCON, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Police arrest man in connection to violent crime spree

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police has arrested a man in connection to several violent crimes in the area, including homicide. Police say they arrested and charged Adaunte Jermain Kimble, 21, with two counts of aggravated assault and armed robbery. On December 13, officers responded to the 12400 block of...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Hinesville children take part in ‘Shop with a Cop’

HINESVILLE, Ga (WSAV) — The Walmart Super Center in Hinesville was abuzz with the excitement of children Saturday morning while children and Hinesville police officers took part in the Shop with a Cop program. 140 children were treated to a shopping spree capped at $150 per child. The youngsters, many of who would have had […]
HINESVILLE, GA
WJCL

Liberty County elementary school student found with gun

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. — Video above: Savannah firefighters rescue man stuck in chimney. The Liberty County School District released the following statement Friday afternoon regarding a student who was found with an unloaded gun at Lyman Hall Elementary:. "The safety of our students and staff is a priority in...
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Man wounded in Turtle Creek shooting

Allegheny County police are investigating a shooting on Sunday afternoon in Turtle Creek that left one man injured. Police were called to the intersection of Highland Avenue and Sanderson Alley at 4:54 p.m. for the report of a shooting. First responders found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to the...
TURTLE CREEK, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Joseph Sabino Mistick: Safe communities at top of holiday wish list

Everyone has a personal holiday wish list, but we all should have a wish list for our communities, as well. These are not luxury items at all. Those who live in Pittsburgh’s East End or pass through it for work or pleasure or to shop will have one wish come true with the opening of the new Fern Hollow Bridge in the coming weeks. The bridge collapsed less than a year ago on the very morning that President Joe Biden was headed to Pittsburgh to tout his $1.2 billion infrastructure bill.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WSAV News 3

Unloaded gun confiscated from Hinesville elementary school student

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — An unloaded gun was confiscated on Friday from a student at a Hinesville elementary school. The Lyman Hall Elementary School student brought the gun to school to show it off to their classmates, according to the Liberty County School District (LCSD). The school district and police are still determining what the […]
HINESVILLE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy