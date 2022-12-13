Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Shania Twain Reveals New 'Queen Of Me Tour' Dates, Extending Through 2023
Shania Twain is extending her highly-anticipated “Queen of Me Tour” again, and the country music superstar is set to travel the globe throughout the year. “I'll be kissing my horses goodbye in April because mamma's going on the road for the entirety of 2023!” Twain announced with a list of new performance dates and destinations on Tuesday (December 6). “And I'm playing even more shows that we've just announced!!”
Bush Announce 2023 Tour With Jerry Cantrell, Candlebox + More on Select Dates
Bush have spent a fair share of time on the road in 2022 supporting their new album, The Art of Survival, and they'll be back on tour in the U.S. and Canada in early 2023 as well. "You know we couldn't stay away for long," stated the group via their...
The Flaming Lips Want to Treat You to ‘An Evening With’ Them in 2023
The Flaming Lips will return to the road early next year with a short run of West Coast dates. The “An Evening With” tour will reportedly find the Flaming Lips playing two-hour sets filled with material from throughout their extensive catalog. The run will kick off with a pair of shows at the Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver on Feb. 28 and March 1, followed by dates in Las Vegas and California, wrapping on March 9 at the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara. Tickets for the “An Evening With” tour go on sale Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. local time, with a...
iheart.com
Morgan Wallen Drops 3 New Songs After Announcing World Tour
“As promised,” Morgan Wallen kicked off the weekend by dropping three new songs, one day after announcing the dates for his world tour in 2023. The country hitmaker dropped “One Thing At A Time,” “Tennessee Fan,” and “Days That End In Why” on Friday (December 2).
New York Post
Depeche Mode has a huge 2023 arena tour. Some tickets are $50.
We “just can’t get enough” of Depeche Mode. Thankfully, after a five-year hiatus from touring, the English synth-pop veterans are returning to the road for ten concerts on the North American leg of their stadium “Memento Mori Tour.”. That includes their final U.S. stop at New...
wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
5 Songs Dolly Parton Plans to Cover on Her ‘Rock Star’ Album
Upon receiving her induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, which she initially declined but later accepted, Dolly Parton made a vow: she would record a rock album. “I’m not expecting that I’ll get in, but if I do, I’ll immediately, next year, have to put...
Ozzy "overwhelmed" by Grammy nominations
Ozzy Osbourne is blown away by his 4 nominations for latest album Patient Number 9
Dave Grohl played a secret show in LA this week and the setlist is completely bonkers
Dave Grohl kicked off his Hanukkah Sessions this week with a secret show in LA, where he covered Rush, Pink, Tenacious D and more
Florence and the Machine Recruit Ethel Cain for Live Version of ‘Morning Elvis’
Florence and the Machine recruit rising singer-songwriter Ethel Cain for a new rendition of “Morning Elvis,” the closing track from the band’s 2022 LP Dance Fever. Florence Welch and “fellow goth enthusiast” Cain, whose “American Teenager” was one of Rolling Stone’s 100 Best Songs of 2022, recorded the new version live during the band’s recent Denver, Colorado concert. “I was giggling when we rehearsed the song just the two of us before the show because Florence told me that ‘Morning Elvis’ was her channeling her inner Southern rocker, and I told her I couldn’t stop myself from emulating her British...
94kix.com
Country Music Tours Scheduled for 2023: Full List
The 2023 country music tour calendar is loaded with superstar talent and white-hot country music newcomers. Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs and Shania Twain are just four artists who announced tours before January 2023. Underwood's 2023 tour is actually a continuation of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour, which will...
Imagine Dragons “Shout Out” Atlantic Records for “Passing” on Band at Awards Show
Dan Reynolds was laughing because he knew he’d proved them wrong. At the recent sixth annual Variety Hitmakers awards brunch, Reynolds chuckled as he shouted out Atlantic Records for “passing” on the band that would become globally famous. “Shout out Atlantic Records,” Reynolds said. “You guys passed...
Roger Waters Set to Release ‘Lockdown Sessions’ Album of Pink Floyd and Solo Recordings
Less than a month after releasing a new, more somber version of Pink Floyd’s iconic The Wall track, “Comfortably Numb 2022,” Roger Waters is compiling a collection of music he recorded in lockdown during the pandemic for a new album. “There will be an album coming out,...
Paramore Can’t Escape ‘The News’ on Latest ‘This Is Why’ Track
Hayley Williams confronts the never-ending hell that is the 24-hour news cycle on Paramore’s latest offering from This Is Why, “The News.” In a statement, Williams said the fiery track “feels like a happy medium between classic Paramore angst and bringing in some influences we’ve always had but never exploited.” She singled out Zac Farro’s drumming on the song, saying that watching him record the song “was one of my favorite memories from the studio.” As for the lyrics, Williams said the song “probably explains itself.” She continued, “The 24-hr news cycle is just impossible to comprehend. And I feel a...
The Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie Announce Co-Headlining 2023 Tour
The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie—two acclaimed Pacific Northwest bands fronted by songwriter and performer Ben Gibbard—have announced a co-headlining tour for 2023. Gibbard will pull double duty with the tour, which will celebrate two major albums from the groups that dropped 20 years ago in...
Hangout Fest 2023 Line-Up Features Red Hot Chili Peppers, SZA, Paramore, and More
Hangout Fest in Gulf Shores, Alabama has revealed its line-up for 2023. The headliners for next year’s event include Red Hot Chili Peppers, SZA, Calvin Harris, Paramore, Lil Nas X, Flume, Skrillex, and Kid LAROI. Elsewhere on the line-up are AJR, COIN, GloRilla, Kevin Gates, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Russ,...
Keith Richards Fast Facts
Read CNN's Fast Facts on musician, songwriter, author and founding member of the Rolling Stones, Keith Richards.
iheart.com
Journey Hires Def Leppard's Manager
Legendary rockers Journey have reportedly acquired a new manager, according to Billboard. Mike Kobayashi, who also manages fellow legendary rockers Def Leppard, has been officially hired to manage Journey, formerly under guitarist Neal Schon and keyboardist Jonathan Cain. Less than two months ago, Schon filed a complaint in state court...
iheart.com
Def Leppard, Motley Crue Among Billboard's Top Grossing Tours Of The Year
The top-grossing touring acts for the 12-month period ending on October 31 included Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Guns 'N Roses, My Chemical Romance, Iron Maiden, and Trans-Siberian Orchestra, according to Billboard. The Rolling Stones earned a total of $179 million from 20 concerts and were the highest-ranking rock...
Comments / 0