Hayley Williams confronts the never-ending hell that is the 24-hour news cycle on Paramore’s latest offering from This Is Why, “The News.” In a statement, Williams said the fiery track “feels like a happy medium between classic Paramore angst and bringing in some influences we’ve always had but never exploited.” She singled out Zac Farro’s drumming on the song, saying that watching him record the song “was one of my favorite memories from the studio.” As for the lyrics, Williams said the song “probably explains itself.” She continued, “The 24-hr news cycle is just impossible to comprehend. And I feel a...

7 DAYS AGO