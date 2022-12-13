Read full article on original website
msn.com
7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023
While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
CNBC
The Fed increased interest rates again — here's why you should save more and pay off debt in response
The Federal Reserve recently announced the seventh consecutive increase to the federal funds rate and indicated its intent to continue raising interest rates going forward. The Fed has repeatedly raised rates this year in an effort to corral rampant inflation that has reached 40-year highs. However, there are signs inflation is starting to cool.
Recession fears have paralyzed Wall Street as 2023 stock market predictions turn unusually bearish
Wall Street has turned unusually bearish on the stock market as their 2023 predictions arrive. Ongoing fears of an imminent economic recession have paralyzed Wall Street strategists. For the first time in more than 20 years, Wall Street expects a flat year for stocks in 2023. A 10% annual return...
CNBC
5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday
Stock markets are on a two-week losing streak. Twitter tells Elon Musk to step down. "Avatar: The Way of Water" opens at the box office. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Holiday blues. U.S. stock markets are on their first...
Motley Fool
2 Super Stocks Down 51% and 65% to Buy Before They Rebound
Bill.com grew its revenue by a whopping 94% in the most recent quarter, bucking the economic weakness. DigitalOcean's cloud business is outgrowing the cloud businesses of both Amazon and Microsoft right now. Shares of both companies are beaten down, but could be set for a strong rebound in the new...
CNBC
Jim Cramer says he likes these 3 industrial stocks heading into 2023
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday identified three industrial stocks that he believes are worth owning next year, saying he expects them to outperform the sector's top performers in 2022. Shares of Caterpillar, which reported strong earnings two months ago, have climbed 12.6% year to date. Cramer said he favors Caterpillar...
msn.com
10 Dividend Aristocrat stocks expected by analysts to rise up to 54% in 2023
Stocks of companies that raise dividends consistently have outperformed during this year’s bear market. Below is a screen showing which stocks are analysts’ favorites for next year among an expanded list of Dividend Aristocrats. That’s followed by a list of Aristocrats with the highest dividend yields. First,...
msn.com
Why this Wall Street bear says it's time to sell stocks again
One of the market's biggest skeptics is going back to his old ways. Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson cautioned that the rally that has enveloped markets in recent weeks is long in the tooth and overdue for a breather. "As predicted, falling interest rates at the back end have led...
5 Must-Own Stocks for the Next Bull Market
These top-tier innovators and industry leaders are the companies you'll want in your portfolio when the next bull market takes shape.
2 Stocks That Are Always Safe to Hold During Bear Markets
The Fed’s aggressive monetary policy stance has kept the stock market highly volatile. Although the latest inflation report showed signs of a slowdown, it is far from target results. So,...
msn.com
Stock market news live updates: Stocks slide to cap worst week since September
Stocks slid into the close Friday, capping a challenging week for investors that saw the S&P 500 decline in four of five trading sessions. When the closing bell rang on Wall Street, all three major indexes were lower, with the S&P 500 off 0.7%, the Dow off 0.9%, and the Nasdaq down 0.7%.
Wall Street’s top strategist Mike Wilson predicts a double-digit percentage drop to hit stocks in early 2023
Wall Street's top strategist Mike Wilson predicts the S&P 500 will shed a quarter of its value in early 2023.
CNBC
Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the market Monday: Stocks, Elon Musk, Amazon
1. U.S. stock futures point to a modestly higher open after Wall Street declined for a second straight week — the first time that's happened since September. The hawkish tone from the Fed was to blame. 2. Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson sees the. going as low as 3,000 next...
msn.com
Dow falls 550 points, S&P 500 breaks below 4,000 as stocks head for worst day in nearly a month
U.S. stocks are on track for their worst daily pullback in nearly a month on Monday as the S&P 500 traded below 4,000. Equity prices have been rattled by stronger-than-expected economic data, which market strategists say could inspire the Federal Reserve to hike interest-rates more aggressively. The S&P 500 fell 82 points, or 2%, to 3,988. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 540 points, or 1.6%, to 33,889. The Nasdaq Composite fell 254 points, or 2.2%, to 11,206. All three indexes were on track for their worst day since at least Nov. 9, according to FactSet data. Meanwhile the Russell 2000 was down 55 points, or 2.9%, to 1,837, on track for its biggest drop since Nov. 2.
CNBC
Dow tumbles 300 points Friday, posts worst week since September
Stocks finished lower Friday, with all the major averages posting losses for the week as worries persisted over continued rate hikes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 305.02 points, or 0.9%, to close at 33,476.46. The S&P 500 tumbled 0.73% to end at 3,934.38, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.7% to finish at 11,004.62.
msn.com
Stocks finish lower, Dow drops 300 points to cap off worst week in more than 2 months
U.S. stocks finished Friday’s choppy session with modest losses, capping off the worst week for stocks since September after a report on wholesale-price inflation challenged assumptions about slowing inflation in the U.S. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 2.8% this week, its biggest pullback since at least the week ended Sept. 30, according to FactSet data. The blue-chip index finished Friday’s session down 305.02 points, or 0.9%, at 33,476.46. The S&P 500 shed 29.13 points, or 0.7%, to 3,934.38, capping off a weekly drop of 3.4%, its biggest pullback since September. The Nasdaq Composite fell 77.39 points, or 0.7%, to 11,004.62.
msn.com
These Stalwart Stocks Stayed Strong in a Sagging Market
The stock market downdraft largely continued on Wednesday, as investors are now starting to think that an economic recession might hit corporate earnings. Even as bond yields fell, most market benchmarks were lower, with only the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) managing to escape declines. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) again underperformed, while the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) had a modest loss.
msn.com
Investor Sentiment Drops Further After S&P 500 Falls For Fifth Session
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed slight easing in the overall market sentiment after the S&P 500 index dropped for a fifth session. US markets wavered between gains and losses in volatile trading session on Wednesday amid recession concerns. Markets are expecting the Federal Reserve to announce a...
msn.com
U.S. stocks extend Monday’s losses with S&P 500 booking 4-day losing streak as recession fears mount
U.S. stock indexes finished sharply lower on Tuesday to build on the previous session’s losses, as Wall Street bank executives warned of possible recession and investors assessed the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy tightening path after better-than-expected economic data. How stocks traded. S&P 500 fell 57.58 points, or 1.4%,...
The 5 biggest losers in the S&P 500 this year have seen $720 billion in market value erased
2022 has been a brutal year for investors, with nearly 70% of S&P 500 companies delivering negative returns year-to-date. And the losses have been big, with 20 S&P 500 companies getting cut in half so far in 2022. The 5 biggest losers in the S&P 500 have erased $720 billion...
