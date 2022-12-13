ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023

While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
CNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

Stock markets are on a two-week losing streak. Twitter tells Elon Musk to step down. "Avatar: The Way of Water" opens at the box office. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Holiday blues. U.S. stock markets are on their first...
Motley Fool

2 Super Stocks Down 51% and 65% to Buy Before They Rebound

Bill.com grew its revenue by a whopping 94% in the most recent quarter, bucking the economic weakness. DigitalOcean's cloud business is outgrowing the cloud businesses of both Amazon and Microsoft right now. Shares of both companies are beaten down, but could be set for a strong rebound in the new...
CNBC

Jim Cramer says he likes these 3 industrial stocks heading into 2023

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday identified three industrial stocks that he believes are worth owning next year, saying he expects them to outperform the sector's top performers in 2022. Shares of Caterpillar, which reported strong earnings two months ago, have climbed 12.6% year to date. Cramer said he favors Caterpillar...
msn.com

10 Dividend Aristocrat stocks expected by analysts to rise up to 54% in 2023

Stocks of companies that raise dividends consistently have outperformed during this year’s bear market. Below is a screen showing which stocks are analysts’ favorites for next year among an expanded list of Dividend Aristocrats. That’s followed by a list of Aristocrats with the highest dividend yields. First,...
msn.com

Why this Wall Street bear says it's time to sell stocks again

One of the market's biggest skeptics is going back to his old ways. Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson cautioned that the rally that has enveloped markets in recent weeks is long in the tooth and overdue for a breather. "As predicted, falling interest rates at the back end have led...
msn.com

Stock market news live updates: Stocks slide to cap worst week since September

Stocks slid into the close Friday, capping a challenging week for investors that saw the S&P 500 decline in four of five trading sessions. When the closing bell rang on Wall Street, all three major indexes were lower, with the S&P 500 off 0.7%, the Dow off 0.9%, and the Nasdaq down 0.7%.
msn.com

Dow falls 550 points, S&P 500 breaks below 4,000 as stocks head for worst day in nearly a month

U.S. stocks are on track for their worst daily pullback in nearly a month on Monday as the S&P 500 traded below 4,000. Equity prices have been rattled by stronger-than-expected economic data, which market strategists say could inspire the Federal Reserve to hike interest-rates more aggressively. The S&P 500 fell 82 points, or 2%, to 3,988. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 540 points, or 1.6%, to 33,889. The Nasdaq Composite fell 254 points, or 2.2%, to 11,206. All three indexes were on track for their worst day since at least Nov. 9, according to FactSet data. Meanwhile the Russell 2000 was down 55 points, or 2.9%, to 1,837, on track for its biggest drop since Nov. 2.
CNBC

Dow tumbles 300 points Friday, posts worst week since September

Stocks finished lower Friday, with all the major averages posting losses for the week as worries persisted over continued rate hikes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 305.02 points, or 0.9%, to close at 33,476.46. The S&P 500 tumbled 0.73% to end at 3,934.38, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.7% to finish at 11,004.62.
msn.com

Stocks finish lower, Dow drops 300 points to cap off worst week in more than 2 months

U.S. stocks finished Friday’s choppy session with modest losses, capping off the worst week for stocks since September after a report on wholesale-price inflation challenged assumptions about slowing inflation in the U.S. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 2.8% this week, its biggest pullback since at least the week ended Sept. 30, according to FactSet data. The blue-chip index finished Friday’s session down 305.02 points, or 0.9%, at 33,476.46. The S&P 500 shed 29.13 points, or 0.7%, to 3,934.38, capping off a weekly drop of 3.4%, its biggest pullback since September. The Nasdaq Composite fell 77.39 points, or 0.7%, to 11,004.62.
msn.com

These Stalwart Stocks Stayed Strong in a Sagging Market

The stock market downdraft largely continued on Wednesday, as investors are now starting to think that an economic recession might hit corporate earnings. Even as bond yields fell, most market benchmarks were lower, with only the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) managing to escape declines. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) again underperformed, while the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) had a modest loss.
msn.com

Investor Sentiment Drops Further After S&P 500 Falls For Fifth Session

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed slight easing in the overall market sentiment after the S&P 500 index dropped for a fifth session. US markets wavered between gains and losses in volatile trading session on Wednesday amid recession concerns. Markets are expecting the Federal Reserve to announce a...

