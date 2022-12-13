Read full article on original website
Grand jury indicts Cleveland man for deadly shooting at gas station
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Grand jury indicted a 32-year-old Cleveland man for a deadly shooting at a Cleveland gas station. Bobby Buchanan Jr. was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, having weapons while under disability, failure to comply with order of police officer, and attempted murder.
$100K bond set for man accused of shooting 2 girls in Shaker Heights
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Monday morning to injuring two 14-year-old girls in a drive-by shooting. Lonnel Terry was indicted on the charges of felonious assault and other gun related charges. Shaker Heights police said...
Saudi Arabian man living in Cleveland Heights indicted on weapons charges
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Saudi Arabian man, living in Cleveland Heights, was indicted by a federal grand jury with one count of smuggling goods from the United States. Cleveland FBI agents said Abdulrahman Zalah, 30, attempted to export more than 50 automatic and semi-automatic rifle barrels from the United States since April 2022.
No charges will be filed in Parma Amber Alert, police say
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma police announced Monday there will be no charges filed in connection with the Amber Alert incident from Saturday, Dec. 17. According to a Parma police, due to the “female’s lack of cooperation, we don’t have much to go on.”. Police issued an...
Elyria man runs across 6 lanes of traffic in attempt to flee police
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police said a wanted man ran across six lanes of traffic while attempting to flee officers early Monday morning. The incident began when officers arrived at a residence on Yorktown Lane around 12:30 a.m. to return a purse that had been stolen. Police said officers...
Cleveland police cruiser crash on East 9th Street
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland police cruiser got into a car accident early Monday while responding to a car fire on the Innerbelt Bridge, police say. Police say the officer was struck by another car at East 9th Street and Carnegie Avenue around 1:30 a.m. The driver and the...
42-year-old man found shot to death inside Akron home, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 42-year-old man was found murdered in a home in Akron Sunday afternoon, according to Akron police Lt. Michael Miller. Police arrived to a home located in the 2300 block of 29th Street SW at around 3:25 p.m. on Dec. 18 for a welfare check, according to a department press release.
Akron family fights to keep a convicted killer locked up
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An emotional plea from the loved ones of a local woman murdered more than 20 years ago by a man she trusted, brought into her family and gave a second chance in life. The family and friends of Lilius Landrum of Akron say they are still...
Duo steal $10,000 worth of tools from Cleveland construction site, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men are accused of breaking into a Cleveland construction site and stealing $10,000 worth of tools, police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspects. The duo broke into the construction site in the 5500 block of Detroit Avenue at 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 15,...
Male shot and killed in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in a car in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood Friday, according to EMS. The shooting happened on East 149th Street just North of St Clair Avenue around 445pm. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner idefentfited the victim as Deandre Woods. There...
3 hospitalized, firefighter hurt following house fire in Lorain County, officials say
SHEFFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Three people and a firefighter were injured Saturday morning during a house fire in Sheffield Village, according to Chief Scott Gilles. First responders arrived at the Dec. 17 fire at around 9:28 a.m. at a home in the 5200 block of Kevin Street, according to a department press release.
AMBER ALERT: 1-year-old boy kidnapped from Parma found safe, officials say
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Amber Alert for a 1-year-old boy kidnapped by his father at gunpoint Saturday afternoon in Parma has been canceled. Jaden Snowden-Ferguson was last seen at 12:20 p.m. on Dec. 17, officials say. Officials confirmed Jaden was found safe at 3:15 p.m. in Cleveland. Officials also...
Rescue safety training at North Royalton Elementary School
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The North Royalton police and fire departments will be conducting rescue training at the North Royalton Elementary School on Monday and Tuesday. Officials say the training will simulate a mass casualty event and will involve emergency driving, flashing lights, sirens, loud noises, and shouting. The...
Oakwood Village Police arrest man who admits stealing Salvation Army donations
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Oakwood Village man was caught on camera stealing a Salvation Army donation kettle bell, hundreds of dollars from Sam’s club Thursday morning. “The money is given out to the needy to people that need it to get their holiday through”. Detective Ed Thyret with...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Yes, he still very much is a mean one. The Grinch, that is. Authorities in Stark and Summit counties joined forces ahead of the weekend to spread Christmas cheer and jolly laughter. Their attempt at a humor included a play-by-play of the “investigation” to locate...
68-year-old Glenwillow man missing after leaving nursing home
SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - 68-year-old Keith Wright walked away from a nursing home facility Sunday at 1 p.m. and has not returned, police say. Wright went missing at the Stratford Care Rehabilitation and Assisted Living located at 7000 Cochran Rd. Police say Wright is 5-foot 7-inches, weighs 205 pounds, and...
63-year-old woman dies in Mentor residential fire
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Mentor Fire Department, a 63-year-old woman died in a residential fire early Sunday morning. Firefighters arrived at Mentor Avenue around 2 a.m. to find heavy black smoke in a home. Firefighters say they performed an aggressive fire attack and primary search. Fire crews...
Chardon firefighters battle fire at apartment complex
CHARDON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Chardon Fire Department battled a fire at the Char Mills Apartments Sunday morning. Firefighters arrived at Char Mills Apartments located at 127 Wilson Mills Rd. around 9:25 a.m. to find heavy fire coming from an apartment room. Two occupants of the apartment and their dog...
How is he still alive? Ohio troopers release impaired driver statistics for 2022 (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) released dash camera video of a driver who nearly killed himself in September, as a way to highlight the dangers of impaired driving. The video from Mahoning County shows an SUV all over the road, then off the road nearly clipping...
Car plows through 2 homes in North Ridgeville
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A car plowed through two homes in North Ridgeville Friday afternoon. 19 News crews caught the aftermath of the crash, which happened in the 6800 block of Independence Boulevard. Officials confirmed nobody was hurt in the crash. 19 News have crews on scene and are learning...
