URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – One Central Illinois band room needs a tune-up. To get there, they are asking for some major donations. Urbana High School’s band has raised $75,000 in less than two months, but that’s not enough to meet their goal. For a 50-year-old band room that used to be an old locker room, the […]

URBANA, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO