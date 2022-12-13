Read full article on original website
Assumption man related to ‘Silent Night’ composer
ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s hard to imagine Christmastime without singing catchy carols to make our spirits bright. But did you know Assumption has a connection to one of the most famous carols of all time? History of ‘Silent Night’ On Christmas Eve, 1818 in Oberndorf, Austria, Franz Xaver Gruber discovered his organ to be […]
Urbana High School band raising money for new band room
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – One Central Illinois band room needs a tune-up. To get there, they are asking for some major donations. Urbana High School’s band has raised $75,000 in less than two months, but that’s not enough to meet their goal. For a 50-year-old band room that used to be an old locker room, the […]
Urbana girl’s basketball team host gift-wrapping fundraiser
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – The Urbana High School girl’s basketball team is taking a day away from the court to help the community this holiday season. The team hosted a gift-wrapping fundraiser at the school today. Anyone who showed up was asked to bring a donation, and the players wrapped and decorated the gifts. Head […]
Mansfield hosts first Christmas tree lighting
MANFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The Village of Mansfield had its first Christmas tree lighting on Sunday. Despite the cold temperatures, neighbors stood in line to see it light up while a group of people sang carols during the lighting. For Heather Hendren, the Christmas tree symbolizes a legacy in her family. “I just love Christmas […]
Kansas FFA holds Operation Secret Santa
KANSAS, Ill. (WCIA) Operation Secret Santa happened on Friday for the Kansas School District. The Kansas FFA Chapter performed the event. They are able to give every student from pre-school to 6th grade a present that is on their Christmas list. They even get Santa Claus to come and hand out gifts. The FFA chapter […]
Santa trades sleigh for helicopter ahead of Decatur appearance
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Park District is welcoming Santa to town this weekend for a special appearance a week before Christmas. Except he won’t be arriving in his sleigh. He’s trading in his reindeer-powered sleigh for a diesel engine, human-piloted helicopter. The Park District will be flying Santa to four parks in its […]
More than $50,000 worth of toys given back to Toys for Tots in Urbana
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Two days after thieves stole 90% of the Christmas gifts donated to Toys for Tots, the community replaced them and then some. More than $50,000 worth of toys were given back to Toys for Tots at a Walmart in Urbana on Sunday. The same trailer that was found nearly emptied was full […]
City of Urbana awards new poet laureate for 2023
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Congratulations are in order for City of Urbana’s newest Poet Laureate. Ja Nelle Davenport-Pleasure became the third person in the city’s history to receive the award. It allows poets to compose poems for special events and occasions. Davenport-Pleasure said she wants to create change by using her words and inspire other poets […]
Transitions Care teaming up with Evergreen Place Assisted Living
At Evergreen Place we educate seniors and their decision makers on next steps when living at home alone is not safe. Assisted living is a great option that allows our residents to keep their independence, but be in a safe environment with nursing care on site 24 hours a day.
Google’s surprising top searches for Central Illinois in 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Are mochi squishies, blue heeler-corgi mixes, and creme brûlée symbols of Central Illinois? According to Google searches this year, they should be. Google released the top trends searched by metro areas and regions, allowing users to see their local top trends. For Central Illinois, our results can be found within the […]
“Up on the Housetop” roof giveaway with DECA Improvements
DECA Improvements specializes in roof replacements, remodels, gutters & windows, construction, concrete pours, painting, power washing, and more. It's a full service construction and improvement business that can serve people in a variety of ways,. DECA is locally owned and operated + offers many more services that most companies...
Thieves steal from Toys for Tots trailer, ‘they knew what this was’
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign area Toys for Tots director was shocked and saddened Friday morning to discover thieves had stolen hundreds of toys and bikes from his trailer, all of which had been donated by the community. “Scumbags took Toys for Tots boxes. They took bikes,” Caesar Perez said. “They knew what this […]
Fire department, Red Cross see increase in fires in Illinois
The National Fire Protection District says the top leading causes of fires are heating, electrical and cooking, which is why Andy Stewart with the Urbana Fire Department wants to remind people how to prevent fires from happening.
WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Searching for Consistency
WCIA — In episode 165 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod, Andy Olson and Brice Bement talk the Illini’s 68-47 win over Alabama A&M. They go over what went right, what was very wrong to begin the second half, and why Illinois still wasn’t happy after a 21-point win. Listen: https://anchor.fm/wcia-3-sports/episodes/Searching-for-Consistency-e1sdisr
Illini defensive lineman Johnny Newton ready to play back home
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — We’re a few weeks away from the ReliaQuest Bowl where Illinois football will take on Mississippi State in Tampa, Florida. For defensive lineman Johnny Newton, playing in the bowl game wasn’t a question. While it’s up in the air if the lineman will go to the NFL or return to Illinois next […]
Underwood says Illini brought effort at practice after loss to Penn State
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — After a loss at home to Penn State last weekend, Illinois men’s basketball head coach Brad Underwood got on his team for their effort and lack of leadership, calling out Terrence Shannon Jr. Terrence did go on social media to say that he respects his head coach for wanting him to succeed. […]
Decatur man arrested in deadly U.S. 36 hit-and-run
LONG CREEK, Ill. (WCIA) — A 61-year-old Decatur man has been arrested and charged in connection to a deadly hit-and-run incident that happened on U.S. Route 36 earlier this week. Carry Floyd is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving a death, a Class 1 felony. He was arrested by agents of the […]
Man accused of arson, burglary in connection to Champaign crime spree
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — We are learning new information all in connection to a Wednesday morning crime spree in Champaign. We now know Tyler Faulkner, a 33-year-old, is connected to it. It involves his home, his father’s restaurant and more. The first crime scene was jarring with police in front of the Original Pancake House […]
From player to coordinator, Henry to take another step under Bielema
WCIA — In the midst of saying goodbye to two of the stalwarts of the Illini defense on Saturday, Illinois head coach Bret Bielema confirmed defensive backs coach Aaron Henry is being promoted to defensive coordinator. Henry played for Bielema at Wisconsin, and was a graduate assistant for two years on his staff at Arkansas. […]
Shannon after frustrating game: ‘We’re good’
WCIA — Just looking at the final score, it looks like Illinois took care of business against Alabama A&M on Saturday night. But the vibe after the game made it seem like the Illini were on the losing end, instead of picking up another win 68-47. Illinois did struggle in some aspects against the Bulldogs, […]
