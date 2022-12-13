Read full article on original website
Related
Man shot, killed outside Hazlehurst pool hall
HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WJTV) – One man is dead, and another is behind bars following a deadly shooting outside a Hazlehurst pool hall on Saturday, December 17. Police Chief Derrick Cubit said the shooting happened just before 12:00 a.m. outside of Tootsie’s Spot Pool Hall at 513 Monticello Street. He said Joaquin Miller, 43, had been […]
Mississippi man charged with attempted capital murder of officer; deputy wounded in incident
A Mississippi man is being charged with two counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer after he reportedly shot and wounded a deputy from Lamar County in a police chase. Troy Prenell Johnson, 22, of Lamar County, was taken into custody in the 600 block of Burnt Bridge...
WLBT
Lamar County deputy shot while following car burglary lead in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting after a Lamar County deputy was shot in Hattiesburg. According to MBI, A Lamar County deputy was in the area of 2460 Old Highway 24 in Hattiesburg following a lead on a car burglary Friday night around 10:30 p.m. When the deputy left his vehicle, a subject shot him in the back.
Lamar County deputy shot in back, suspect arrested
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Lamar County deputy is expected to make a full recovery after he was allegedly shot by an auto burglary suspect on Friday, December 16. Sheriff Danny Rigel said deputies were searching for an auto burglary suspect in the 600 block of Burnt Bridge Road around 9:45 p.m. when the […]
WAPT
Officer-involved shooting ends in deputy hospitalized, suspect in custody
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Lamar County. According to MBI, a Lamar County deputy responded to an auto burglary around 10:30 p.m. on Friday in Hattiesburg. Officials said the deputy exited his vehicle and the suspect shot the deputy in the back. The identity...
Mississippi teen pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2020 shooting that left one dead, one seriously injured
A Mississippi teen will spend 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to a 2020 shooting that killed one woman and injured another person. Tucker Morris — who was 16 at the time of the shooting — pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced 20 years in prison, with six years suspended. He will spend 14 years in prison.
theadvocate.com
Feds say member of JayDaYoungan gang in Bogalusa indicted on gun charge
A Bogalusa man identified by federal officials as a member of the late rapper JayDaYoungan’s gang has been indicted on gun charges, according to the U.S. Attorney's office. A federal complaint said agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were conducting surveillance on Frenchmen Street in New Orleans on Dec. 6 when they found Jerome Shaquille Wilson, 25, of Bogalusa driving with a passenger they believed to be dealing narcotics.
Man sentenced for 2020 McComb manslaughter
MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – A man pled guilty for his involvement in connection to the death of LaQusha Brochelle Martin on May 30, 2020. On December 13, 2022, Tucker Morris pled guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced 20 years in prison, with six years suspended. He will spend 14 years in prison. According to the […]
WLBT
5 arrested after guns, ski masks, marijuana found during Pike Co. traffic stop
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A traffic stop ended in five arrests after police found ski masks, marijuana, guns and over $700 in cash. According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, the traffic stop was initiated around 8 p.m. Sunday night after reports of a dark Dodge Charger driving back and forth in the area.
Mississippi court upholds murder conviction in shooting death of Brookhaven chef
An appeal in the murder conviction of a Brookhaven man has been denied by the Mississippi Court of Appeals. The court issued a decision Tuesday, Dec. 13, in the case of Jesse Scott Smith v. State of Mississippi. Smith was charged with first-degree murder in the 2018 shooting death of...
Missing person in Hammond is unsolved murder case in Covington
A case that began as a missing person report in one city turned into an unsolved murder investigation in another.
Mississippi sheriff: Louisiana woman dies in Natchez home under suspicious circumstances
A Louisiana woman has died in a Natchez home under suspicious circumstances. Deputies with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office were called to 19 U.S. 84, No. 1, for a stand by with AMR paramedics. When deputies arrived, paramedics were performing CPR on Crystal Smith Newman of Clayton, 30, according...
Mississippi sheriff drug operation nets 7 arrests, seizure of drugs and weapons
Seven people were arrested during a Project Safe Neighborhood detail by the Lamara County Sheriff’s Office Thursday night. Seven people were arrested in the operation. They were Davion Carter, Wayne Taylor, Lajuan Weathersby, Dawon Hinton, Dashaud Wheeler, Daniel Strickland, and Kadarius Fells. Seven firearms were also seized— one being...
WLBT
Woman who purchased Metrocenter arrested for defaulting on restitution in 2013 conviction
ADAMS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Adams County Sheriff’s office has arrested the woman who purchased the interior part of the Metrocenter Mall. Deputies arrested Emily Seiferth-Sanders, 64, Tuesday at a family member’s home. She was picked up on a warrant out of Jefferson County connected to a false pretense conviction in a 2013 business scheme.
Dismembered Body of Man Found Stuffed in Toolbox Identified
The Pearl River County Coroner confirmed that Seth Colter Odom had died from a gunshot wound and had been dead for a week.
mageenews.com
5-Legged Calf!
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. I enjoy pictures and info people send me! My friend Jeff Jennings shared the picture of a 5 legged calf born at his farm this past week.
iheart.com
Closures Announced Due To Wednesday's Severe Weather Threat
A number of area schools have announced closures due to the severe weather threat on Wednesday. East Baton Rouge schools and sites will be closed with midterm exams to be rescheduled. Schools in Central, Zachary, Livingston Parish and West Feliciana Parish will also be closed.
wbrz.com
Man booked for murder, kidnapping after bodies found 'burned beyond recognition' in downtown Covington
COVINGTON - Police arrested a man Monday suspected of killing two people whose bodies were found badly burned behind a business in downtown Covington. The Covington Police Department said the victims were burned "beyond recognition" when they were discovered behind Dependable Glass Works in Covington's downtown district around 7 a.m. Monday.
mageenews.com
Sears Hometown Stores File for Bankruptcy Protection
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Sears Hometown stores just filed for bankruptcy amid what the company calls a “rapid downward spiral. Roughly 100 Sears Hometown...
Comments / 4