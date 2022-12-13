ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, MS

WJTV 12

Man shot, killed outside Hazlehurst pool hall

HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WJTV) – One man is dead, and another is behind bars following a deadly shooting outside a Hazlehurst pool hall on Saturday, December 17. Police Chief Derrick Cubit said the shooting happened just before 12:00 a.m. outside of Tootsie’s Spot Pool Hall at 513 Monticello Street. He said Joaquin Miller, 43, had been […]
HAZLEHURST, MS
WLBT

Lamar County deputy shot while following car burglary lead in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting after a Lamar County deputy was shot in Hattiesburg. According to MBI, A Lamar County deputy was in the area of 2460 Old Highway 24 in Hattiesburg following a lead on a car burglary Friday night around 10:30 p.m. When the deputy left his vehicle, a subject shot him in the back.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Lamar County deputy shot in back, suspect arrested

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Lamar County deputy is expected to make a full recovery after he was allegedly shot by an auto burglary suspect on Friday, December 16. Sheriff Danny Rigel said deputies were searching for an auto burglary suspect in the 600 block of Burnt Bridge Road around 9:45 p.m. when the […]
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
theadvocate.com

Feds say member of JayDaYoungan gang in Bogalusa indicted on gun charge

A Bogalusa man identified by federal officials as a member of the late rapper JayDaYoungan’s gang has been indicted on gun charges, according to the U.S. Attorney's office. A federal complaint said agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were conducting surveillance on Frenchmen Street in New Orleans on Dec. 6 when they found Jerome Shaquille Wilson, 25, of Bogalusa driving with a passenger they believed to be dealing narcotics.
BOGALUSA, LA
WJTV 12

Man sentenced for 2020 McComb manslaughter

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – A man pled guilty for his involvement in connection to the death of LaQusha Brochelle Martin on May 30, 2020. On December 13, 2022, Tucker Morris pled guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced 20 years in prison, with six years suspended. He will spend 14 years in prison. According to the […]
MCCOMB, MS
mageenews.com

5-Legged Calf!

I enjoy pictures and info people send me! My friend Jeff Jennings shared the picture of a 5 legged calf born at his farm this past week.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
iheart.com

Closures Announced Due To Wednesday's Severe Weather Threat

A number of area schools have announced closures due to the severe weather threat on Wednesday. East Baton Rouge schools and sites will be closed with midterm exams to be rescheduled. Schools in Central, Zachary, Livingston Parish and West Feliciana Parish will also be closed.
BATON ROUGE, LA
mageenews.com

Sears Hometown Stores File for Bankruptcy Protection

Sears Hometown stores just filed for bankruptcy amid what the company calls a "rapid downward spiral. Roughly 100 Sears Hometown...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

