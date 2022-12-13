Read full article on original website
13abc.com
Three former Toledo City Council members convicted in corruption scandal
TOLEDO, Ohio - Three of the four former Toledo City Council members accused of accepting bribes in exchange for votes pleaded guilty to criminal charges against them. Tyrone Riley, Yvonne Harper, and Larry Sykes changed their pleas on bribery and extortion charges to guilty on Friday. Former Councilwoman Yvonne Harper...
Michigan Democrats want to steal my rights so they can reward their union buddies
Michigan Democrats want to end right-to-work and force me to join a union. That's so Gov. Whitmer and her Democrat allies can reward their union buddies.
toledocitypaper.com
U.S. EPA TELLS OHIO ITS FACTORY FARM PERMITS ARE ILLEGAL
After 18 years of citizen complaints, appeals and lawsuits, a rural Wood County couple has finally won their fight to prove Ohio’s system of permitting factory “farms” is unlawful. Larry and Vickie Askins, members of Lake Erie Advocates, celebrated their hard-won victory after getting the news November...
13abc.com
Local doctor warns residents of tripledemic in our region
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Cases of COVID-19, the flu, and RSV are all going up across the country. So what can you do to try to lower your chances of getting sick? We spoke with a local doctor about the tripledemic and its impact here at home. Dr. Brian Kaminski...
13abc.com
Feel Good Friday: An Advent Challenge
SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Leaders at Sylvania Area Family Services (SAFS) recently had an “a-ha” moment, spurring a creative, new way to help neighbors in need this holiday season. SAFS Community Outreach Coordinator, Mary Helen Darah, said happened while she was at a store. “It just hit me,...
13abc.com
The not-so-happy holidays: Getting through the season with a sick or disabled loved one
ARCHBOLD, Ohio (WTVG) - For many people, the holidays are a joyful time of year, but for families dealing with a sick, disabled, or even dying loved one, this season can be difficult to get through. Community Health Professionals (CHP) in Archbold offers plenty of services that could really help...
13abc.com
18-year-old charged with murder in death of TSA alumnus
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An 18-year-old was arrested Thursday and is facing murder charges in connection with the shooting death of a TSA alumnus on July 29. According to TPD, 18-year-old Cedrick Belmon was arrested on Dec. 15 and was booked into the Lucas County Jail. On July 29, Dominick...
13abc.com
Local family donates $4,000 worth of women’s pajamas to Cherry Street Mission Ministries after credit card fraud
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - What would you do if $4,000 worth of women’s pajamas showed up at your doorstep?. That was a reality for one local family after someone hacked their Kohl’s credit card, but they turned the mishap into something good. A few weeks ago, the Hettericks...
13abc.com
TPD arrests three in connection with the kidnapping of two Toledo juveniles
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police arrested and charged three people on Monday in connection to the kidnapping of two Toledo juveniles. On Dec. 13, TPD brought in Carrissa Eames, Crystal Laforge-Yingling and Corbin Gingrich for questioning and afterwards, arrested and charged all three with obstruction of justice. According to...
13abc.com
Local studio offers a colorful way to unleash your inner artist
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As the seasons change, we’re all looking for some indoor entertainment. There is a great place to channel your inner artist and have fun at the same time and it’s a very colorful business. “Spin and Splat is a do-it-yourself interactive art studio where...
CrimeStoppers
LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons below. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call 419-229-STOP (7867).
wlen.com
Man Killed on Ohio Turnpike Near Perrysburg
Perrysburg, OH – One driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash on the Ohio Turnpike today. The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported Wednesday that the crash occurred early this morning, at about 12:54 AM. The collision happened on the Ohio Turnpike, westbound, near MP67.7 in Wood County’s Perrysburg Township....
13abc.com
TPD: Speedway employee hospitalized in stabbing
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect accused of stabbing a woman at a Toledo gas station Wednesday night. Police at the scene say an employee at the Speedway gas station near the intersection of Jackman and Sylvania got into an altercation inside the store with someone she knew. The two got into a fight outside of the store when the suspect allegedly stabbed the employee and fled the scene.
13abc.com
Man pleads guilty to fatal stabbing
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a fatal stabbing. According to court documents, Dennis Robinson pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence. In September, Robinson was indicted on murder and felonious assault charges in relation to the stabbing death of Terry Austin, 44. The...
13abc.com
DPD: Teen jumps into Maumee River to evade police
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - Defiance Police took a 16-year-old into custody after officers say they evaded police and jumped into the Maumee River following a car crash. According to the Defiance Police Department, the teenager crashed a car on E. River Drive, east of Carpenter Road in Defiance, Wednesday morning around 9:30 a.m.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: D’Wan Sims missing for 28 years after disappearing from Livonia mall at 4 years old -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 4-year-old D’Wan Sims was reported missing from Wonderland Mall in Livonia 28 years ago. It has been 28 years since D’Wan Sims, 4, was...
MetroTimes
A Detroit home that once belonged to Aretha Franklin is for sale — let’s take a look
A home that once belonged to the Queen of Soul is back on the market. Located at 18261 Hamilton Rd., the Palmer Woods six-bedroom home sits on the course of the Detroit Golf Club. The home features a formal dining room, library, and a solarium that overlooks the golf course int he backyard.
13abc.com
Bodies of missing Toledo teens identified
A few flakes and a chilly breeze through the weekend, though we're eyeing a colder, snowier system late next week. Dan Smith explains.
Sheriff’s deputy killed in 2-vehicle crash near Circleville in Central Ohio
PICKAWAY COUNTY — A Wyandot County Sheriff’s deputy was killed and three other people were injured Thursday morning in a two-vehicle crash that occurred near Circleville as the deputy was transporting an inmate for a court hearing. >> Court puts stop to Columbus City Council’s new gun ordinances...
Cocaine found in car’s secret compartment during Ohio traffic stop
The Ohio State Highway Patrol seized 11 pounds of cocaine at a traffic stop in Ottawa County.
