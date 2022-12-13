Read full article on original website
Related
5 NFL draft prospects who could end up in a Bears uniform
CHICAGO — Well Bears fans, it’s about that time of year again. The time where we collectively lounge back in our recliners (or on our sofas) and let our minds drift toward the future. ‘I wonder who the Bears are going to take this year in the draft?‘ Thinks Jeff in Bucktown as he relaxes […]
CBS Sports
Browns vs. Ravens score, takeaways: Cleveland knocks Baltimore out of first place in AFC North
In a sloppy, grungy, mistake-filled Saturday night affair, the Cleveland Browns defeated the division rival Baltimore Ravens, 13-3. Cleveland was gifted numerous opportunities to take and extend its lead thanks to errors on the part of Baltimore, and mostly did not take advantage of them. Had the Ravens been able to capitalize on their own chances with any degree of consistency, they likely would have won. Alas, that's not how things went down.
New York Giants Mailbag: Daniel Jones, Kenny Golladay, Saquon Barkley, and More
Let's open up the Giants mailbag and see what's on people's minds this week.
CBS Sports
Cowboys vs. Jaguars score: Trevor Lawrence outduels Dak Prescott, Jacksonville walks off with pick-6 in OT
Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins sealed the win with his second interception of the game. The Dallas Cowboys appeared to be on the verge of accomplishing something they hadn't done in 15 years: make the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. However, the Jacksonville Jaguars forced the Cowboys to wait at least another week thanks to their 40-34 overtime win. The Jaguars trailed 27-10, before finishing the game on a 30-7 run.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: Isn't playing Sunday
Head coach Zac Taylor said Friday that Hendrickson (wrist) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports. As expected, Hendrickson is now slated to miss his first contest of the 2022-23 campaign as a result of the fractured wrist he suffered last weekend versus the Browns. Per Jay Morrison of The Athletic, Hendrickson won't be placed on injured reserve, meaning his next opportunity to take the field now comes Week 16 against the Patriots. Joseph Ossai is now anticipated to fill Hendrickson's vacated starting defensive end spot, while both Cameron Sample and Jeff Gunter are candidates to receive rotational snaps behind Ossai and Sam Hubbard.
Eagles news: Nick Sirianni keeps impressing, Odell Beckham Jr. now wanted
History has a way of repeating itself. Once upon a time, many, many moons ago, the Philadelphia Eagles were looking to change course. Chip Kelly was out. Doug Pederson replaced him, and a man who Philly was criticized for hiring led the Birds to a Super Bowl win in his second season… Then, he was replaced. Just five years and six days after hiring Doug, Philly was introducing his replacement, a young man by the name of Nick Sirianni.
CBS Sports
Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux: Monster performance in primetime
Thibodeaux racked up 12 tackles (nine solo), including a sack and three tackles for loss, and returned a fumble he forced himself for a touchdown in the Giants' 20-12 win over the Commanders in Week 15. Thibodeaux has drawn rave reviews by New York's coaching staff for his work this...
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Gets back on track
Etienne rushed the ball 19 times for 103 yards in Sunday's 40-34 win over the Cowboys. He added two receptions on three targets for 24 yards. Etienne entered the game having recorded only 98 total yards across his last two games, potentially bothered by a foot injury. Things got off to a poor start in Sunday's win over Dallas, as he lost a fumble on his fourth touch of the game. However, he put together a solid performance from there, highlighted by rushes of 16 and 15 yards as well a 13-yard reception. The end result was Etienne's fourth performance with over 100 rushing yards this season and his second-highest total yards from scrimmage mark of the campaign. It's worth noting that he briefly left the game late in the fourth quarter due to an ankle injury, but he was able to retake the field.
CBS Sports
Ron Rivera on controversial ending of Commanders vs. Giants game: 'Don't ask me about the refereeing'
On Sunday night, the Washington Commanders lost to the New York Giants, 20-12. They had a chance to tie the game toward the end of the fourth quarter, but a series of plays prevented that from happening. Let's take a look. First, on third-and-goal from New York's 1-yard line, Washington...
Updated NFL playoff picture after Giants beat Commanders: Eagles near division title, Jets fading, Chiefs clinch
The NFC East is all but settled. The Philadelphia Eagles are one win away from claiming the division title following Sunday’s 25-20 victory over the Chicago Bears. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. That win, when combined with the Dallas Cowboys’ 40-34 overtime loss to the Jacksonville...
CBS Sports
Lions' Michael Badgley: Three more field-goal attempts
Badgley converted two of three field-goal attempts and two of two PATs during Sunday's 20-17 win over the Jets. In three games since the Detroit offense has returned to full health, Badgley has racked up 10 field-goal attempts and 10 PATs, putting him up with the top producers at his position. Badgley has made eight of those field goals while only missing from beyond 40 yards (including one from 54 yards out Sunday). With Sunday technically marking a down day for the Lions offense against a tough Jets defense, Badgley seems positioned as a high-floor fantasy option entering a Week 16 matchup with Carolina.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Jawaan Taylor: Returns versus Dallas
Taylor (hamstring) returned during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Cowboys, John Shipley of SI.com reports. Taylor was temporarily forced out with a hamstring injury. His ability to return comes at a crucial point for Jacksonville, as starting left tackle Cam Robinson is now questionable to return with a knee injury, according to Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Mike Edwards: Suiting up Sunday
Edwards (hamstring) is active for Sunday's Week 15 clash against the Bengals, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports. Edwards will therefore make his return from a two-game absence after managing to close out the week with back-to-back full practices. The talented safety's return coincides with that of position mate Antoine Winfield (ankle), meaning the Buccaneers will have the back end of their defense intact against the Bengals' dangerous air attack.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Prolific in historic win
Jefferson caught 12 of 16 targets for 123 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 39-36 overtime win over the Colts. Jefferson stayed down after a second-quarter catch attempt but walked off the field under his own power, per Kevin Seifert of ESPN, and soon returned to the game after being checked out for a chest injury. The Vikings failed in every phase of the game en route to a 33-0 halftime deficit, but Jefferson contributed to their historic comeback with an eight-yard touchdown catch early in the fourth quarter. He went into the blue medical tent later in the fourth to be evaluated for a concussion but returned again and went on to notch his ninth 100-yard performance of the season. Jefferson needs 10 yards in Week 16 against the Giants to break Randy Moss's single-season Vikings record.
CBS Sports
Eagles' DeVonta Smith: Over 100 yards in Week 15 win
Smith caught five of eight targets for 126 yards in Sunday's 25-20 win over the Bears. Smith's 45-yard reception in the second quarter set up a field goal, and he added a 38-yard catch in the two-minute drill to go over the 100-yard mark in the first half. A.J. Brown took over after halftime and finished with a team-leading 181 receiving yards, as the pair of productive wideouts accounted for 307 of Jalen Hurts' 315 passing yards. After topping 100 receiving yards only thrice in his first 28 NFL games, Smith has done so in two of the past three. The 2021 first-round pick is blossoming into a force to be reckoned with heading into a Week 16 trip to Dallas.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Sam Hubbard: Exits against Tampa Bay
Hubbard is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Buccaneers with a left calf injury. Hubbard limped off late during the first half, though it's unclear when or how this injury first arose. With fellow starting defensive Trey Hendrickson already inactive with a broken wrist, the Bengals will be without their top two pass rushers for the remainder of the game. With Hubbard currently sidelined, Cameron Sample, Joseph Ossai and Jeff Gunter will all have to take on bigger roles Sunday.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Raheem Mostert: Season-best yardage total in loss
Mostert rushed 17 times for 136 yards, secured one of two targets for 20 yards and returned one kickoff for 28 yards in the Dolphins' 32-29 loss to the Bills on Saturday night. Nearly half of the veteran running back's rushing production came on a 67-yard run late in the...
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Cam Robinson: Carted off Sunday
Robinson is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cowboys with a knee injury, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports. Robinson had to be carted off after going down with a knee injury during the second half. Starting right tackle Jawaan Taylor was also temporarily forced out with a hamstring injury before returning in the fourth quarter, according to John Shipley of SI.com. Therefore, either Blake Hance or Walker Little will likely step in at left tackle for the time being.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Calais Campbell: Suffers knee injury Saturday
Campbell suffered a knee injury during Saturday's 13-3 loss to the Browns, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. Campbell recorded three total tackles (one solo) before suffering the knee injury in the second half. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but the veteran defensive lineman will presumably undergo testing, and more information should be available in the coming days.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Early Week 16 Waiver Wire: Jonathan Taylor's injury pushes Zack Moss into relevance
We're going to be watching plenty of injuries coming out of Week 15, but the most important of them might be the ankle injury that forced Jonathan Taylor out of Saturday's game against the Vikings after just one touch. It was a brutal bit of bad luck for Fantasy players relying on Taylor in the Fantasy playoffs, but it also potentially creates an opportunity for two viable Fantasy running backs to emerge on waivers ahead of Week 16.
Comments / 0