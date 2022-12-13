ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisa Rinna Addresses Her Future On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

By Allisun
 5 days ago
To say Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently a dumpster fire is both fair and accurate. Season 12 was so bad, many viewers have vowed never to watch again if certain people return to the main cast.

Along with Erika Jayne , longtime shit-stirrer Lisa Rinna has been placed on the chopping block by fans, but should she be nervous about losing her Bravo paycheck? Apparently she’s leaving it up to the Lord, who probably wants absolutely nothing to do with this narrative. RHOBH has been put on pause and it’s not a good thing. After a chaotic season filled with story lines that had no resolution and accusations that were never addressed, the network has briefly stopped production until viewers forget what happened they can get their ducks in a row. It seems everyone except Harry Hamlin needs Rinna off of their screens and she’s leaving it in God’s hands now.

According to E! News , after wrapping up on her most difficult season to date, Lisa said “We’re just gonna see what happens, whatever God has in store for us.” I don’t know about God, but Kathy Hilton said she’s not showing up again if Lisa’s lips are still moving and it’s unknown if the Lord or Kathy holds more influence over Bravo.

RELATED:Lisa Rinna Admits It’s “Hard To Continue On” After Her Mom Lois Rinna’s Death

After Lisa claimed Kathy had a full mental breakdown in Aspen and insulted Crystal Kung Minkoff , Sutton Stracke , Dorit Kemsley , Kyle Richards , and a DJ who may or may not exist, Lisa and Kathy have been at odds . In Kathy’s defense, she isn’t the only one who wants Rinna knocked off the cast, a good portion of North America does as well.

Lisa also has a new title, “ Biggest Bully in Hollywood ”, which was given to her during the Season 12 reunion . That said, Lisa kind of has to be a bully because it’s the only content she seems to give. After the drama-filled episodes, Andy Cohen announced RHOBH will not film again until January 2023. Lisa shared, “I think that it was needed after that. It was a very intense season. And I think that they’re smart over there at Bravo.”

We see you trying to kiss up to Big Daddy Bravo, Rinna . The question is, will the “pause” soften the fans and welcome the cast back with open arms – or is this the beginning of a low-ratings nightmare for one of the network’s most important franchises?

TELL US- DO YOU WANT LISA RINNA BACK? WILL YOU WATCH IF LISA RETURNS? SHOULD LISA START SHARING MORE OF HER PERSONAL LIFE ON THE SHOW?

[Photo Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for National Geographic]

The post Lisa Rinna Addresses Her Future On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 29

Darlene Rosario
5d ago

INMO, Remove Renna from the show. I am a long time fan of the Housewives show (s). I will never want her back. She needs thorough counseling for her actions. She is evil and hateful to her cast members. She has zero remorse for her hatefulness towards Kathy. I understand drama, outburst behavior, some lying that they do on the show. But, Renna is the the ultmate worse person on that show. She was a fan of mine until her real true self exploded and continued to destry Kathy, Kyle and anyone she feels she can destroy without feelings. The narcissist must go. I truely will not watch the show anymore with this hateful person. Is Erica Jayne mean? Yes, and I believe she was co-conspirator with Renna. So, Erica must at least stay out a season for that. At least we know from the beginning Erica Jane s behavior. But I believe she went too far with Renna. Renna should not come back. And Erica, you should not only seek good counselling but follow through with the advice of your behavior.

Reply(2)
10
Donna Gosselin
5d ago

Rinna is a bully! So is Erica! Neither one should be on the show any longer. I'm surprised BRAVO hasn't fired both of them already.

Reply(1)
12
Robin Smith
5d ago

I will not watch if Rinna is still on. Her behavior is disgusting.

Reply
14
