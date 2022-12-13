ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Survivor 43’ finale spotlight: Owen Knight is safe bet to make final 3, but least likely to win

By John Benutty
 5 days ago
If you’re taking bets on which of the final five on “ Survivor 43” is going to make it to the three chairs at the final tribal council, your safest bet is Owen Knight . And yet if you’re betting on who is the most likely to actually win, put him at the bottom of your list. Left out from the majority in many post-merge votes and without much agency to make decisions, Owen has been the string-along goat of the season. Still, we think he’s locked and loaded to make it to the end. Below, we take a look at why he we don’t think he’ll win in our “Survivor 43” finale spotlight.

As it stands in the final five, Owen is strongly aligned to Mike Gabler and loosely aligned to Jesse Lopez . Gabler is a safe bet for Owen to go to the end with, but after his big move against Cody Assenmacher , Jesse is not. In a final three situation, Owen will want to avoid sitting next to Jesse, but that would require sitting next to Cassidy Clark or Karla Cruz Godoy instead, two players who he’s been targeting for weeks alongside recent jurors Sami Layadi and Noelle Lambert . Though Cassidy and Karla’s status as a strong duo has been neutralized by Jesse, Owen and Gabler, the fact that they escaped elimination when everyone was against them is a stronger story to tell the jury than Owen will have to tell.

Owen’s post-merge journey has been defined largely by his being left out of decisions and not informed of the majority vote. Owen was blindsided by the Dwight Moore vote and the Noelle vote. In the James Jones vote, Owen’s vote was stolen from him in a plan he was a part of that involved letting James buy into the idea that everyone was against Owen. Overall, the narrative that persists for Owen is that he’s been a tool, not a designer, and he’s been kept around solely as a vote for other people to use in their own plans.

In that sense, Owen will almost certainly make it to the final tribal council because the other four have no reason to think he’s a threat in front of the jury. While that is a dangerous assumption for any player to make, it’s a hedging of bets that Jesse, Karla, Cassidy and Gabler will likely make. Going into the final five, Owen’s focus should be on what story he’ll tell to the jury in order to convince them that his underdog status in the game has been a difficult one that required him to re-level his expectations of how he was going to navigate the game. One point he could make is his stoking of the fire between Cassidy and Karla, but the way that played out was determined more by Jesse than Owen, and had a minimal impact in how things actually played out. Such is the story of how suffocated Owen has been in the game, so even with many friends on the jury, his path to a win against any of the other players is a dim one.

GoldDerby

Brian Leif Hansen and Georgiana Hayns (‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ VFX team): ‘It was perfectly imperfect’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“We tried not to make it too perfect,” reveals animation supervisor Brian Leif Hansen about “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.” Joining Hansen for our recent webchat was Georgiana Hayns, director of character fabrication, who adds, “It was perfectly imperfect, that was the creative philosophy” Watch our exclusive video interview above. The film retells the classic Italian tale of a wooden puppet who is brought to life. It is directed by two-time Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro (“The Shape of Water”). The film is made with stop-motion animation where wooden puppets were moved and filmed. Hayns says, “What makes a good stop motion...
GoldDerby

‘Elvis’ sound team on creating ‘sexy, gorgeous and completely immersive’ sonic architecture [Exclusive Video Interview]

“The big thing about working with Baz is that you know it’s not going to be a straight narrative,” says Wayne Pashley, sound designer and supervising sound editor for Baz Luhrmann‘s film “Elvis.” “I’ve worked with Baz for 30 years now. I knew, even from the script, by the time it hits post-production it’s gonna be up for grabs. He’ll shoot a lot. He tends to shoot conventionally, surprisingly enough, but a lot of the magic happens in post.” Pashley is joined by production sound mixer David Lee and re-recording mixers Andy Nelson and Michael Keller in our video interview...
GoldDerby

