Springfield Christmas Toy Giveaway
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Another chance to get your stuff Christmas shopping done. First Class Barbershop and officer Lamar Moore hosted a toy drive on December 18th. The toy giveaway had gifts for kids ages 1 to 12. This is the 4th year First Class Barbershop has held this...
SPD donates money to American Cancer Society
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield Chief of police Ken Scarlett gave the American Cancer Society the donations that the Springfield Police Department raised during October. The Springfield Police Department raised over $1,900 during its beards and badges campaign. In October, the police department sold pink badges and wore them...
3-Year-Old honored in Auburn Parade
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The city of Auburn partnered with the Make-a-Wish Foundation to honor a three-year-old with a parade. The honoree was a three-year-old auburn resident June Peden-Stade. The parade started at 10 am on December 17 and headed north on Iris Dr. and continued on Washington St...
New information in death of woman hit by car
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield police continue to investigate the death of a woman who was struck by more than one vehicle on Durkin Drive on Tuesday. Police say that Kanida Phanthourath was lying in the road and was hit by at least two cars. Officials say both vehicles...
The Illinois State Museum celebrates Las Posadas
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois State Museum is in the holiday spirit by celebrating Las Posadas. Las Posadas is normally celebrated for a week in Mexico. Participants make ornaments and play games. Now the Illinois State Museum is encouraging the public to come on December 17 and help...
Wreaths Across America Honors Fallen Veterans
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — On December 17 Wreaths Across America honored veterans at Camp Butler National Cemetery. People could sponsor wreaths that were placed on the graves of veterans. The public was encouraged to come and participate in the ceremony. This year the 13,990 wreaths were sponsored and placed...
New laws coming to Illinois in 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The SAFE-T Act isn't the only law going into effect on Jan. 1st. The new laws vary from banning latex gloves during food preparation to another that reduces vehicle registration fees for seniors. Among the 200 new laws is the Jelani Day Law. The law...
Jacksonville Police Investigate Shooting that Left One Injured
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Jacksonville Police received a call of a possible disturbance. The call happened on December 17 around 12:40 am. When police arrived at the Jacksonville residence they found a 36-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital and later transferred...
ISP arrest suspect in hit-and-run fatal crash
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) arrested a Decatur man for allegedly leaving the scene of a hit-and-run involving a death. Carry P. Floyd, 61, was arrested on Thursday. On Thursday, officials investigated a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on US...
Snow and an arctic blast are possible leading up to Christmas
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — We have our first real winter storm of the season move in as we head towards Christmas weekend. Rain will transition to snow Thursday afternoon as temperatures drop below freezing. We can expect a very dramatic change in our weather conditions Thursday evening with the...
9-year-old Lincoln racer receives USAC Quarter Midget Dirt National Champion trophy
Indianapolis, Ind. (WICS/WRSP) - Car racing is pretty popular around Central Illinois. We have quite a few stars like Justin Allgaier and Tim Wilkerson. Now a 9-year-old Lincoln resident is the next in line to shine on the race track. Henry Schneider is the US Auto Club Quarter Midget Dirt...
UIS men's basketball is having one of the program's best starts ever
Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) The University of Illinois Springfield men's basketball team has found a ton of success early in the season. The Prairie Stars are 8-3 (3-1), ranked second in the Great Lakes Valley Conference, ranked third in the D2SIDA Midwest Regional poll and is receiving votes in the national poll as well.
