FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Found Support for Local Non-Profit Groups This SeasonJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Santa's Christmas Village Continues Historic Jonesborough's Month-Long CelebrationJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Local Jewish Community Prepares for Chanukah CelebrationJohn M. DabbsBlountville, TN
Hard Rock International Breaks Ground on Permanent Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - BristolJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
A Holiday Gift Arrived Early for Someone This Year - Thanks to a Sweet WifeJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Related
wcyb.com
Man charged following assault in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Johnson City man has been arrested after an assault that took place in Johnson City early Sunday, according to officials. The incident happened at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning on Green Valley Dr. after an argument inside a home. Police say Johnny R....
wcyb.com
Thermocouple installation progressing at Bristol, Virginia landfill
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Drilling work continues at the landfill in Bristol, Virginia. Work has been ongoing to install dedicated temperature monitoring systems called thermocouples. A thermocouple is a heat switch -- if it detects the underground temperature level is too high, it will trigger a reaction and notify...
wcyb.com
Police: Man faces charges after attacking hotel employee and officer in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY Tenn. (WCYB) — A man is in jail tonight after Johnson City police say he attacked a hotel employee and the officer who responded, officials say. Timothy Libbey of Athens, Tennessee is facing charges of aggravated assault, aggravated assault against a first responder, three counts of simple assault against an officer and resisting arrest.
wcyb.com
Man arrested after assaulting woman in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man has been arrested and charged after assaulting his girlfriend in Johnson City early Thursday, according to authorities. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning on Liberty Bell Blvd. Investigators say James Rutledge assaulted his girlfriend by choking her, throwing her across...
wcyb.com
3 people in custody following pursuit in SW VA; shots were fired from vehicle, police say
SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Update: Three people are in custody after an early Monday morning home invasion where officers say the victim was held at gunpoint and tied up. According to Russell County Sheriff Steve Dye, his office got a call around 1 a.m. to a home in the Swords Creek community. The victim told police the suspects entered the home at gunpoint, tied him up, and stole several items.
wcyb.com
VDOT and TDOT prepare for snowfall, ice
WCYB — Virginia and Tennessee Department of Transportation are preparing for the possibility of snow and ice. Ultimately, every snowstorm is different for us and we just have to look at that storm individually and make our plans from there," Michelle Earl with VDOT said. Earl says they us...
wcyb.com
Sullivan County Sheriff's Office make children smile with Toys from Cops event
SULLIVAN Co. (WCYB) — Sullivan County Sheriff's Office officials are making Christmas a little brighter this holiday season with their Toys From Cops event Saturday. It's a drive through event where Sullivan County children from all ages receive gifts from local law enforcement. Organizers say the event brings in...
wcyb.com
One person flown to hospital following crash on interstate in Sullivan County
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: One person was flown to Johnson City Medical Center following a rollover crash on Interstate 81 in Sullivan County Friday, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol. Officials said all lanes have reopened. --- A crash in Sullivan County has caused a backup on Interstate...
wcyb.com
Interstate 26 West reopened after crash results in serious injuries
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: All lanes on Interstate 26 West have been reopened after a serious crash resulted in injuries, according to authorities. Officials say as of 9:55 p.m. the crash scene is clear. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. ----- Update: One lane of...
wcyb.com
Battle leads UNC Asheville over East Tennessee State 74-73
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Jamon Battle scored 21 points as UNC Asheville beat East Tennessee State 74-73 on Saturday night. Battle also added six rebounds and four steals for the Bulldogs (8-4). Nicholas McMullen scored 14 points while shooting 6 of 9 from the field. Drew Pember pitched in with 13 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks.
wcyb.com
Dobyns-Bennett wins debut in Tribe Athletic Complex
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Crews have been working tirelessly to get the Tribe Athletic Complex up and running in time for the Dobyns-Bennett basketball season. Friday night, the Tribe played their first game inside their temporary home. The building is so impressive they may not want to return to...
wcyb.com
Milligan ready for return to the dugout as ETSU interim softball coach
(WCYB) — On August 23, Cheryl Milligan announced her resignation as the head softball coach at Army West Point. Milligan made the decision so she could move closer to her husband and son in Northeast Tennessee. Her husband is ETSU pitching coach Jamie Pinzino. Milligan had full intentions of...
wcyb.com
Mock returns to UNC Asheville, leaves victorious
(WCYB) — The ETSU women's basketball team wrapped up a two-game road trip with a 64-52 win at UNC Asheville on Saturday afternoon. It marked head coach Brenda Mock Brown's return to Kimmel Arena, a place she coach from 2012 to 2020. Courtney Moore led the Bucs with 16...
