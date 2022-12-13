ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

wcyb.com

Man charged following assault in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Johnson City man has been arrested after an assault that took place in Johnson City early Sunday, according to officials. The incident happened at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning on Green Valley Dr. after an argument inside a home. Police say Johnny R....
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Thermocouple installation progressing at Bristol, Virginia landfill

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Drilling work continues at the landfill in Bristol, Virginia. Work has been ongoing to install dedicated temperature monitoring systems called thermocouples. A thermocouple is a heat switch -- if it detects the underground temperature level is too high, it will trigger a reaction and notify...
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

Man arrested after assaulting woman in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man has been arrested and charged after assaulting his girlfriend in Johnson City early Thursday, according to authorities. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning on Liberty Bell Blvd. Investigators say James Rutledge assaulted his girlfriend by choking her, throwing her across...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

3 people in custody following pursuit in SW VA; shots were fired from vehicle, police say

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Update: Three people are in custody after an early Monday morning home invasion where officers say the victim was held at gunpoint and tied up. According to Russell County Sheriff Steve Dye, his office got a call around 1 a.m. to a home in the Swords Creek community. The victim told police the suspects entered the home at gunpoint, tied him up, and stole several items.
SMYTH COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

VDOT and TDOT prepare for snowfall, ice

WCYB — Virginia and Tennessee Department of Transportation are preparing for the possibility of snow and ice. Ultimately, every snowstorm is different for us and we just have to look at that storm individually and make our plans from there," Michelle Earl with VDOT said. Earl says they us...
TENNESSEE STATE
wcyb.com

Battle leads UNC Asheville over East Tennessee State 74-73

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Jamon Battle scored 21 points as UNC Asheville beat East Tennessee State 74-73 on Saturday night. Battle also added six rebounds and four steals for the Bulldogs (8-4). Nicholas McMullen scored 14 points while shooting 6 of 9 from the field. Drew Pember pitched in with 13 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Dobyns-Bennett wins debut in Tribe Athletic Complex

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Crews have been working tirelessly to get the Tribe Athletic Complex up and running in time for the Dobyns-Bennett basketball season. Friday night, the Tribe played their first game inside their temporary home. The building is so impressive they may not want to return to...
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Mock returns to UNC Asheville, leaves victorious

(WCYB) — The ETSU women's basketball team wrapped up a two-game road trip with a 64-52 win at UNC Asheville on Saturday afternoon. It marked head coach Brenda Mock Brown's return to Kimmel Arena, a place she coach from 2012 to 2020. Courtney Moore led the Bucs with 16...
ASHEVILLE, NC

