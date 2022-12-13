ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Potentially significant winter weather leading into Christmas weekend

A potentially significant winter storm system will be arriving in Michiana just days before the holiday weekend. A low pressure system will be tracking through the Midwest at the end of this week, providing widespread winter weather that will impact holiday travel. For the last several days, our weather team...
MICHIANA, MI
Adopt a Pet: Meet Sven!

One dog up for adoption at the South Bend Animal Resource Center loves people, and would absolutely love to spend the holidays with you!. Sven is around two years old and is likely a Husky mix. He came in to the shelter as a stray and is looking for a...
SOUTH BEND, IN
PET SEGMENT: Nero is loyal and royal

She is a 3-year-old Pit Bull Terrier mix. Nero came into the South Bend Animal Resource Center as a stray. Lindsey Cuellar, SBARC manager, says Nero doesn’t do well with cats and is dog-selective. That means, when you’re considering adopting Nero, make sure to schedule some meet and greets...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Constantine Fire Department craft show sees post-pandemic growth

The Constantine Fire Department welcomed the community Saturday with a crafts sale to raise money for the department. The annual fundraiser experienced a slowdown since COVID. This year, they managed to fill all the vendor openings. In addition to supporting local artists and businesses, purchases and donations went directly to...
CONSTANTINE, MI
Delivery scam hits local restaurants

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WSBT) — Two restaurants in Michigan City are the latest targets in a scam using DoorDash. Fake accounts are being created for the local businesses. Customers are placing orders and paying money. But the restaurant does not use the delivery service and never received the order.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
Notre Dame athletes give pep-talks to children battling cancer

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (CBS) — Student athletes at Notre Dame are working to make an impact on the lives of children with serious illnesses. The athletes are typically the ones being cheered on, but a handful of athletes have formed an initiative to do some cheering of their own by providing pep-talks to children battling cancer.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Elkhart Train Museum receives grant to expand attractions

Elkhart is known as a central hub for railroads in our area. Now a generous grant is helping the Elkhart Train Museum expand its attractions. WSBT 22 Photojournalist Mark Honaker gives you a closer look at what you can enjoy. The museum is located on Main Street in Elkhart just...
ELKHART, IN
Santa visits White Pigeon Fire Department

WHITE PIGEON, Mich. (WSBT) — Santa is coming to the White Pigeon Fire Department Saturday evening!. Everyone is welcome to join the event, which will include cookies, hot chocolate and of course a meeting with the big man himself. Every child that comes to the event will be given...
WHITE PIGEON, MI
UPDATE: Two people found dead in vehicle near North Liberty

UPDATE: Two people were found dead early Monday morning in southern St. Joseph County in Indiana, likely due to a drug overdose. Police received a call about a suspicious vehicle near the intersection of Stanton and Oak Roads just before 3 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle running...
NORTH LIBERTY, IN
Elkhart Community Schools: Seeking feedback with community surveys

Elkhart Community Schools needs to hear from you. You have one week to complete your community surveys. The district is looking for feedback as part of a long-term feasibility and facility study. The surveys include topics such as improving communication, improving community connections, loss of students and faculty to other...
ELKHART, IN
Early morning shooting in South Bend leaves one dead

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The South Bend Police are investigating an early morning shooting on the northwest side that killed one person. Police were called out to the 700 block of Johnson Street just after 3 a.m. Sunday after reports of a shooting. This is just south of...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Man arrested for allegedly killing a minor

Walkerton Police have a person in custody for the death of a minor, but are releasing no details at this point about the case. Police arrested Darren Corbett of Akron on a murder charge and neglect of a dependent younger than 14. Corbett used to live in Walkerton. He's being...
WALKERTON, IN

