Read full article on original website
Related
22 WSBT
Potentially significant winter weather leading into Christmas weekend
A potentially significant winter storm system will be arriving in Michiana just days before the holiday weekend. A low pressure system will be tracking through the Midwest at the end of this week, providing widespread winter weather that will impact holiday travel. For the last several days, our weather team...
22 WSBT
Adopt a Pet: Meet Sven!
One dog up for adoption at the South Bend Animal Resource Center loves people, and would absolutely love to spend the holidays with you!. Sven is around two years old and is likely a Husky mix. He came in to the shelter as a stray and is looking for a...
22 WSBT
PET SEGMENT: Nero is loyal and royal
She is a 3-year-old Pit Bull Terrier mix. Nero came into the South Bend Animal Resource Center as a stray. Lindsey Cuellar, SBARC manager, says Nero doesn’t do well with cats and is dog-selective. That means, when you’re considering adopting Nero, make sure to schedule some meet and greets...
22 WSBT
Constantine Fire Department craft show sees post-pandemic growth
The Constantine Fire Department welcomed the community Saturday with a crafts sale to raise money for the department. The annual fundraiser experienced a slowdown since COVID. This year, they managed to fill all the vendor openings. In addition to supporting local artists and businesses, purchases and donations went directly to...
22 WSBT
Free meal given to hundreds at Indiana Black Expo's annual Christmas dinner
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — Hundreds of people received a free meal on Sunday in Elkhart. It was part of the Elkhart Chapter of Indiana Black Expo's 8th Annual Christmas Dinner and food giveaway. The holiday style meal was available to anyone in the community, as well as the homeless.
22 WSBT
Niles Elks Lodge rallies to create Christmas miracle for those in need
NILES, Mich. (WSBT) — The Niles Elks Lodge is having a Christmas miracle of its own. The organization says, this year, it has seen its biggest need yet when it comes to giving families their annual food baskets for the Christmas season. For more than 30-years, the Niles Elks...
22 WSBT
Delivery scam hits local restaurants
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WSBT) — Two restaurants in Michigan City are the latest targets in a scam using DoorDash. Fake accounts are being created for the local businesses. Customers are placing orders and paying money. But the restaurant does not use the delivery service and never received the order.
22 WSBT
Notre Dame football players shop with more than 100 kids for Christmas gifts
Notre Dame's Fighting Irish made Christmas extra special for 107 children. The kids had the chance to hang out with their favorite football players Sunday and pick out some Christmas gifts. The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi, Boys & Girls Club of St. Joseph County, Royal Excursion and Meijer all teamed...
22 WSBT
Notre Dame athletes give pep-talks to children battling cancer
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (CBS) — Student athletes at Notre Dame are working to make an impact on the lives of children with serious illnesses. The athletes are typically the ones being cheered on, but a handful of athletes have formed an initiative to do some cheering of their own by providing pep-talks to children battling cancer.
22 WSBT
Elkhart Train Museum receives grant to expand attractions
Elkhart is known as a central hub for railroads in our area. Now a generous grant is helping the Elkhart Train Museum expand its attractions. WSBT 22 Photojournalist Mark Honaker gives you a closer look at what you can enjoy. The museum is located on Main Street in Elkhart just...
22 WSBT
Santa visits White Pigeon Fire Department
WHITE PIGEON, Mich. (WSBT) — Santa is coming to the White Pigeon Fire Department Saturday evening!. Everyone is welcome to join the event, which will include cookies, hot chocolate and of course a meeting with the big man himself. Every child that comes to the event will be given...
22 WSBT
UPDATE: Two people found dead in vehicle near North Liberty
UPDATE: Two people were found dead early Monday morning in southern St. Joseph County in Indiana, likely due to a drug overdose. Police received a call about a suspicious vehicle near the intersection of Stanton and Oak Roads just before 3 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle running...
22 WSBT
Elkhart Community Schools: Seeking feedback with community surveys
Elkhart Community Schools needs to hear from you. You have one week to complete your community surveys. The district is looking for feedback as part of a long-term feasibility and facility study. The surveys include topics such as improving communication, improving community connections, loss of students and faculty to other...
22 WSBT
Early morning shooting in South Bend leaves one dead
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The South Bend Police are investigating an early morning shooting on the northwest side that killed one person. Police were called out to the 700 block of Johnson Street just after 3 a.m. Sunday after reports of a shooting. This is just south of...
22 WSBT
#5 Irish Ready For Yet Another Test, This Time Against #6 Virginia Tech
The Notre Dame women's basketball team has already faced one massive test this season, and they passed it with flying colors, defeating UConn earlier in December. Niele Ivey and the Irish felt like that victory was a monumental one, and one that brought the team together. But now, it's test...
22 WSBT
Notre Dame Taking Advantage of Lengthy Preparation Time for Gator Bowl
26 days....that's the amount of time between when the Notre Dame football team found out where, when, and who, they would be playing in their bowl game. We know that it's going to be December 30th in Jacksonville against South Carolina. Another thing we know: other than week one against...
22 WSBT
Police searching for man accused of killing woman in Benton Harbor apartment
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WSBT) — Police in Benton Township are looking for the person responsible for shooting and killing a woman, then dragging her through an apartment building. The name of the victim is not being released at this point, with investigators only saying the woman was 30-years-old and...
22 WSBT
Man arrested for allegedly killing a minor
Walkerton Police have a person in custody for the death of a minor, but are releasing no details at this point about the case. Police arrested Darren Corbett of Akron on a murder charge and neglect of a dependent younger than 14. Corbett used to live in Walkerton. He's being...
Comments / 0